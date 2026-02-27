Egypt Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Intelligence Report 2026: A $7.17 Billion Market by 2030 - Banks Remain Core Issuers, Fintechs and Payment Platforms Influence Customer Acquisition and Engagement

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Egypt prepaid card and digital wallet market is expected to grow by 15.6% on annual basis to reach US$4.36 billion in 2026. The prepaid card and digital wallet market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 17.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the prepaid card and digital wallet market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 3.77 billion to approximately USD 7.17 billion.







Egypt's prepaid-card category is increasingly defined by bank-sponsored issuance paired with fintech distribution, with prepaid cards used as an access layer for spend where card rails are required (e.g., some online checkout and card-present acceptance). In parallel, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has issued new licensing rules for payment system operators and payment service providers, raising the operating/compliance threshold for entities in the prepaid value chain (processing, program management, acceptance services).



In the next phase, growth is likely to be shaped less by "more plastic" and more by app-led onboarding and controls, domestic scheme (Meeza) deployment for local use cases, and wallet tokenisation/contactless enablement that increases prepaid usability in everyday spend journeys.

Accelerate prepaid issuance through bank-fintech distribution models

Egypt is seeing prepaid launched as part of fintech-led customer journeys rather than as a standalone bank product. Mastercard, Banque Misr, and Money Fellows announced a prepaid card linked to Money Fellows' online money-circle model (ROSCA).

PayMint and ADIB Egypt launched Meeza prepaid cards, with in-app monitoring and card management. Fintechs are using prepaid to extend acceptance into card-required journeys while keeping onboarding digital and within app ecosystems (savings circles, payments, SME tooling).

Expect more bank-fintech-network partnerships where banks provide regulated issuance and fintechs own acquisition and engagement. Competition should intensify on activation and frequency (active funded cards) rather than issuance counts alone.

Expand the domestic-scheme (Meeza) prepaid as a default rail for local spending and government-related payments

Meeza prepaid remains well-positioned for domestic payments, including government payments, purchases, and online transactions via bank programs and fintech distribution channels. ADIB Egypt Meeza prepaid product positioning highlights governmental payments and local usage.

PayMint's Meeza prepaid launch with ADIB Egypt reflects fintech-led distribution on a domestic scheme. Domestic rail prepaid supports local acceptance priorities and aligns with the digitisation of payments in public and domestic commerce.

Meeza-linked prepaid is likely to expand further through co-brands and segmented programs (e.g., youth/family, education-linked IDs), increasing program variety but also imposing greater oversight and operational requirements on issuers and processors.

Push prepaid usage into "platform ecosystems" as large payment players disclose scaling issuance

Large payment platforms are reporting material growth in prepaid issuance tied to their ecosystems. Fawry disclosed that it had issued 2.2 million prepaid cards as of September 2025 (per its earnings presentation/EGX bulletin).

Platforms with large merchant and consumer footprints can push prepaid cards as a tool for spend, funding, and ecosystem retention, particularly where cards remain operationally required. Expect higher competitive intensity around distribution reach (apps, merchants, employers) and around servicing capability (customer support, controls, dispute handling) as issuance scales.

Make prepaid "wallet-ready" as tokenisation and mobile contactless coverage expand

Prepaid programs face pressure to be tokenisation-ready as mobile contactless payments become more widely available across major ecosystem players. Fawry and Banque Misr announced Apple Pay availability for Fawry customers (Oct 2025), signalling a broader consumer pull toward device-based payments that typically rely on tokenised cards.

Consumer payment behaviour is shifting toward tap-to-pay and in-app checkout, and merchants increasingly support contactless, raising expectations that cards (including prepaid) can be used via wallets.

Wallet provisioning and tokenisation support will become a table-stakes capability for scaled prepaid programs; issuers and processors that cannot provision into major wallets risk lower usage frequency in urban spend.

Tighten operating requirements for payments ecosystem participants (regulatory driver affecting prepaid supply chains)

CBE issued new licensing and registration rules for PSOs and PSPs (June 2025), changing compliance expectations for operators providing payment services that commonly sit around prepaid issuance and acceptance chains.

Scale-up of digital payments increases systemic and consumer risks, prompting regulators to adopt clearer licensing requirements and a more robust supervisory structure.

Expect market advantage to accrue to licensed, audit-ready operators (processors, program managers, payment service providers) and to partnership models that allow fintechs to distribute while regulated entities handle regulated functions.

Competitive Landscape of the Egyptian Prepaid Card Market

Egypt's prepaid market is increasingly competitive as distribution power shifts toward fintech apps and large payment platforms, while banks remain essential for issuance and compliance. Recent announcements show multiple partnership-led launches, while public disclosures indicate issuance scaling within platform ecosystems.

Regulatory moves in the last 12 months, most notably the CBE's June 2025 PSO/PSP licensing and registration rules, are also shaping the landscape by elevating compliance and operating maturity as a competitive factor for processors and payment service providers supporting prepaid.

Current Market Dynamics

Platform-linked prepaid issuance is scaling, with Fawry reporting 2.2 million prepaid cards issued as of September 2025. New prepaid launches are tied to specific distribution engines (fintech apps) rather than generic "mass prepaid" offerings.

Key Players and Market Presence

Banks remain core issuers (e.g., Banque Misr via the Money Fellows prepaid partnership; ADIB Egypt via Meeza prepaid). Fintechs and payment platforms influence customer acquisition and engagement (e.g., Money Fellows, PayMint, Fawry).

Anticipated Market Evolution

Competitive intensity is likely to increase around distribution reach (apps/merchants/employers) and wallet readiness (tokenisation/provisioning), because device-based payments raise baseline expectations for card usability. Expect more bank-fintech partnerships as licensing and compliance demands incentivise fintechs to scale via regulated issuers and licensed payment service providers.

