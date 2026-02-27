UHG Investor Alert: United Homes Group, Inc. Announces $1.18 per share Take Private Deal – BFA Law is Investigating whether the Board Breached their Fiduciary Duties to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into United Homes Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: UHG) board of directors for potential breaches of their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with a potential take-private sale of United Homes Group that would cash out every stockholder for $1.18 per share.

Why is United Homes Group being Investigated?

On February 23, 2026, United Homes Group announced that it had agreed to become a wholly owned subsidiary of Stanley Martin Homes, LLC, cashing out all stockholders for consideration of $1.18 per share. On the last trading day preceding the announcement, UHG stock closed at a price of $2.38. The deal price represents an over 50% discount on the preceding trading price.

BFA Law is investigating whether this represents an unfairly low price, and whether United Homes Group’s board of directors may have breached their fiduciary duties to United Homes Group’s stockholders in connection with the contemplated transaction.

What Can You Do?

If you are a current holder of United Homes Group stock you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

