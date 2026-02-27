PRESS RELEASE

Stacey Caywood has officially assumed the role of CEO at Wolters Kluwer

New CEO prioritizes AI investment, partnerships, and go-to-market

Alphen aan den Rijn — February 27, 2026 — Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information solutions, software and services, announced that Stacey Caywood has officially assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Nancy McKinstry.

Caywood brings a strong track record of transforming and growing businesses at Wolters Kluwer through investment in innovation, portfolio management, and commercial execution. During her tenure as CEO of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory, she led a strategic transformation across Europe and the U.S., returning the division to organic growth and accelerating its shift to a digital-first business. As CEO of Wolters Kluwer Health, she guided the strategic evolution of clinical solutions into a unified, integrated platform, creating new opportunities for sustainable growth and enhanced value for healthcare professionals worldwide.

“I’m honored to take on the role of CEO, and I’ve never been more excited about what’s ahead for Wolters Kluwer,” said Caywood. “We’re accelerating AI‑powered innovation across our portfolio, building on our trusted content and deep domain expertise to help professionals make smarter decisions, faster across health, tax, legal, compliance, and corporate performance and ESG sectors.”

Ann Ziegler, Chair of the Supervisory Board, added: “Stacey’s broad and deep expertise in technology-driven solutions make her the ideal leader for Wolters Kluwer. We thank Nancy McKinstry for her extraordinary contributions to the company. Stacey will continue Wolters Kluwer’s strong track record, in part by further accelerating AI innovation. Her near-term agenda centers on expanding AI across the portfolio, developing partnerships, and strengthening commercial capabilities to drive growth.”

