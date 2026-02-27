Pro Kapital Council approved Consolidated Interim Report for IV Quarter and 12 Months of 2025 (Unaudited)

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Real Estate Development

Tallinn

During the fourth quarter of 2025 we completed the construction of the white building in our Uus- Kindrali project, located in Kristiine City, Tallinn.

Client inspections and the signing of real rights agreements commenced in November, and by year-end, we had successfully closed 39 residential units in the white building. The remaining pre-sold units are scheduled to be closed during the first quarter of 2026. By the end of the reporting period, corresponding with the completion of construction, 78% of the sellable area (m²) had been sold.

At the same time, the construction activities continued on a second seven-storey residential building with 90 units, located next to the white building at Sammu Street 10 / Seebi Street 24a, Tallinn. By the year end all the windows had been installed; partition walls’ installation was almost complete and electrical and plumbing works were mostly finished on floors two and three. The completion of this building is targeted for October–November 2026.

Within Kristiine City, we are continuing the design and building permit processes for four additional projects submitted to the Tallinn City Planning Department. These developments will add approximately 35,000 square metres of gross building area (GBA), comprising around 350 predominantly residential units (about 95% residential and 5% commercial), further strengthening our presence in this well-established urban area. To date, a building permit has been obtained for the Tondi 53 project, also known as “Dunte”, which comprises approximately 160 residential units located in one of the historic buildings along Tondi Street. The project design is currently in its final stage and will be completed by February 2026.

For the remaining projects, building permits are expected to be obtained in spring 2026.

In Kalaranna District the construction works have been completed, and we are continuing with sales and marketing activities for the remaining inventory. To date, we have sold 64% of the m²s.

Riga

In Riga, construction activities continued on the Blue Marine project within the Kliversala Quarter.

Construction works commenced in the third quarter of 2025, and by the end of the reporting period, the project was in the zero-cycle construction phase. The steel sheet pile retaining wall had been installed, and reinforcement works were completed shortly, enabling the excavation of the construction pit to be finalised. Construction contracts have been concluded for the in-situ reinforced concrete works, as well as for the production and installation of precast reinforced concrete elements for the above-ground structure of the building.

During the fourth quarter, a construction loan was closed with BluOr Bank, and financing has commenced following the fulfilment of all condition’s precedent under the loan agreement.

At the same time, we are actively engaged in sales and marketing activities with the aim to boost the attraction for the whole Kliversala Quarter.

Vilnius

During the fourth quarter, construction activity in the final stage of Šaltinių Namai Attico with City Villas and a commercial building, is nearing completion. In December 2025, the first real rights agreements were signed, and the initial residential units were handed over to customers. The remaining pre-sold units are scheduled to be closed and delivered during the first six months of 2026.

Our latest investment on Naugarduko Street in Vilnius, to be developed under the name Borgo, will transform a former school building into a distinctive high-end residential complex comprising approximately 50 luxury apartments. As at the date of this report, the building permit has been issued, and construction is planned to commence in the second half of 2026.

Hotel operations

The twelve months performance remained slightly below budget; however, several periods demonstrated encouraging momentum and improvement compared to the previous year. Towards the end of the year, occupancy levels softened across both the leisure and corporate segments, reflecting broader market conditions, particularly in the leisure segment. Food and beverage revenue nevertheless achieved a modest year-on-year increase.

Other operations

Our Italian operations, led by Preatoni Nuda Proprietà (PNP) and Preatoni Intermediazioni Immobiliari (PII), operated in a challenging market environment, reflecting broader conditions in the Italian real estate sector. Market activity during the period remained subdued, affecting transaction volumes. Nevertheless, the underlying fundamentals of the bare ownership model remain intact, and the concept continues to gain traction among both private and institutional investors.

During the year, PNP focused on strengthening its operational foundation and developing partnerships, demonstrating resilience in a changing environment. While market conditions remain uncertain, management continues to monitor developments closely and believes that a gradual stabilisation of the operating environment may support future activity as conditions normalise.

Conclusion

2025 was a strong and profitable year for the Group, marked by consistent execution, tangible progress, and growing momentum across all our markets. Our teams remained focused on delivering high-quality projects and advancing our long-term strategy, translating vision into measurable results and reinforcing the strength of our operating platform.

In Tallinn, construction progress and key planning achievements at Kristiine City clearly demonstrated how disciplined execution and long-term thinking create enduring value. In Riga, the Blue Marine project advanced decisively, moving from planning into execution and reflecting our hands-on approach to development and full control over quality and know-how. In Vilnius, the achievement of record sales prices in our flagship development further confirmed our strong market positioning and the trust our clients place in our brand.

Looking back on the year, I am particularly proud of the professionalism, commitment, and entrepreneurial spirit shown across the organization. With a focused team, a solid and visible pipeline, and supportive market conditions, we successfully converted stability into sustainable growth. The foundations we have built are robust, and the results achieved during the year confirm our capacity to grow profitably while maintaining discipline, creativity, and a clear sense of purpose.

I would like to sincerely thank all our colleagues, partners, and shareholders for their continued trust and dedication. The achievements of 2025 are the result of a shared long-term vision and a collective commitment to building lasting value.

Edoardo Preatoni

CEO



KEY FINANCIALS

The total revenue of the Group in 2025 was EUR 53.2 million (2024: EUR 18.2 million), and the total revenue of the fourth quarter amounted to EUR 18.9 million (fourth quarter of 2024: EUR 7.6 million).

Revenue from real estate sales is recognised at the moment when the notarial sales agreement is signed and legal title to the property is transferred to the buyer. Therefore, revenue from real estate sales is closely linked to the construction cycle and the timing of project completions.

Revenue from the sale of real estate increased in 2025 compared with the previous year, primarily due to the handover of completed apartments in the Kalaranna and Uus‑Kindrali developments in Tallinn, as well as in the City Villas project in Vilnius. In contrast, revenue in 2024 remained at a lower level, as apartment handovers in the Kalaranna District commenced only in December 2024 and, for most of the year, sales were largely limited to remaining inventory units in Latvia and Lithuania.

The Group’s gross profit for 2025 amounted to EUR 18.8 million (2024: EUR 5.4 million), and the gross profit for the fourth quarter was EUR 6.9 million (fourth quarter of 2024: EUR 2.6 million).

Operating profit for 2025 was EUR 14.7 million (2024: EUR 0.1 million). Operating profit for the fourth quarter amounted to EUR 7.1 million (fourth quarter of 2024: EUR 1.9 million).

The Group’s net profit for the twelve months of 2025 was EUR 12.0 million (2024: EUR 3.9 million loss), and the net profit for the fourth quarter was EUR 6.0 million (fourth quarter of 2024: EUR 0.2 million).

Cash generated from operating activities during 2025 amounted to EUR 10.8 million, compared with cash used of EUR 10.4 million in the same period of 2024. In the fourth quarter, cash generated from operating activities totalled EUR 4.0 million, compared with cash used of EUR 0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net assets per share were EUR 1.12 as at 31 December 2025 (31 December 2024: EUR 0.89).

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

2025 12M 2024 12M 2025 Q4 2024 Q4 Revenue, th, EUR 53 162 18 158 18 897 7 554 Gross profit, th. EUR 18 795 5 423 6 861 2 567 Gross profit, % 35% 30% 36% 34% Operating result, th. EUR 14 733 123 7 065 1 854 Operating result, % 28% 1% 37% 25% Net result, th. EUR 12 041 -3 875 6 016 187 Net result, % 23% -21% 32% 2% Earnings per share, EUR 0.22 -0.06 0.11 0.01





31.12.2025 31.12.2024 Total Assets, th. EUR 124 490 118 758 Total Liabilities, th. EUR 61 163 67 537 Total Equity, th. EUR 63 327 51 221 Debt/ Equity * 0.97 1.32 Return on Assets, % ** 10.1% -3.4% Return on Equity, % *** 21.0% -7.0% Net asset value per share, EUR **** 1.12 0.89



*debt / equity = total debt / total equity

**return on assets = net profit/loss / total average assets

***return on equity = net profit/loss / total average equity

****net asset value per share = net equity / number of shares

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated interim statement of financial position

in thousands of euros 31.12.2025 31.12.2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash 5 143 4 344 Current receivables 5 645 822 Prepaid expenses 287 422 Inventories 57 503 56 951 Total current assets 68 578 62 539 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 324 317 Property, plant and equipment 7 836 7 595 Right-of-use-assets 781 513 Investment property 43 516 44 210 Goodwill 0 863 Intangible assets 1 555 2 721 Total non-current assets 54 012 56 219 Assets held for sale 1 900 0 Total assets held for sale 1 900 0 TOTAL ASSETS 124 490 118 758 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current debt 18 833 21 893 Customer advances 5 888 9 618 Trade and other payables 5 447 5 600 Tax liabilities 2 562 833 Short-term provisions 116 24 Total current liabilities 32 846 37 968 Non-current liabilities Non-current debt 26 266 27 350 Other long-term liabilities 8 6 Deferred income tax liabilities 1 813 2 031 Long-term provisions 230 182 Total non-current liabilities 28 317 29 569 TOTAL LIABILITIES 61 163 67 537 Equity Share capital in nominal value 11 338 11 338 Share premium 5 661 5 661 Statutory reserve 1 134 1 134 Revaluation reserve 2 322 1 977 Retained earnings 42 691 30 523 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 63 146 50 633 Non-controlling interest 181 588 TOTAL EQUITY 63 327 51 221 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 124 490 118 758



Consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income

in thousands of euros 2025 12M 2024 12M 2025 Q4 2024 Q4 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Operating income Revenue 53 162 18 158 18 897 7 554 Cost of goods sold -34 367 -12 735 -12 036 -4 987 Gross profit 18 795 5 423 6 861 2 567 Marketing expenses -1 213 -1 136 -280 -363 Administrative expenses -5 659 -5 293 -1 434 -1 474 Other operating income 3 824 1 164 2 809 1 130 Other operating expenses -1 014 -35 -891 -6 Operating profit 14 733 123 7 065 1 854 Finance income 40 123 10 25 Finance cost -2 615 -4 276 -701 -1 865 Profit/ -loss before income tax 12 158 -4 030 6 374 14 Income tax -117 155 -358 173 Profit/ -loss for the period 12 041 -3 875 6 016 187 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 12 314 -3 675 6 022 337 Non-controlling interest -273 -200 -6 -150 Total other comprehensive income Net change in asset revaluation reserve 345 -115 345 -115 12 386 -3 990 6 361 72 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 12 659 -3 675 6 022 337 Non-controlling interest -273 -200 -6 -150 Earnings per share (Basic) EUR 0.22 -0.06 0.11 0.01



The full report can be found in the file attached.

Ann-Kristin Kuusik

CFO

+372 614 4920

prokapital@prokapital.ee

Attachment