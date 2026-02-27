Vietnam Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Intelligence Report 2026: Market to Grow by 26.6% to Reach $7.19 Billion this Year - Prepaid and QR Payments Market Strengthened by NAPAS Interoperability

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vietnam prepaid card and digital wallet market is expected to grow by 26.6% on annual basis to reach US$7.19 billion in 2026. The prepaid card and digital wallet market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 30.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 23.1% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the prepaid card and digital wallet market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 5.68 billion to approximately USD 16.52 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prepaid card and digital wallet industry in Vietnam, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of prepaid card and digital wallet domains. With over 80+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.







Vietnam's prepaid market is increasingly defined by how stored value and card credentials are made usable in day-to-day commerce, especially via domestic rails (NAPAS), expanding contactless/acceptance, and policy-led tightening of e-wallet and identity controls. Over the last 12 months, the most material shifts have come from infrastructure moves that blend domestic and international acceptance, cross-border and travel-linked QR propositions coming from wallet ecosystems, and SBV-driven requirements that change onboarding, limits, and how prepaid-like balances can be activated and used.



Competitive pressure is rising not from "more prepaid plastic," but from who can offer compliant, widely accepted credentials (domestic and international) while keeping onboarding workable. That dynamic is expected to continue as SBV requirements and Mobile Money expansion reset what "mass market stored value" looks like in Vietnam.

Competitive Landscape of the Vietnam Prepaid Card Market

Vietnam's prepaid market is shaped by the interaction among domestic rails (NAPAS), banks, wallet ecosystems, and international schemes, with the most visible competitive moves occurring through interoperability launches and compliance-driven operational changes. Over the last 12 months, the standout "competition driver" is the market's shift toward credentials that can operate across multiple acceptance surfaces (domestic, international, QR, and card).

Regulatory changes have also become a competitive variable: tighter SBV rules for e-wallets/intermediary services change onboarding economics and push the sector toward fewer, more controlled models.

Current Market Dynamics

Competitive intensity is shifting toward infrastructure-led differentiation, not just customer acquisition, e.g., co-branding (NAPAS and Mastercard) to combine domestic and international reach in a single product construct.

Simultaneously, stored-value competition is widening as Mobile Money's ceiling rises, making telco-linked accounts more relevant for everyday transaction volume.

Key Players and Market Positioning

NAPAS and bank issuers are central to the prepaid acceptance story. The NAPAS-Mastercard co-badged launch involved Agribank, BIDV, TPBank, Nam A Bank, PVcomBank, and Vikki Bank, indicating multi-bank alignment behind an interoperable credential direction.

International schemes and wallet ecosystems are competing by turning wallet balances into travel/cross-border utility, e.g., Visa Pay with VNPT Money and Zalopay's international QR initiatives that aim to broaden QR usability and card-to-QR experiences for inbound visitors.

Accelerated Expansion of "Domestic and International" card credentials

Vietnam has moved to expand acceptance by combining domestic switching reach with international network acceptance, as evidenced by the launch of the country's first NAPAS-Mastercard co-branded card (with Agribank, BIDV, TPBank, Nam A Bank, PVcomBank, and Vikki Bank participating).

Issuers and schemes are reducing friction for consumers who need a single credential that works both locally and abroad, while retaining domestic routing advantages where relevant. This improves the "value proposition" for prepaid-like/controlled-value credentials when acceptance breadth is a constraint.

Expect more co-badged / interoperable propositions and tighter competition among banks and schemes on who can make a single credential usable across domestic POS and international ecommerce/travel. This trend should intensify as acceptance becomes a primary lever for activity and retention.

Extend QR-led payment interoperability for travel and cross-border spend

Wallet ecosystems are pushing QR features outward (and inbound), with Zalopay expanding "international QR scan" and indicating plans for a feature enabling international visitors in Vietnam to pay via QR using Visa and Mastercard cards (timed for rollout by end-2025 in reporting).

Visa also launched Visa Pay with VNPT Money (Dec 2025), positioning wallet-balance payments via QR when Vietnamese users travel abroad, another signal that stored value will be pushed into broader acceptance contexts.

Travel recovery and cross-border ecommerce are pushing demand for payment methods that work without new merchant integration. QR codes are used as the distribution layer; card or wallet balances serve as the funding source.

Expect more wallet-to-QR cross-border propositions and competitive pressure on prepaid programs that rely on narrow acceptance. This should intensify, particularly around tourist corridors and outbound travel segments.

Tighten identity and operating requirements, reshaping how prepaid-like value is activated and used

SBV Circular 41/2025/TT-NHNN (Nov 2025) tightens rules for intermediary payment services/e-wallets, including more explicit customer verification requirements (reported to include in-person checks and biometric matching pathways depending on the identity method).

Regulators are raising the baseline for traceability and fraud controls as digital payments scale, increasing the compliance cost of low-friction onboarding models.

This trend should intensify. Prepaid and prepaid-adjacent propositions will increasingly need tiered onboarding and clearer funding/usage controls; weak-KYC distribution becomes harder to sustain.

Expand telco-led Mobile Money limits, increasing competition for low-value "stored value" use cases

Vietnam raised the Mobile Money monthly transaction cap to VND 100 million under Decree 368/2025/ND-CP (reported Jan 2026), materially increasing the addressable spend that can flow through telco-linked accounts.

Policy focuses on widening digital payment access, particularly for segments where bank-first distribution is weaker, while formalising provider obligations.

Mobile Money becomes a more direct competitor to basic prepaid use cases (small-ticket retail, P2P-linked payments). This should intensify and will push prepaid programs to differentiate on acceptance breadth (domestic and international) and program controls.

Overview of Prepaid Cards and Digital Wallet Market



Prepaid Card Market Analysis

Metrics Assessed: The study examines the prepaid card market through various lenses, including transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction value, load value, and the total number of cards in circulation.

The study examines the prepaid card market through various lenses, including transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction value, load value, and the total number of cards in circulation. Card Types: A distinction is made between open-loop and closed-loop prepaid cards, providing insights into their respective market shares and growth trajectories.

A distinction is made between open-loop and closed-loop prepaid cards, providing insights into their respective market shares and growth trajectories. Usage Categories: The report segments the prepaid card market into various categories such as general-purpose cards, business and administrative expense cards, travel forex cards, and meal cards.

The report segments the prepaid card market into various categories such as general-purpose cards, business and administrative expense cards, travel forex cards, and meal cards. Business Segmentation: Further segmentation is provided based on business size and type, including small-scale businesses, mid-tier businesses, enterprise-level businesses, government entities, and retail consumers.

Further segmentation is provided based on business size and type, including small-scale businesses, mid-tier businesses, enterprise-level businesses, government entities, and retail consumers. Sector-Specific Applications: The analysis extends to specific sectors utilizing prepaid cards, including transit and toll payments, healthcare and wellness services, social security and other government benefit programs, fuel purchases, utilities, and more.

Digital Wallet Market Insights

Key Segments: The digital wallet market is dissected across five primary spending categories: retail shopping, travel, entertainment and gaming, dining establishments, and recharge and bill payments.

The digital wallet market is dissected across five primary spending categories: retail shopping, travel, entertainment and gaming, dining establishments, and recharge and bill payments. Performance Metrics: For each segment, the report evaluates transaction value, transaction volume, and average transaction value, offering a granular view of consumer spending behaviors.

For each segment, the report evaluates transaction value, transaction volume, and average transaction value, offering a granular view of consumer spending behaviors. Retail Spend Breakdown: An in-depth analysis is provided for retail spending via digital wallets, covering categories such as food and grocery, health and beauty products, apparel and footwear, books, music and video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas stations, restaurants and bars, toys, kids and baby products, services, and other miscellaneous categories.

Virtual Prepaid Card Market Segmentation

Categories Analyzed: The virtual prepaid card market is segmented into key categories, including general-purpose cards, gift cards, entertainment and gaming cards, teen and campus cards, business and administrative expense cards, payroll cards, meal cards, travel forex cards, transit and toll cards, social security and other government benefit program cards, fuel cards, utilities, and other miscellaneous categories.

The virtual prepaid card market is segmented into key categories, including general-purpose cards, gift cards, entertainment and gaming cards, teen and campus cards, business and administrative expense cards, payroll cards, meal cards, travel forex cards, transit and toll cards, social security and other government benefit program cards, fuel cards, utilities, and other miscellaneous categories. Performance Evaluation: For each category, the report assesses transaction value, providing insights into the adoption and usage patterns of virtual prepaid cards across different consumer segments.

Consumer Usage Trends

Age Groups: Identifying usage patterns across different age demographics.

Identifying usage patterns across different age demographics. Income Levels: Analyzing how income brackets influence prepaid card adoption and usage.

Analyzing how income brackets influence prepaid card adoption and usage. Gender: Examining differences in usage trends between genders.

