Finland Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence Report 2026-2030: Edenred and ePassi Compete on App-Led Usability While Enfuce Strengthens Modular Card Issuing

The Finland prepaid card and digital wallet market is expected to grow by 7.7% on annual basis to reach US$4.08 billion in 2026. The prepaid card and digital wallet market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 11.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the prepaid card and digital wallet market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 3.79 billion to approximately USD 5.25 billion.





Over the next 2-4 years, the most durable prepaid growth pockets in Finland are expected to remain controlled-spend programs (employee benefits, targeted disbursements) and institutional/regulated use cases where reporting, restrictions, and continuity planning are differentiators. This is reinforced by public discussion on offline card payments as a contingency for connectivity disruptions.



Finland's relevance of prepaid cards is increasingly tied to how value is issued and controlled in a highly electronic payments market, rather than to standalone "prepaid as an alternative to banking." Card usage remains high, but the growth signal is in contactless and device-initiated card payments, which pushes prepaid programs to be wallet-ready and operationally resilient.

Current state of prepaid card

Finland's prepaid competition is concentrated in programmatic and institutional use cases rather than mass-market consumer prepaid replacing debit. The strongest observable "prepaid-like" lane is employee benefits, where balances are distributed under rules and increasingly spent via digital rails that mirror mainstream card usage.

At the system level, Finland's card market is becoming more contactless and device-initiated, which pulls prepaid toward wallet provisioning and lower-friction servicing models. Bank of Finland data showing strong contactless growth in 2025 frames the baseline expectation for how prepaid value must be usable.

Key players and new entrants

In employee benefits, major players include Edenred Finland and ePassi, which deliver benefits through app- and card-based models and merchant acceptance networks. The competitive emphasis is on acceptance coverage and digital usability rather than on issuing "new plastic."

On the enablement side, Finland also has issuer-processing capability via providers such as Enfuce, which focuses on card issuing/processing for organisations and controlled-spend use cases. This structure supports new program launches via partnerships (brand/employer/platform and issuer-processor), rather than requiring every entrant to build regulated capabilities from scratch.

Accelerate wallet-first prepaid usage in a contactless-heavy card market

Prepaid programs in Finland are being pulled toward mobile wallet provisioning and contactless-first usage, because the broader card market is shifting further into tap-and-go and device-initiated transactions. The Bank of Finland reported that the value of contactless payments rose 23% YoY to EUR 8.4bn in Q2 2025, and also noted growth in remote/device-initiated card payments. In employee-benefits ecosystems (a large "prepaid-like" category in Finland), issuers/providers are explicitly moving benefits into wallets; for example, Edenred Finland communicates that Apple Pay and Google Pay are enabled for benefits spending.

The direction of consumer payment behavior is clear in Finland's official statistics: more card payments are happening via contactless and digital initiation, raising the baseline expectation that stored-value instruments must work seamlessly in phone-led journeys. Employers also prefer benefit instruments that are easy to deploy and use across mixed work patterns (office + remote), which favors app- and wallet-based issuance over paper-based issuance.

Wallet provisioning and tokenization readiness will become procurement basics for prepaid programs, not optional features, especially for benefits and controlled-spend products distributed at scale. The competitive gap will widen between programs that are "wallet-native" (low friction provisioning, digital servicing) and those that rely on physical-first distribution and manual servicing.

Shift value from paper-based benefits toward digital benefit rails

Finland's employee benefits landscape is functionally "prepaid-like" because balances are funded and spent under rules that are increasingly moving toward digital acceptance and away from paper vouchers. Edenred Finland states that its paper lunch and culture vouchers will be discontinued (with use allowed through 2026), explicitly framing the direction as digital payments via Apple Pay/Google Pay/Edenred Pay, as well as physical cards. This transition aligns with how the Finnish Tax Administration continues to frame meal benefits as payable via voucher, card, mobile application, or other dedicated method (for 2026 valuation guidance).

Employers want controls and reporting, while employees want convenience; digital rails (apps/wallets) reduce operational overhead versus paper distribution. The tax and reporting environment supports multiple delivery methods while keeping benefit valuation and reporting requirements explicit (e.g., annual valuation decisions and reporting guidance).

Digital benefit providers should consolidate share as acceptance density and user experience become key switching barriers. Paper-based issuance is likely to keep shrinking in relevance, and prepaid-like programs will compete more on acceptance coverage, controls, and integration with employer workflows.

Tighten expectations on resilience and continuity for card-based payment value

Resilience is becoming a design requirement for card-based payments in Finland, including offline card payments for disruption scenarios. Reuters reported that Nordic/Estonia plans to implement offline card payment back-ups, with Finland intending to offer offline options and a national instant-payment platform by the following year. This shifts the operating conversation for prepaid issuers and program managers: it is not only about authorization and fraud controls, but also about continuity playbooks.

Finland's heavy reliance on electronic payments heightens sensitivity to connectivity outages and infrastructure incidents; policymakers and central bank officials are explicitly addressing contingency measures. For larger prepaid programs (public-sector disbursements, employer megaprograms, aid distribution), resilience requirements are likely to be written into tenders and vendor selection criteria. Providers that can demonstrate terminal/processing readiness for offline/contingency workflows (where applicable) and robust incident response will be advantaged.

Rebalance competition between cards and account-to-account rails as EU instant payments obligations expand

Finland's payments stack is being shaped by EU-driven expansion of instant payments capabilities and compliance expectations, which affects how prepaid competes in certain use cases (e.g., disbursements, bill-like payments). The FIN-FSA issued updates related to the Instant Payments Regulation, which entered into force on 9 January 2025. While prepaid remains important for controlled spend and broad acceptance, instant payments can take share in push payments and disbursement flows, depending on product design.

Regulatory deadlines and compliance obligations (instant receive/send capabilities and related requirements across the EU) are pushing banks/PSPs to improve account-to-account user experience and availability.

Some "general purpose prepaid" use cases may face greater substitution by instant transfers, while controlled-spend prepaid should remain defensible due to its acceptance and restriction features. Competitive positioning will increasingly depend on how prepaid is integrated alongside instant rails (e.g., funding/withdrawal paths, payout options, reconciliation).

Overview of Prepaid Cards and Digital Wallet Market



Prepaid Card Market Analysis

Metrics Assessed: The study examines the prepaid card market through various lenses, including transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction value, load value, and the total number of cards in circulation.

Card Types: A distinction is made between open-loop and closed-loop prepaid cards, providing insights into their respective market shares and growth trajectories.

Usage Categories: The report segments the prepaid card market into various categories such as general-purpose cards, business and administrative expense cards, travel forex cards, and meal cards.

Business Segmentation: Further segmentation is provided based on business size and type, including small-scale businesses, mid-tier businesses, enterprise-level businesses, government entities, and retail consumers.

Further segmentation is provided based on business size and type, including small-scale businesses, mid-tier businesses, enterprise-level businesses, government entities, and retail consumers. Sector-Specific Applications: The analysis extends to specific sectors utilizing prepaid cards, including transit and toll payments, healthcare and wellness services, social security and other government benefit programs, fuel purchases, utilities, and more.

Digital Wallet Market Insights

Key Segments: The digital wallet market is dissected across five primary spending categories: retail shopping, travel, entertainment and gaming, dining establishments, and recharge and bill payments.

Performance Metrics: For each segment, the report evaluates transaction value, transaction volume, and average transaction value, offering a granular view of consumer spending behaviors.

Retail Spend Breakdown: An in-depth analysis is provided for retail spending via digital wallets, covering categories such as food and grocery, health and beauty products, apparel and footwear, books, music and video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas stations, restaurants and bars, toys, kids and baby products, services, and other miscellaneous categories.

Virtual Prepaid Card Market Segmentation

Categories Analyzed: The virtual prepaid card market is segmented into key categories, including general-purpose cards, gift cards, entertainment and gaming cards, teen and campus cards, business and administrative expense cards, payroll cards, meal cards, travel forex cards, transit and toll cards, social security and other government benefit program cards, fuel cards, utilities, and other miscellaneous categories.

Performance Evaluation: For each category, the report assesses transaction value, providing insights into the adoption and usage patterns of virtual prepaid cards across different consumer segments.

Consumer Usage Trends

Age Groups: Identifying usage patterns across different age demographics.

Income Levels: Analyzing how income brackets influence prepaid card adoption and usage.

Gender: Examining differences in usage trends between genders.

