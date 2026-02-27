The Luxury Report announces the winners of their 2025 awards

London, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great pride and excitement that we present last year’s Luxury Report magazines awards for the 5th consecutive year, honouring the companies, individuals, innovators, and visionaries who have set new standards in creativity, leadership, and impact. These awards represent more than achievement; they reflect dedication, resilience, and a commitment to pushing boundaries.
We are honoured to recognize those whose work has inspired audiences, shaped conversations, and elevated the world of luxury to remarkable new heights.
Please find below the list of our 2025 winners:
Al Hamra
Award for Excellence in sustainable property development – UAE
Ankur Aggerwal and Dr Vivek Anand Oberoi – BNW
Visionary leaders in real estate transformation – UAE
Audemars Piguet
Best Luxury Watch Brand
Atlantis The Royal
Best Luxury Hotel – Dubai
Augusta National Golf Club
Best Golf Resort – Americas
Baden Baden
Best Spa town – Europe
Balmain
Best clothing brand
Battersea power station
Best mixed use development – UK
Birdhome Automation
Best in home security
Bambu Indah Bali
Most eco-friendly retreat – Asia
Euphoria retreat
Best spa retreat – Greece
EWA Estonia
Best wellbeing hotel- Northern Europe
Galley Bay Antigua
Luxury Hotel of the year – Antigua
Gstaad Palace
Best Luxury Hotel Switzerland
Kempinski Seychelles Resort – Baie Lazare
Best Culinary Guest Experience – Seychelles
Marjan
Best in Transformational Urban Development” – UAE
Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay
Best wellbeing hotel – Southern Europe
Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Elite Branded Residences Development of the Year – Dubai (Completion 2027)
Quintessentially
Best concierge company
Richmind
Oystra – Luxury Property Project of the Year – UAE
Ritz Carlton Yacht collection
Best Luxury cruise experience
San Lorenzo
Elite Yacht Construction Excellence Award
Shanghai ME (Hilton Mayfair)
Best dining experience – UK
St Regis Maldives
Best Luxury hotel – Maldives
Sunreef Yachts
Best yacht builder 2025
Singita
Best Safari experiences – Africa
The Como Halkin
Best Boutique Hotel – London
The Landmark Hotel
Best Hotel for customer experience – UK
The Ned Doha
Best luxury Hotel in Qatar
The peninsula
Best spa experience – Hong Kong
The K Club
Best Golf Resort – Europe
The Datai Langkawi
Best Golf Resort – Asia
The Grand Riad Marrakech
Best Luxury Hotel – North Africa
VistaJet
Best Jet charter company
Vale Do Lobo
Best Luxury Residencies – Portugal
Wynn Al Marjan Island
Next-Generation Development Award – UAE
Zaha Hadid Architects
Award for excellence in Architecture
—END—
