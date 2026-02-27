Autonomous & AI-Enhanced Counter-Drone Weapon Systems Market 2025-2030: FY2026 Budget Allocations, Major Event Security and $49.9B Defense Tech Investments Strengthen Procurement Urgency Worldwide

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous & AI-Enhanced Counter-Drone Weapon Systems Market 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global counter-drone defense market exceeds $4 billion in 2025 and is well-covered by existing research

What no report has isolated or sized is the specific capability layer driving the most dramatic change within it: autonomous and AI-enhanced kinetic defeat systems - the AI-guided guns and autonomous interceptor drones that are actually destroying enemy drones in combat.

This report defines and sizes that layer for the first time. Governments are spending billions on kinetic counter-drone systems, but the vast majority still flows to legacy approaches - operator-guided interceptors, manually fired rockets, conventional gun mounts. The autonomous and AI-enhanced layer that has produced nearly 2,000 confirmed combat kills remains a fraction of that spending: an estimated $600 million in 2025, projected to grow to $2.7 billion by 2030 at a 35% CAGR. That gap between where the money is and where the results are is the central tension this report examines.

The thesis is grounded in unprecedented combat data: a single AI-powered interceptor system has destroyed nearly 2,000 enemy drones in active warfare at a 13:1 cost exchange ratio, while AI terminal guidance has improved FPV drone mission success rates from approximately 15% to 60%, compounding the threat that kinetic counter-drone systems must defeat. Meanwhile, electronic warfare's dominance is eroding as adversaries adopt fiber-optic and AI-autonomous drones immune to RF jamming.

The market is bifurcating into two tracks: AI weapon station retrofits that transform existing guns into autonomous drone killers, and purpose-built interceptor drones designed to hunt and destroy enemy UAVs. The report profiles 16 companies across both tracks with competitive assessments and disclosed contract values. Market sizing is triangulated from DoD budget data ($3.1 billion C-UAS allocation in FY2026), over $1 billion in identified contract commitments, and evidence-weighted international procurement data across NATO, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

Report Highlights:

First-Ever Market Sizing of the Autonomous Kinetic C-UAS Layer: No existing report isolates the AI-enhanced kinetic defeat subsegment from the broader counter-drone market. This report defines the market boundary, sizes it at $600 million in 2025, and projects three growth scenarios through 2030 ($1.4B conservative, $2.7B base, $4.1B optimistic) using a transparent three-method triangulation.

This report will provide answers to the following questions:

How large is the autonomous and AI-enhanced kinetic counter-drone market in 2025, and how fast is it growing relative to the broader counter-drone defense market?

Which companies lead each technology track (AI weapon station retrofits vs. autonomous interceptor drones), and what are their competitive advantages, disclosed contract values, and combat validation records?

What does the Ukraine combat data - including nearly 2,000 confirmed kills by a single system - reveal about the real-world effectiveness and cost economics of autonomous kinetic defeat?

How does cost-per-engagement for AI-enabled systems ($10-$15,000) compare to traditional interceptor missiles ($100,000-$3.9 million), and what structural procurement pressures does this create?

Why is electronic warfare's dominance eroding, and how are fiber-optic and AI-autonomous drones reshaping the counter-drone technology stack?

Where does directed energy fit - is it a competitor to or complement of autonomous kinetic defeat, and what are the realistic deployment timelines for Western and NATO theaters?

What are the key demand drivers - from NATO's January 2026 call to industry to the SAFER SKIES Act to the 2026 FIFA World Cup - and how do they shape procurement timelines and budget allocations?

Which companies are the most attractive acquisition targets, which primes are the most likely acquirers, and what M&A dynamics will shape this market through 2030?

This report is invaluable for:

Defense industry executives and corporate development teams evaluating autonomous C-UAS acquisition targets

Military procurement officials and program managers responsible for counter-drone capability development

Defense-focused venture capital and private equity investors conducting sector diligence

Prime defense contractors assessing build-vs-buy strategies for AI-enhanced kinetic defeat

NATO and allied defense ministries developing counter-UAS procurement strategies

Investment banks and advisory firms covering defense technology M&A

Government policy analysts working on counter-drone authorities and defense budget allocation

Company Profiles

Allen Control Systems (ACS)

Anduril Industries

Smart Shooter

Merops/Project Eagle (Swift Beat)

TYTAN

RTX/Raytheon

L3Harris Technologies

Perennial Autonomy

AeroVironment

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Rheinmetall

Origin Robotics

Harmattan AI

Escribano Mechanical & Engineering

Trust Automation

DroneShield

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 55 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 35.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Core Thesis and Key Findings

1.2 Market Size and Growth Summary

1.3 Competitive Landscape Overview

1.4 Who Should Read This Report



2. Combat Validation - What Ukraine Proves

2.1 Merops and the 2,000-Kill Milestone

2.2 VAMPIRE: From Prototype to Battlefield Workhorse

2.3 The Ukrainian Interceptor Drone Ecosystem

2.4 Adversary Convergence: Russia's Autonomous Kinetic Response

2.5 AI Terminal Guidance: The 15% to 60% Success Rate Revolution

2.6 EW's Collapse: Fiber-Optic FPVs and the End of Jamming Dominance

2.7 Implications for System Selection and Procurement Strategy



3. The Cost-Per-Engagement Revolution

3.1 The Four-Orders-of-Magnitude Cost Spectrum

3.2 Why Missile-Based Defense Economics Are Structurally Unsustainable

3.3 The Directed Energy Cost Promise vs. Deployment Reality

3.4 Layered Defense Cost Architecture: Where Each Modality Fits

3.5 Implications for Budget Allocation and Force Design



4. Market Definition, Sizing, and Forecast

4.1 Market Definition: What's In and What's Out

4.2 Sizing Methodology: Three-Method Triangulation

4.3 2025 Market Size: $600 Million

4.4 Segmentation by Technology Approach

4.5 Segmentation by Geography

4.6 Segmentation by Application

4.7 2025-2030 Forecast: Three Scenarios ($1.4B-$4.1B)

4.8 Assumptions and Sensitivity Analysis



5. The Two-Track Competitive Landscape

5.1 Market Structure: Fragmented and Pre-Consolidation

5.2 Track 1 - AI Weapon Station Retrofits

5.3 Track 2 - Autonomous Interceptor Drones

5.4 Adjacent Competitors: Primes with AI-Enhanced Kinetic Programs

5.5 Competitive Dynamics: Startup Speed vs. Prime Scale

5.6 M&A Outlook: Who Acquires Whom



6. Demand Drivers and Market Dynamics

6.1 Ukrainian Battlefield Lessons and Procurement Urgency

6.2 NATO's Counter-UAS Package of Measures

6.3 SAFER SKIES Act: Expanding Domestic C-UAS Authorities

6.4 FY2026 Defense Budget: $3.1B C-UAS, $13.4B Autonomy (Budget Request)

6.5 The 2026 FIFA World Cup and Civilian Event Protection

6.6 Defense Tech Investment Surge: $49.9B in 2025



7. Directed Energy - Complement or Competitor?

7.1 Iron Beam, DragonFire, Leonidas, Apollo: State of Play

7.2 Where Directed Energy Excels

7.3 Where Directed Energy Falls Short

7.4 The Layered Architecture: Coexistence, Not Replacement

7.5 Implications for Autonomous Kinetic Market Sizing



8. International Market Deep Dive

8.1 NATO Europe: Urgency-Driven Procurement

8.2 Middle East: Technology Hub and Buyer Market

8.3 Asia-Pacific: Emerging Demand Signals

8.4 Ukraine: The World's Largest Counter-Drone Laboratory

8.5 Export Controls and Technology Transfer



9. Investment Implications and Outlook

9.1 M&A Target Profiles and Acquirer Landscape

9.2 Venture and Private Equity Investment Themes

9.3 Risk Factors: Regulatory, Technology, and Budget

9.4 Five-Year Scenario Analysis

9.5 Strategic Considerations by Buyer Type



10. Methodology

10.1 Data Source Hierarchy

10.2 Sizing Methodology

10.3 Confidence Levels and Limitations

10.4 Disclaimer

