Transformer Market Size to Surpass USD 125.68 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transformer Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Transformer Market Size was valued at USD 66.33 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 125.68 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.60% during 2026–2035.”

Surging Global Power Demand and Rapid Renewable Energy Adoption to Propel Market Growth Globally

The growing need for electricity worldwide and the quick uptake of renewable energy sources are driving the transformer market's strong expansion. Industrialization, urban electrification, and infrastructure upgrading are expected to propel the global transformer installations to over 25 million units by 2030. Demand is rising as a result of government-sponsored grid upgrading initiatives and the expansion of solar and wind power installations. Developments in smart and energy-efficient transformers are also facilitating their broad use in the commercial, residential, and utility sectors.

Transformer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 66.33 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 125.68 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.60% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Power Transformers, Distribution Transformers, Instrument Transformers, Others)

• By Application (Industrial, Utilities, Commercial, Residential, Others)

• By Cooling Type (Oil-Cooled, Dry-Type, Others)

• By Capacity (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage)

• By Installation Type (Indoor, Outdoor)

• By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors, Online, Others)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Installation Type

Outdoor transformers held the largest share of 55.10% in 2025 as they are preferred for utilities and high-capacity industrial applications. Indoor transformers are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.10% due to urban infrastructure, industrial growth, and renewable energy projects.

By Type

Power Transformers held the largest market share of 42.75% in 2025 driven by high demand from utilities and industrial projects. Instrument Transformers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.20% due to the growing need for reliable electricity distribution and monitoring in modern grids.

By Application

Utilities dominated with a 38.90% share in 2025 fueled by transmission and distribution network expansion. Industrial applications are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.05% reflecting electrification, factory automation, and manufacturing growth.

By Cooling Type

Oil-Cooled transformers accounted for the highest market share of 51.30% in 2025 due to reliability in high-capacity applications. Dry-Type transformers are expected to record the fastest CAGR of 6.85% reflecting preference for safer, low-maintenance, indoor installations in commercial and residential sectors.

By Capacity

High Voltage transformers held the largest share in 2025 with 44.20% supported by long-distance transmission and large-scale power projects. Medium Voltage transformers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.95% due to distribution networks, commercial, and industrial facilities.

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales held the largest share of 48.65% in 2025 driven by utility contracts, industrial agreements, and bulk orders. Online Retail is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.25% due to wider accessibility, and adoption of advanced transformers.

Regional Insights:

With over 11.5 million units installed worldwide in 2025, the Asia-Pacific transformer market accounted for 45.30% of all installations worldwide, with China and India adopting the most (5.2 and 3.1 million units, respectively). The region was dominated by power and distribution transformers, but versions that are IoT-enabled and energy-efficient are growing quickly.

The U.S. (3.2 million) and Canada (1.1 million) accounted for the majority of the 5.5 million transformers installed in the North American market in 2025. Urban electrification, industrial growth, and the integration of renewable energy sources are the main drivers of growth. Around 1.5 million units were made possible by digital procurement platforms, but direct sales are still the most common.

High Manufacturing Costs and Complex Regulatory Standards May Impede Market Growth Globally

High production costs and strict regulations provide major obstacles for the transformer market. Rising steel, copper, and insulation prices put pressure on the margins of about 35% of manufacturers, while supply chain interruptions cause deliveries to be delayed. In many areas, market expansion is further constrained by adherence to intricate certification and safety requirements. Intense competition from sophisticated, energy-efficient, low-loss, and modular transformers continues to restrict expansion and stall adoption globally, primarily affecting smaller regional firms.

Recent Developments:

In June 2025 , Siemens Energy expanded its Nuremberg transformer facility, increasing production capacity to meet rising global demand. The expansion also created 350 new jobs, supporting large transformers for grid modernization and renewable energy projects.

, Siemens Energy expanded its Nuremberg transformer facility, increasing production capacity to meet rising global demand. The expansion also created 350 new jobs, supporting large transformers for grid modernization and renewable energy projects. In March 2025, ABB inaugurated a new factory in Albuquerque, New Mexico, focused on manufacturing advanced transformers for power grids. The facility strengthens energy infrastructure and supports utilities and industrial sectors with efficient, reliable transformer solutions.

