2026 Hunnan Science and Technology City Conference on Advancing the Deep Integration of Scientific and Technological Innovation with Industrial Innovation Successfully Held

SHENYANG, China, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 24, the 2026 Hunnan Science and Technology City Conference on Advancing the Deep Integration of Scientific and Technological Innovation with Industrial Innovation, hosted by the CPC Hunnan District Committee and the People's Government of Hunnan District, Shenyang, was successfully held at the Northeast Center of the Torch High Technology Industry Development Center, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). At the conference, the "Top Ten Innovative Achievements of Hunnan Science and Technology City in 2025" were officially released, covering key fields such as frontier materials, high-end equipment, precision instruments, heavy-duty power, and intelligent systems. These include the strategy of reinforcing nickel-based alloys with nano "negative energy interfaces", the discovery of the colossal barocaloric effects, technologies for simulating weightlessness in large spacecraft, intelligent pulsating assembly technology for liquid rocket engines, the creation of elemental-ordered metals, high-speed and high-precision cutting processes for key components, and coating tool preparation techniques, deep underground engineering ground stress monitoring and rockburst intelligent early warning systems, key technologies for environmental barrier/high-temperature abradable sealing coatings, the NeuViz P10 photon-counting CT, and the "AGT-110" heavy-duty gas turbine.

At the conference, a relevant official from the Administrative Committee of Shenyang High-Tech Zone noted that over the past three years, Hunnan Science and Technology City has focused on three strategic positions - serving as a source of scientific and technological innovation, an engine for the transformation of old and new growth drivers, and a demonstration zone for the development of new quality productive forces. It has achieved a transformation from blueprint to reality, from agglomeration to integration, and from breakthroughs to overall enhancement. Three fundamental shifts have been completed: from input-oriented to output-oriented development, from government-led to scientist- and entrepreneur-led development, and from infrastructure-driven to project-driven and industry-driven development. Hunnan Science and Technology City is now making all-out efforts to build itself into the primary window for scientific and technological innovation in Liaoning Province.

Participants engaged in in-depth discussions around the core theme of "strengthening the business environment and cultivating new quality productive forces". At the same time, the first batch of major newly introduced projects for 2026 was signed and launched. Four key projects - the Northeast Asia Embodied Artificial Intelligence Robotics Innovation Center, the Shenyang National Data Annotation Base, cooperation on the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and the Shenyang Jianzhu University Science Park - were officially settled in the Science and Technology City, injecting new momentum into its high-quality development.

At present, the overall framework of Hunnan Science and Technology City has taken shape, featuring a 91-square-kilometer "production - living - ecological" space and a 7.2-square-kilometer CTD core area. In the core area, 500,000 square meters of buildings, 28 kilometers of road network, 10 kilometers of pipe gallery, and 5.6 kilometers of waterways have all been completed. Facilities such as the Cloud of Intelligence, Scientists' Workshop, Science and Technology Service District, and Elite Talent Apartments have been put into use. Major platforms, including the Liaoning Academy of Materials and the Liaohe Laboratory, have been established and are now in operation, creating a hub for the deep integration of scientific and technological innovation with industrial innovation. This has provided a high-quality space for the concentration of factors, the generation of sources of innovation, and the cultivation of new quality productive forces.

Source: CPC Hunnan District Committee and the People's Government of Hunnan District, Shenyang