The Luxury Report announces the winners of their 2025 awards

London, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great pride and excitement that we present last year’s Luxury Report magazines awards for the 5th consecutive year, honouring the companies, individuals, innovators, and visionaries who have set new standards in creativity, leadership, and impact. These awards represent more than achievement; they reflect dedication, resilience, and a commitment to pushing boundaries.

We are honoured to recognize those whose work has inspired audiences, shaped conversations, and elevated the world of luxury to remarkable new heights.

Please find below the list of our 2025 winners:

Al Hamra

Award for Excellence in sustainable property development – UAE



Ankur Aggerwal and Dr Vivek Anand Oberoi – BNW

Visionary leaders in real estate transformation – UAE



Audemars Piguet

Best Luxury Watch Brand



Atlantis The Royal

Best Luxury Hotel – Dubai

Augusta National Golf Club

Best Golf Resort – Americas

Baden Baden

Best Spa town – Europe

Balmain

Best clothing brand



Battersea power station

Best mixed use development – UK



Birdhome Automation

Best in home security



Bambu Indah Bali

Most eco-friendly retreat – Asia



Euphoria retreat

Best spa retreat – Greece



EWA Estonia

Best wellbeing hotel- Northern Europe



Galley Bay Antigua

Luxury Hotel of the year – Antigua



Gstaad Palace

Best Luxury Hotel Switzerland

Kempinski Seychelles Resort – Baie Lazare

Best Culinary Guest Experience – Seychelles



Marjan

Best in Transformational Urban Development” – UAE



Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay

Best wellbeing hotel – Southern Europe



Orla Infinity by Omniyat

Elite Branded Residences Development of the Year – Dubai (Completion 2027)



Quintessentially

Best concierge company



Richmind

Oystra – Luxury Property Project of the Year – UAE



Ritz Carlton Yacht collection

Best Luxury cruise experience



San Lorenzo

Elite Yacht Construction Excellence Award



Shanghai ME (Hilton Mayfair)

Best dining experience – UK



St Regis Maldives

Best Luxury hotel – Maldives



Sunreef Yachts

Best yacht builder 2025



Singita

Best Safari experiences – Africa



The Como Halkin

Best Boutique Hotel – London



The Landmark Hotel

Best Hotel for customer experience – UK



The Ned Doha

Best luxury Hotel in Qatar



The peninsula

Best spa experience – Hong Kong



The K Club

Best Golf Resort – Europe



The Datai Langkawi

Best Golf Resort – Asia



The Grand Riad Marrakech

Best Luxury Hotel – North Africa



VistaJet

Best Jet charter company



Vale Do Lobo

Best Luxury Residencies – Portugal



Wynn Al Marjan Island

Next-Generation Development Award – UAE



Zaha Hadid Architects

Award for excellence in Architecture

