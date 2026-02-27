Counter-UAV (Anti-Drone) Research Report 2026: Market to Expand by Over $30 Billion Between 2025-2035 with Raytheon Technologies, DroneShield, and Dedrone Leading

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Counter-UAV (Anti-Drone) Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Market by End User, Technology Type, Platform, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Counter-UAV (Anti-Drone) Market was valued at USD 4.93 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 36.42 Billion by 2035, rising at a CAGR of 22.14%.







The market has been driven by growing security concerns in both public and private sectors, where drones pose significant threats to critical infrastructure, military assets, and public safety. As the use of drones becomes more widespread, the demand for effective countermeasures has surged. Innovations such as AI-powered detection, automated tracking systems, and advanced counter-drone weapons are addressing the need for reliable and efficient anti-drone solutions.

The market is highly competitive, with key players like Raytheon Technologies, DroneShield, and Dedrone leading the development of cutting-edge technologies. The increasing emphasis on securing airspace, preventing drone-based terrorism, and protecting sensitive areas drives investments and shapes market trends. Consequently, the counter-UAV (anti-drone) market continues to grow and evolve, adapting to new threats and technological advancements.

Further Counter-UAV systems bolster operational security by integrating radar detection, RF jamming, and kinetic interceptors to neutralize ISR aircraft and drones, effectively disrupting adversarial surveillance in real-time. This denial-of-access approach safeguards critical assets from intelligence leaks, enabling robust force protection across contested domains amid escalating drone threats.



Market Introduction



Counter-UAVs (anti-drone) play a critical role in safeguarding airspace and critical infrastructure against the growing threat of unauthorized and malicious drone activities. As drone usage increases in both civilian and military sectors, the need for effective countermeasures has become essential. The market has been witnessing significant growth driven by advancements in technologies such as radar systems, electronic jamming, drone detection software, and kinetic interception methods.

These innovations help prevent security breaches, protect sensitive areas, and ensure public safety, thereby expanding the market. Additionally, increasing government investments in defense and security, along with rising concerns over drone-related terrorism and privacy violations, are further propelling the demand for anti-drone solutions. As a result, security agencies, defense sectors, and commercial enterprises are prioritizing the deployment of counter-UAV systems to mitigate the risks posed by drones and enhance airspace protection.



Defense to Dominate the Counter-UAV (Anti-Drone) Market (by End User)



The defense sector is expected to dominate the counter-UAV (anti-drone) market, by end user, due to the growing need for enhanced security and protection against drone-related threats. The defense segment was valued at $2.50 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $25.65 billion by 2035, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 22.84%. This strong growth has been driven by the increasing use of drones in military operations, surveillance, and potential combat situations, making counter-drone technologies critical for national security.

The rising geopolitical tensions, coupled with the need to protect military assets, borders, and sensitive facilities, further fuel the demand for advanced counter-UAV systems. Additionally, continuous advancements in technologies such as AI, radar systems, and directed energy solutions are making defense applications a major driver of the counter-UAV (anti-drone) market. These factors combined position the defense sector to maintain a dominant share of the counter-UAV (anti-drone) market in the coming years.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The counter-UAV (anti-drone) market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing need for security and safety across various sectors. Leading companies such as Raytheon Technologies, Northrop Grumman, and BAE Systems are pioneering advancements in anti-drone systems. These firms provide robust solutions, including radar systems, electronic warfare, and countermeasure technologies.

Specialized firms like Dedrone, DroneShield, and SkySafe have enhanced the competitive landscape by offering innovative detection, identification, and neutralization solutions for UAV threats. Their advanced software and hardware platforms help secure critical infrastructure and prevent unauthorized drone operations. In addition, tactical UAV technology providers such as DJI, Parrot, and Aeryon Labs play a significant role in shaping the market by developing platforms that are targeted by counter-UAV solutions.

These manufacturers continue to innovate, increasing the demand for anti-drone technologies to ensure effective protection against malicious or accidental drone activities. Other prominent players, such as Black Sage Technologies, Counter UAV Systems, and Fortem Technologies, are also contributing to the market by providing tailored and scalable solutions. These companies are expanding their global presence through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and technological advancements in radar, jamming, and kinetic solutions.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of services available globally. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the counter-UAV (anti-drone) market by product, based on the method of end user, technology, and platform.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The counter-UAV (anti-drone) market has witnessed major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been synergistic activities to strengthen their position in the market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the counter-UAV (anti-drone) market have been analyzed and profiled in the study of counter-UAV (anti-drone) products. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $36.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.1% Regions Covered Global



Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Market Drivers

Growth in Defense and Homeland-Security Budgets

Geopolitical Tensions and Conflict-Driven Demand

Proliferation of UAVs

Critical Infrastructure Protection Needs

Technological Enablers (AI, Sensor Fusion)

Market Challenges

High-Cost System and Lifecycle Costs

Regulatory and Legal Uncertainties

Technical Integration Complexity

Spectrum Congestion and RF Licensing

Market Opportunities

AI/ML-Enabled Autonomous C-UAS

Directed-Energy Weapon (DEW) Commercialization

Urban and Smart-City Security Solutions

Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Airbus S.A.S.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Boeing

Chess Dynamics Ltd.

Dedrone Holdings Inc.

DroneShield Limited

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo S.p.A.

L3Harris Technologies

DZYNE Technologies

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

RTX Corporation

