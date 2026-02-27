Xmarket Launches Beta on BNB Chain Mainnet:





SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platform introduces creator revenue sharing, a pre-sale investment model for market backers, and a 100% revenue share-back event during its Private Beta launch on BNB Chain.

Prediction Markets Have a Creator Problem

Prediction markets are one of the fastest-growing verticals in crypto. They proved their mainstream potential during the 2024 U.S. election cycle when Polymarket surpassed traditional polling as a real-time signal for political outcomes. But as the sector scales, a fundamental design flaw has become increasingly visible: the people who create the markets and surface the most interesting questions don’t earn anything from the platforms they power.

On every major prediction market today, the platform collects 100% of trading fees. A creator who identifies a viral cultural moment and builds a market around it - the person whose insight generates all the trading volume - earns exactly zero from that activity. An early supporter who spots a promising market before anyone else and helps fund its liquidity receives no ongoing reward for that conviction.

This is the structural gap Xmarket was built to close.

What Is Xmarket?

Xmarket is a decentralized prediction market platform on BNB Chain where anyone can create a market on any topic - crypto, politics, entertainment, sports, economics - and earn revenue from the trading activity that market generates. No coding required. No token gating. No permission needed.

The simplest way to understand it: Xmarket is Pump.fun for Prediction Markets. Just as Pump.fun let anyone launch a token and earn from its success, Xmarket lets anyone launch a prediction market and earn from its trading volume. The difference is that prediction markets have real informational value - they’re not speculative assets with no utility. They’re instruments that surface what crowds actually believe about the future.

Revenue Sharing: Why Creators Will Move Here

The core innovation of Xmarket is its revenue-sharing architecture. Rather than retaining all trading fees at the protocol level, Xmarket distributes revenue back to the people who actually generate value on the platform:

Creator Revenue (Up to 50%)

When a creator builds a market and users trade on it, the creator earns up to 50% of the trading and redemption fees generated by that market. This is not a one-time reward. It’s a recurring income stream that runs for the entire life of the market. A creator who consistently builds markets that attract volume builds a real, compounding business - one that is not subject to social media algorithm changes, ad revenue fluctuations, or platform de-monetization. The creator owns their market and earns from it directly.

Referral Revenue

Every user on Xmarket can earn referral revenue by bringing new traders to the platform. During the 60-day promotional launch period, referrers earn 70% of fees generated from user-created markets and 100% of fees from platform-created markets. This creates a flywheel where creators are incentivized not just to build great markets, but to actively distribute them - turning every creator into their own marketing channel.

Why This Matters

The prediction market space is approaching an inflection point where creator acquisition will determine platform dominance. Polymarket proved the model works. The next phase is about who can attract the best market creators - the people who ask the most interesting questions and attract the most trading volume. Xmarket’s thesis is simple: pay them, and they will come.

The Pre-Sale Model: Investing in Markets Before They Go Live





This is arguably the most underappreciated feature of the Xmarket design, and the one that has the most potential to change how prediction markets are funded and launched.

Before any market goes live for public trading, it enters a Pre-Sale Phase. During this window, the market creator and early investors can fund the market’s Pre-Sale Pool. If the pool reaches its designated soft cap, the market officially launches. If it doesn’t, all contributed funds are returned - zero risk for early backers.

The critical part: Pre-Sale Investors earn a proportional share of that specific market’s ongoing revenue. This means that if you spot a market question before anyone else does - say, a market about a breaking geopolitical event, or an upcoming tech product launch - and you invest in its pre-sale, you earn revenue from every trade that market generates for its entire life.

This creates a new asset class within prediction markets: the ability to invest in the success of a market itself, not just a position within it. It rewards research, timing, and conviction - qualities that are currently unrewarded on any existing platform.

Beta Launch: 100% Revenue Returned to Users

To mark the Private Beta launch on BNB Chain Mainnet, Xmarket is running a limited-time event where 100% of all platform revenue is shared back to users. Every fee dollar generated during this promotional period goes directly to creators, pre-sale investors, and referrers. The platform retains nothing.

This is not a permanent structure - it’s a deliberate launch strategy designed to demonstrate the platform’s commitment to the creator-first model and to bootstrap the initial network of market builders and early investors who will define the platform’s market catalog.

Why BNB Chain

Xmarket chose BNB Chain for strategic, not arbitrary, reasons. The platform is built specifically for the APAC market, and BNB Chain has the largest established user base across Korea, Vietnam, Southeast Asia, and the broader Asia-Pacific region. USDT liquidity on BSC dwarfs that of competing L2s in the region, and transaction costs are low enough to support high-frequency prediction market trading without pricing out retail users.

BNB Chain is providing direct marketing and ecosystem support for the Xmarket launch, including introductions to projects within the BNB ecosystem for partnership opportunities.

Built for Real Trading: Order Book Infrastructure

While most decentralized prediction markets rely on Automated Market Makers (AMMs), Xmarket operates on a central limit order book (CLOB) model. The practical difference for users is significant: tighter spreads, better pricing, no impermanent loss for liquidity providers, and the ability to absorb large orders without the price distortion that plagues AMM-based platforms.

For retail traders, this means you get closer to the price you see when you click “buy.” For institutional or high-volume participants, this means the infrastructure can handle real size without moving the market against you. This is table-stakes infrastructure for a platform that expects to attract serious volume - not a feature, but a prerequisite.

What’s Next

The Private Beta is live on BNB Chain Mainnet. During this phase, Xmarket is onboarding creators through an invite-code system, refining the market creation flow, and running the 100% revenue share-back event. The platform’s KOL campaign is active across Twitter with 30 - 100 influencers driving awareness, and business development conversations are underway with major ecosystem players.

The roadmap ahead includes expanded social integration, broader creator tooling, and the $XMRK token generation event - details of which will be announced in a subsequent release.

About Xmarket

Xmarket is a creator-owned prediction market platform on BNB Chain. It is the first prediction market to share trading revenue directly with market creators and early investors, combining user-generated market creation, pre-sale economics, and order book trading infrastructure. Xmarket is designed for the APAC market and positions itself as “Pump.fun for Prediction Markets” - a platform where anyone can turn a cultural moment into a tradable market and earn from it.

Website | Twitter

Media Contact: marketing@xmarket.app

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b90a5789-1077-4921-bc19-68759a86e049

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fc9a69c-946b-4fd5-bcf7-3d32e1c544e1