SourceDay Named to The Hackett Group’s 2025–2026 50 to Know List

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SourceDay has been named to The Hackett Group’s 2025–2026 50 to Know list as part of its annual assessment of the global procurement technology market. The program recognizes solution providers shaping the future of procurement.

For manufacturers and distributors managing constant supplier change, this recognition highlights a practical truth: purchase order execution drives operational reliability.

As Xavier Olivera, Lead Analyst, Downstream Procurement at The Hackett Group®, noted:

“SourceDay is included in the 50 to Know list due to its strong specialization in purchase order lifecycle management and supplier collaboration. By enabling tighter control over PO changes, confirmations and delivery commitments, it plays a critical role in improving execution reliability for direct purchasing and supply chain operations.”

Michael Miller, CEO at SourceDay, added:

“We are honored to be recognized by The Hackett Group® on its 2025–2026 50 to Know list. This marks the sixth year Spend Matters™ has recognized SourceDay in its 50 to Watch and 50 to Know programs. This continued recognition adds to our momentum and validates our mission to help manufacturers and distributors manage healthier, more predictable businesses by transforming how they collaborate with suppliers.”

Why This Matters for Procurement and IT Leaders

Plans rarely fail inside the ERP. They fail when supplier reality diverges from system data.

Commit dates shift. Pricing changes. Confirmations lag. When an ERP fails to reflect current supplier commitments, planning systems run on bad data. Deliveries are late. Expedites rise. Inventory buffer stock expands. Margin and cash flow absorb the impact.

Purchase order lifecycle management is not administrative overhead. It is the control point between supplier execution, ERP accuracy, and a company’s ability to meet customer expectations.

ERP Data Quality Is the Foundation for AI in Supply Chain

Interest in AI across procurement and supply chain continues to grow. But AI systems rely on accurate, timely inputs.

If confirmations are missing or delivery commitments are outdated, AI models scale noise rather than insight. AI does not correct unreliable execution. It depends on disciplined PO management and clean ERP data.

For Heads of IT and Supply Chain, the sequence is clear:

Capture shifting supplier commitments consistently.

Keep ERP data aligned to real-world updates.

Reduce blind spots across open POs.





When execution becomes predictable, AI initiatives become credible.

A Network of 120K Suppliers, Built for Engagement

Execution reliability improves only when suppliers participate.

SourceDay operates the largest supplier network purpose-built for direct materials purchase order management, with more than 120,000 activated supplier network nodes globally.

Supplier engagement drives ERP data accuracy. Suppliers choose how they interact with SourceDay, reducing friction and increasing confirmation rates. As adoption expands, commitment data becomes more consistent across the supply base.

For operators, this means fewer surprises. For IT leaders, it strengthens ERP data quality.

Momentum at Scale

SourceDay recently surpassed a $5B quarterly run rate in purchase order volume managed through its platform. That milestone reflects growing adoption among manufacturers and distributors prioritizing execution control.

Being named to The Hackett Group’s 50 to Know list reinforces SourceDay’s role as the control layer between ERP plans and supplier performance.

To see how this recognition aligns with SourceDay's recent growth and operational momentum, read SourceDay's latest momentum announcement .

About SourceDay

SourceDay protects revenue, margin, and cash flow by managing the purchase order lifecycle and keeping supplier expectations aligned to reality, even when delivery dates, prices, or quantities change. As the leading purchase order management platform connecting ERP systems to a network of 120K supplier nodes, SourceDay ensures every purchase order stays confirmed, current, and controlled, so organizations can prevent downtime, avoid expensive surprises, and scale growth without adding headcount.



