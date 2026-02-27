Novartis receives positive CHMP opinion for remibrutinib in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU)

Remibrutinib, a highly selective oral BTKi, has potential to be first targeted therapy approved for CSU in Europe





Basel, February 27, 2026 – Novartis announced today that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for remibrutinib. The opinion supports its use as an oral treatment for chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) in adult patients with inadequate response to H1‑antihistamine treatment.



“The introduction of remibrutinib represents a major advancement, providing clinicians with an oral Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) treatment, with improvements in symptoms observed as early as Week 1,” said Prof. Dr. med. Martin Metz, Deputy Director, Institute of Allergology, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin. “CSU continues to impose a substantial unmet medical need, as many patients struggle to achieve adequate disease control with currently available therapies.”



The positive CHMP opinion is supported by results from the pivotal REMIX-1 and REMIX-2 Phase III trials. Remibrutinib showed improvements in itch and hives as early as Week 1, with benefits sustained through Week 521. Improvements in quality of life and sleep were also observed early in treatment 1. Remibrutinib was well tolerated and demonstrated a favorable safety profile, including no liver safety concerns across both studies through Week 521.



“People living with CSU often endure years of frustration, and difficulty being taken seriously. For many, the unpredictable itch flare‑ups can make it hard to sleep, focus on daily responsibilities, or even perform their jobs at times,” said Tonya Winders, President and CEO, Global Allergy & Airways Patient Platform (GAAPP). “The arrival of a new oral treatment option brings us one step closer to ensuring that every person has the opportunity to live fully again.”



“Today’s positive CHMP opinion is an important step towards addressing the significant unmet needs of adults living with CSU in Europe,” said Patrick Horber, M.D., President, International, Novartis. “We will continue to collaborate with regulatory authorities globally to make this important medicine, discovered and developed by Novartis, available to patients who need it most.”



Following the CHMP recommendation for approval, the European Commission (EC) is expected to issue a final decision within approximately two months.



About remibrutinib

Remibrutinib is a highly selective, oral BTK inhibitor that blocks the BTK pathway involved in the release of histamine, a key driver of itchy hives (wheals) and swelling5-7. By reducing histamine release, remibrutinib helps relieve the symptoms of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU)8,9. In the US and China, remibrutinib is approved for the treatment of adult patients with CSU who have an inadequate response to H1-antihistamines, under the brand name Rhapsido®. Remibrutinib has shown positive topline results in chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU) across the three most prevalent subtypes in the pivotal Phase III RemIND trial. It is also being investigated in other immune-mediated conditions, such as hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and food allergy, in addition to other indications in the company’s Neuroscience portfolio10-14.

About REMIX-1 and REMIX-2

REMIX-1 (NCT05030311) and REMIX-2 (NCT05032157) are two identically designed, global, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled Phase III trials, consisting of 925 patients who remained symptomatic on second-generation H1-antihistamines. Remibrutinib demonstrated superiority in change from baseline versus placebo in itch (ISS7), hives (HSS7), and weekly urticaria activity (UAS7) at Week 12. Remibrutinib has a demonstrated safety profile that requires no lab monitoring. The most common adverse events (incidence ≥3%) were nasal congestion, sore throat, and runny nose (nasopharyngitis), bleeding, headache, nausea, and abdominal pain14,15.



About chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU)

CSU is the medical term for chronic hives that last for 6 weeks or longer, where the underlying cause is internal rather than exposure to any allergen or external trigger4,7,16. CSU affects approximately 40 million people worldwide4,17. It is characterized by the sudden appearance of itchy hives (wheals) and/or deep tissue swelling (angioedema), which can occur on the face, throat, hands, and feet7,18. CSU affects all ages but occurs most frequently between the ages of 20-40 years, with women affected nearly twice as often as men7. CSU causes significant emotional distress, with the majority of patients suffering from sleep deprivation, and high rates of mental disorders, such as anxiety or depression, as well as decreased work productivity7.



About Novartis Immunology

At Novartis, we’re advancing bold science with the goal of bringing relief and a renewed sense of hope to people living with autoimmune diseases. Building on our legacy of first-in-class innovation across rheumatology, dermatology and allergy, and a diverse industry-leading pipeline, we’re committed to shaping what’s next in Immunology.



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as “potential,” “can,” “will,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “believe,” “committed,” “investigational,” “pipeline,” “launch,” or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG’s current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people’s lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 300 million people worldwide.



Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram.



