Genome Editing Market to Cross USD 44.43 Billion by 2035, Driven by Advances in CRISPR and Therapeutic Advancements – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genome Editing Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Genome Editing Market size is estimated at USD 10.63 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 44.43 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.37% over 2026-2035. The growth of the market is driven by rising prevalence of genetic disorders, significant advancements in CRISPR/Cas9 technology, and increasing investments in in-vivo and ex-vivo therapeutic developments.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 10.63 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 44.43 billion

CAGR: 15.37% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





Get a Sample Report of Genome Editing Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3944

The U.S. Genome Editing Market is estimated at USD 4.18 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 17.48 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.47% from 2026-2035. Due to its substantial biotechnology research infrastructure, substantial venture capital investment in gene therapy businesses, and sophisticated regulatory frameworks for cutting-edge genetic medicines, the United States has the largest genome editing market.

Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders and Chronic Diseases to Boost Market Growth Globally

The growing frequency of inherited problems, the burden of cancer, and the detection of rare diseases that call for creative therapeutic approaches are the main factors driving the expansion of the genome editing market share. The rising prevalence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases takes center stage. These solutions for the development of curative gene therapy and the comprehension of illness mechanisms are propelling the market's foundation, expanding its market share globally, and penetrating the clinical application and genetic engineering markets.

Ethical Concerns and Regulatory Uncertainties are Hindering Market Expansion Globally

Since many stakeholders are worried about the implications of germline editing, off-target effects, and long-term safety considerations in human applications, ethical concerns and regulatory uncertainty surrounding genome editing technologies also limit the growth of the genome editing business. Delays in regulatory approvals, a lack of progress in clinical trials, and a decline in public acceptance of gene therapy therapies could result from this. As a result, in areas where ethical discussions are still ongoing and genome editing regulatory frameworks are still lacking, pharmaceutical development durations are prolonged and market growth is slowed.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Editas Medicine, Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

Beam Therapeutics Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group (Revvity)

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group AG

Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Bluebird Bio, Inc.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectis S.A.

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT)

New England Biolabs, Inc.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Synthego Corporation

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

The genetic engineering segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 56.72% in 2025, owing to extensive research applications in cell line development, established use in agricultural biotechnology, and widespread adoption for fundamental biological research. The clinical applications segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 16.24% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the accelerating gene therapy clinical trials, regulatory approvals for CRISPR therapeutics.

By Technology

By 2025, the CRISPR/Cas9 segment contributed the largest revenue share of 64.38% due to its superior editing efficiency, ease of design and implementation, and cost-effectiveness compared to other genome editing technologies. The TALENs/MegaTALs segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 16.12% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for applications requiring higher specificity and reduced off-target effects.

By End-Use

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the genome editing market with about 48.56%, owing to their extensive therapeutic development pipelines, significant research and development budgets, and direct commercial interest in gene editing applications. In addition, it is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 15.68% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as companies seek curative gene therapy platforms, cell therapy manufacturing capabilities, and target validation tools for drug development.

Need Any Customization Research on Genome Editing Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3944

Genome Editing Market Segmentation

By Application

Genetic Engineering Cell Line Engineering Animal Genetic Engineering Plant Genetic Engineering Others

Clinical Applications Diagnostics Development Therapy Development



By Technology

CRISPR/Cas9

TALENs/MegaTALs

ZFN

Meganuclease

Others

By Delivery Method

Ex-vivo

In-vivo

By End-Use

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the genome editing market with a CAGR of 17.26%, as the awareness about genetic disease treatment options, government biotechnology development programs, and research infrastructure investment in developing nations is growing.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 42.34% in 2025 of the genome editing market due to an established biotechnology industry infrastructure, leading academic research institutions, and increased venture capital funding for gene therapy companies.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. it expanded its genome editing portfolio with next-generation CRISPR delivery systems and automated gene editing platforms, aiming to improve research efficiency and therapeutic development capabilities across its global customer base.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. it expanded its genome editing portfolio with next-generation CRISPR delivery systems and automated gene editing platforms, aiming to improve research efficiency and therapeutic development capabilities across its global customer base. In May 2024, Editas Medicine, Inc. received FDA approval for its first CRISPR-based therapy for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, marking a historic milestone in gene editing therapeutics and expanding commercial market opportunities for genetic medicine.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT & THERAPEUTIC METRICS – helps you track gene therapy clinical trial initiation rates by technology. Analyzes regulatory approval timelines for gene-edited therapeutics. Monitors patient enrollment trends and therapeutic indication distribution across oncology, rare diseases, and other segments.

– helps you track gene therapy clinical trial initiation rates by technology. Analyzes regulatory approval timelines for gene-edited therapeutics. Monitors patient enrollment trends and therapeutic indication distribution across oncology, rare diseases, and other segments. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you evaluate CRISPR patent filing and licensing activity. Tracks research trends in base editing and prime editing. Assesses progress in viral and non-viral delivery systems. Measures AI integration in guide RNA design and optimization.

– helps you evaluate CRISPR patent filing and licensing activity. Tracks research trends in base editing and prime editing. Assesses progress in viral and non-viral delivery systems. Measures AI integration in guide RNA design and optimization. R&D INVESTMENT & FUNDING INDICATORS – helps you analyze venture capital investments in gene editing startups. Reviews pharmaceutical R&D spending on genetic medicine. Tracks government funding allocation and academic-industry collaboration rates.

– helps you analyze venture capital investments in gene editing startups. Reviews pharmaceutical R&D spending on genetic medicine. Tracks government funding allocation and academic-industry collaboration rates. REGULATORY & APPROVAL BENCHMARKS – helps you assess approval rates for gene-edited therapeutics and crops by country. Evaluates compliance pathways and review timelines. Identifies regions with supportive regulatory frameworks.

– helps you assess approval rates for gene-edited therapeutics and crops by country. Evaluates compliance pathways and review timelines. Identifies regions with supportive regulatory frameworks. AGRICULTURAL & INDUSTRIAL APPLICATION METRICS – helps you measure gene-edited crop approval rates and yield improvement performance data. Tracks livestock genetic modification trends. Monitors expansion of genome editing in industrial biotechnology applications.

– helps you measure gene-edited crop approval rates and yield improvement performance data. Tracks livestock genetic modification trends. Monitors expansion of genome editing in industrial biotechnology applications. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading genome editing companies. Covers technology platforms, clinical pipeline depth, licensing agreements, partnerships, and recent developments. Supports benchmarking of growth projections and market positioning.

Purchase Single User PDF of Genome Editing Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3944

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Genome Editing Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application

6. Genome Editing Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Technology

7. Genome Editing Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Delivery Method

8. Genome Editing Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End-Use

9. Genome Editing Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Assumptions

13. Disclaimer

14. Appendix

Access Complete Report Details of Genome Editing Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/genome-editing-market-3944

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.