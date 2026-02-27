Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Set to Reach USD 74.41 Billion by 2035, Driven by Growing Demand for Advanced Therapeutic Manufacturing Solutions Globally – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market size is estimated at USD 15.59 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 74.41 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.96% over 2026-2035. Growing demand for cutting-edge therapeutic manufacturing solutions, including viral vector production, cell processing platforms, and gene editing technologies, is driving the global market for cell & gene therapy manufacturing services.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 15.59 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 74.41 billion

CAGR: 16.96% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





Get a Sample Report of Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1187

The U.S. Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market is estimated at USD 6.54 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 31.23 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 17.08% during 2026-2035. Due in significant part to the country's strong biotechnology sector, government backing for regenerative medicine, and sophisticated contract manufacturing infrastructure, the U.S. is the largest market for cell and gene therapy manufacturing services.

Increasing Regulatory Approvals and Clinical Pipeline Expansion to Boost Market Growth Globally

The implementation of expedited regulatory pathways, breakthrough therapy designations, and regenerative medicine advanced therapy standards for accelerated therapy development and commercial manufacturing readiness are the main factors driving the growth of the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market share. These factors include an increase in regulatory approvals and the expansion of the clinical pipeline. The market's foundation, the penetration of contract manufacturing and in-house markets, and the expansion of the market share globally are all being driven by these solutions for enhanced therapeutic manufacturing and quality assurance.

High Manufacturing Costs and Technical Complexity Hamper Market Growth Globally

Since many new biotechnology companies struggle to establish specialized manufacturing capabilities and uphold strict quality control standards, the market growth for cell and gene therapy manufacturing services is further constrained by the high manufacturing costs and technical complexity of cell and gene therapy production. Production bottlenecks, restricted therapy accessibility, and a worse return on investment for therapy developers could result from this. As a result, in areas with inadequate manufacturing infrastructure and specialized staff availability, market growth is slowed and therapeutic commercialization timelines suffer.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

Lonza Group AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Catalent Biologics

WuXi AppTec

Samsung Biologics

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Charles River Laboratories

MilliporeSigma

AGC Biologics

Oxford Biomedica

Cobra Biologics

Cognate BioServices

MaxCyte Inc.

Minaris Regenerative Medicine

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Cytiva

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Paragon Bioservices

RoosterBio Inc.

Andelyn Biosciences

Segmentation Analysis:

By Therapy Type

The cell therapy manufacturing segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 56.72% in 2025, owing to established manufacturing protocols for CAR-T cell therapies. The gene therapy manufacturing segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 18.34% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing number of gene therapy clinical trials and advancements in viral vector production technologies.

By Manufacturing Scale

By 2025, the commercial scale manufacturing segment contributed the largest revenue share of 58.16% due to increasing therapy commercialization. The pre-commercial/R&D scale manufacturing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 17.45% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing number of clinical trial initiations and demand for flexible manufacturing platforms.

By Manufacturing Mode

The contract manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share with about 64.89%, of the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market and it is also expected to grow with the fastest CAGR or around 17.23% globally owing to capital efficiency advantages.

Need Any Customization Research on Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1187

Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Segmentation

By Therapy Type

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Stem Cell Therapy Non Stem Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy Manufacturing

By Manufacturing Scale

Pre-commercial/R&D Scale Manufacturing

Commercial Scale Manufacturing

By Manufacturing Mode

Contract Manufacturing

In-house Manufacturing

By Workflow

Cell Processing

Cell Banking

Process Development

Fill & Finish Operations

Analytical and Quality Testing

Raw Material Testing

Vector Production

Others

Regional Insights:

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.27%, Asia Pacific is the market segment with the fastest rate of growth for cell and gene therapy manufacturing services. This growth is driven by the factors, such as government biotechnology development initiatives, increased awareness of the advantages of advanced therapy, and investments in manufacturing infrastructure in developing countries.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 41.94% in 2025 of the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market due to an established biotechnology industry infrastructure, strong venture capital funding ecosystem, and increased pharmaceutical company investment in regenerative medicine.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , it expanded its cell & gene therapy manufacturing capacity with a new automated processing facility in Switzerland, aiming to improve viral vector production efficiency and autologous therapy manufacturing capabilities across its global client network.

, it expanded its cell & gene therapy manufacturing capacity with a new automated processing facility in Switzerland, aiming to improve viral vector production efficiency and autologous therapy manufacturing capabilities across its global client network. In May 2024, launched an enhanced cell processing platform featuring closed-system manufacturing and integrated quality analytics across global pharmaceutical markets, enhancing production consistency, regulatory compliance automation, and manufacturing throughput optimization.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MANUFACTURING CAPACITY & UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand global manufacturing capacity growth and expansion trends. Tracks average facility utilization rates by region and therapy type. Measures batch success rates, quality benchmarks, throughput levels, and turnaround time performance.

– helps you understand global manufacturing capacity growth and expansion trends. Tracks average facility utilization rates by region and therapy type. Measures batch success rates, quality benchmarks, throughput levels, and turnaround time performance. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you assess adoption of closed systems and single-use technologies. Compares automated processing platforms versus manual operations. Tracks implementation of real-time analytics and AI-driven quality control systems.

– helps you assess adoption of closed systems and single-use technologies. Compares automated processing platforms versus manual operations. Tracks implementation of real-time analytics and AI-driven quality control systems. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate GMP compliance rates by geography. Analyzes regulatory inspection outcomes and observation trends. Reviews Chemistry Manufacturing Controls documentation standards and technology transfer success rates.

– helps you evaluate GMP compliance rates by geography. Analyzes regulatory inspection outcomes and observation trends. Reviews Chemistry Manufacturing Controls documentation standards and technology transfer success rates. CLINICAL MANUFACTURING & COMMERCIAL READINESS INDICATORS – helps you measure clinical trial manufacturing volumes and growth rates. Tracks therapy approval timelines and manufacturing readiness levels. Monitors commercialization success rates and market access progress.

– helps you measure clinical trial manufacturing volumes and growth rates. Tracks therapy approval timelines and manufacturing readiness levels. Monitors commercialization success rates and market access progress. COST & THROUGHPUT BENCHMARKS – helps you analyze average manufacturing cost per treatment unit. Compares processing efficiency across therapy types. Supports margin optimization and scalability planning decisions.

– helps you analyze average manufacturing cost per treatment unit. Compares processing efficiency across therapy types. Supports margin optimization and scalability planning decisions. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key service providers. Covers capacity expansions, regional footprint, technology capabilities, partnerships, and recent developments. Supports benchmarking of growth projections and strategic positioning.

Purchase Single User PDF of Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1187

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Therapy Type

6. Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Manufacturing Scale

7. Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Manufacturing Mode

8. Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Workflow

9. Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Assumptions

13. Disclaimer

14. Appendix

Access Complete Report Details of Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/cell-and-gene-therapy-manufacturing-services-market-1187

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.