The Luxury Report announces the winners of their 2025 awards

London, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great pride and excitement that we present last year’s Luxury Report magazines awards for the 5th consecutive year, honouring the companies, individuals, innovators, and visionaries who have set new standards in creativity, leadership, and impact. These awards represent more than achievement; they reflect dedication, resilience, and a commitment to pushing boundaries.

We are honoured to recognize those whose work has inspired audiences, shaped conversations, and elevated the world of luxury to remarkable new heights.

Please find below the list of our 2025 winners:

Al Hamra 
Award for Excellence in sustainable property development – UAE

Ankur Aggerwal and Dr Vivek Anand Oberoi – BNW 
Visionary leaders in real estate transformation – UAE

Audemars Piguet 
Best Luxury Watch Brand

Atlantis The Royal 
Best Luxury Hotel – Dubai

Augusta National Golf Club
Best Golf Resort – Americas

Baden Baden 
Best Spa town – Europe

Balmain 
Best clothing brand

Battersea power station 
Best mixed use development – UK

Birdhome Automation 
Best in home security

Bambu Indah Bali
Most eco-friendly retreat – Asia

Euphoria retreat 
Best spa retreat – Greece

EWA Estonia 
Best wellbeing hotel- Northern Europe

Galley Bay Antigua 
Luxury Hotel of the year – Antigua

Gstaad Palace 
Best Luxury Hotel Switzerland

Kempinski Seychelles Resort – Baie Lazare 
Best Culinary Guest Experience – Seychelles

Marjan 
Best in Transformational Urban Development” – UAE

Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay 
Best wellbeing hotel – Southern Europe

Orla Infinity by Omniyat 
Elite Branded Residences Development of the Year – Dubai (Completion 2027)

Quintessentially 
Best concierge company

Richmind 
Oystra – Luxury Property Project of the Year – UAE

Ritz Carlton Yacht collection 
Best Luxury cruise experience

San Lorenzo 
Elite Yacht Construction Excellence Award

Shanghai ME (Hilton Mayfair) 
Best dining experience – UK

St Regis Maldives 
Best Luxury hotel – Maldives

Sunreef Yachts 
Best yacht builder 2025

Singita
Best Safari experiences – Africa

The Como Halkin 
Best Boutique Hotel – London

The Landmark Hotel 
Best Hotel for customer experience – UK

The Ned Doha 
Best luxury Hotel in Qatar

The peninsula
Best spa experience – Hong Kong

The K Club
Best Golf Resort – Europe

The Datai Langkawi
Best Golf Resort – Asia

The Grand Riad Marrakech
Best Luxury Hotel – North Africa

VistaJet 
Best Jet charter company

Vale Do Lobo
Best Luxury Residencies – Portugal

Wynn Al Marjan Island 
Next-Generation Development Award – UAE

Zaha Hadid Architects
Award for excellence in Architecture

About The Luxury Report

The Luxury Report is a quarterly print and digital platform dedicated to the high-net-worth individual. Committed to the highest standards of journalism, both the magazine and website deliver insightful articles, striking imagery, and with a compelling online presence – provide an essential source of inspiration for the discerning reader.

From fine dining to fashion, The Luxury Report celebrates the world of opulence. We showcase the most exclusive hotels and retreats, luxury properties, financial products, and much more — capturing everything that defines the ultimate lifestyle.

For more information, please contact: enquiries@the-luxuryreport.com or visit www.the-luxuryreport.com


