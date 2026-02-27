Brunswick Exploration Announces Appointment of Vice President – International Projects

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles Kodors to Vice President – International Projects. Mr. Kodors has been with Brunswick Exploration since its rebranding in 2020 and has been instrumental in securing the Company’s international portfolio over the last three years.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: “Charles is a key part of Brunswick’s exploration team alongside François Goulet and Simon Hebert and its successes over the last five years where he first managed our Canadian lithium portfolio, ex-Quebec, before continuing to grow our international portfolio. With a major work program planned in Saudi Arabia and Greenland over the coming months, this new title reflects his accrued responsibility within the company.”

Mr. Kodors has over 15 years of experience in the mining and exploration industry, where prior to his role at Brunswick Exploration, he served as an Exploration Manager for Osisko Metals and a Senior Exploration Geologist for Kirkland Lake Gold. Mr. Kodors received his B.Sc. from Brock University and is a registered Professional Geologist within the provinces of New Brunswick and Quebec.

Grant of Stock Options and DSUs

The Company announces that it has granted 186,566 deferred share units (“DSUs”) to its non-executive directors, in accordance with the Corporation’s Deferred Share Unit Plan, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. in lieu of their board fees. The DSUs were granted at a fair market value of $0.268 per DSU and will vest one year from the grant date.

The Company’s Board of Directors have also approved the grant of incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,515,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Corporation. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term at an exercise price of $0.235 per share.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada, Greenland and Saudi Arabia underpinned by its Mirage project, one of the largest undeveloped hard-rock lithium Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in the Americas, with 52.2Mt grading 1.08% Li2O.

