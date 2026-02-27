France Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Intelligence Report 2026: Market to Expand by 6.3% to Reach $38.44 Billion this Year - Future Growth Dynamics to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The French prepaid card and digital wallet market is projected to grow significantly, with expectations of a 6.3% annual increase, reaching US$38.44 billion by 2026. Between 2021 and 2025, the market experienced robust growth at a CAGR of 10.8%, and forecasts suggest a more stable increase at a CAGR of 5.3% for 2026-2030. By 2030, projections estimate market expansion to approximately USD 47.30 billion from USD 36.15 billion in 2025.

The largest segment within prepaid-like flows in France focuses on titres-restaurant (meal vouchers), which are expected to move towards full dematerialization by 2027. The government extended the use of these vouchers for a variety of food products until December 31, 2026. The industry is driven by a combination of employer-funded purchasing power, administrative requirements, and audit mandates, compelling issuers toward digital solutions to reduce the administrative load.

Merchant Acceptance and Integration

Partnerships between providers aim to enhance acceptance coverage of meal vouchers across more terminals and payment service provider (PSP) stacks. The collaboration between myPOS and CONECS exemplifies efforts to facilitate the acceptance of meal voucher payments. According to announcements, around 5.4 million employees use these vouchers daily, signaling an increasing shift toward digital formats.

Fraud Prevention and Authentication

Fraud continues to impact payment behavior, emphasizing the need for stronger security measures. The Banque de France has reported that most card fraud is phishing-related. In response, there is a concerted effort to improve online card fraud rates through collective action plans like 3-D Secure. Prepaid operators must now bear the added burden of costs related to fraud prevention and customer authentication.

Regulatory Developments and Market Competitiveness

Regulatory focus has intensified on ICT risk management and third-party oversight. Compliance with DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) requirements signals increased expectations for the documentation and governance of regulated entities. Given the collaborative landscape, emphasis is placed on governance maturity and operational execution over mere distribution.

Competitive Landscape and Key Players

In the employee benefits sector, key players such as Edenred, Pluxee, Groupe Up, and others maintain dominance. New entrants often thrive through acceptance integration rather than creating new issuer brands, relying on existing PSP and acquirer channels to facilitate merchant onboarding and acceptance reach.

Market Analysis and Consumer Trends

Comprehensive market data highlights transaction values, volumes, and market share analysis across prepaid cards and digital wallets. The report segments the market by card type, usage categories, and business size, with a particular focus on consumer usage patterns broken down by age, income, and gender.

Future Prospects

As France moves towards the dematerialization of its prepaid instruments, competition is predicted to revolve around digitization deadlines, merchant acceptance mechanics, and fraud prevention controls. Providers with established employer distribution and coverage are expected to maintain their market share, while challengers might gain ground by embedding into PSP/acquirer channels.

The report serves as a vital resource, offering a structured view of market dynamics, opportunities, and competitive landscapes within the prepaid card and digital wallet sectors. It provides detailed insights into France's payment ecosystem, advising stakeholders on strategic decisions, market entries, and optimization strategies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 159 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $38.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered France

