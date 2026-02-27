United Arab Emirates Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Intelligence Report 2026: A $12.43 Billion Market by 2030, Anchored in Domestic Scheme Routing and Licensed Distribution Models

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The prepaid card and digital wallet market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is poised for significant growth, with an annual increase of 12.7% expected by 2026, reaching a market size of US$8.28 billion. From 2021 to 2025, the market exhibited a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0% and is forecasted to continue expanding at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2026 and 2030. By 2030, the market is projected to grow from USD 7.35 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 12.43 billion.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

The UAE prepaid-card sector is undergoing substantial changes due to two main structural factors: the introduction of the UAE's domestic card scheme, Jaywan, through co-badged issuance, and the integration of prepaid cards into regulated, app-driven accounts and wage payment systems. These developments are reshaping issuer strategies in terms of routing, compliance, and servicing for prepaid programs in the UAE.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Focus

Future growth in UAE's prepaid market is expected to prioritize scheme routing, licensed operational models, and institutional distribution over mere card issuance. Jaywan-enabled co-badged issuance is becoming a pivotal strategy, with the domestic scheme managed by Al Etihad Payments, a CBUAE subsidiary. This scheme is geared towards domestic routing via UAESWITCH, coupled with international network acceptance, heralding a policy-driven scale of a national scheme and switching capabilities.

Prepaid is becoming embedded in wallet-led ecosystems and wage-focused regulatory frameworks, exemplified by partnerships like MOHRE-e& money, facilitating wage payments for domestic workers. The trend is towards prepaid as an "acceptance layer" within regulated account services, propelled by high smartphone usage and app-first consumer behavior, alongside institutional channels that emphasize compliance and onboarding rigor.

Regulatory Compliance and Market Dynamics

Prepaid programs are increasingly governed by the CBUAE Rulebook perimeter, which enforces the licensing and operational standards for Stored Value Facilities (SVF) and Retail Payment Services and Card Schemes (RPSCS). The Federal Decree-Law No. (6) of 2025 further strengthens this regulatory landscape, highlighting compliance and governance as critical factors for market entry and scale-up.

Operators must design customer onboarding and servicing processes without assuming unrestricted VoIP features, as UAE telecom regulations impact verification communications. Proven servicing models that utilize compliant channels can differentiate successful operators, affecting customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Strategic Developments and Competitive Edge

The competitive environment is shaped by AEP's partnership with Mastercard to launch co-branded prepaid cards, emphasizing domestic scheme integration alongside international acceptance. Partnerships such as MOHRE-e& money highlight prepaid competition's shift towards institutional-backed distribution rather than pure retail acquisition.

Anticipated market evolution over the next 2-4 years points towards intensified competition in co-badge issuance execution and routing optimization strategies. Companies adept at navigating regulatory requirements and fostering distribution partnerships are expected to gain a competitive edge.

Market Analysis and Segmentation

This market report provides a comprehensive breakdown of UAE's prepaid card and digital wallet sectors, analyzing transaction values, volumes, and average transaction values. It segments the market by usage categories, business sectors, and consumer demographics. The report also explores virtual prepaid card market dynamics and consumer usage trends.

Detailed analysis covers key performance indicators (KPIs) at a country level, aiding stakeholders in understanding UAE market dynamics, consumer behavior, and the strategic opportunities for exploring prepaid and digital wallet markets. Insight into consumer attitudes, payment behaviors, and usage trends positions businesses to optimize their strategic initiatives within the regional digital payment landscape.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 159 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates



