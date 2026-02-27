Aurora Mobile Partners with China Post Securities to Deliver Millisecond Messaging and Enhance Digital Financial Services

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced a strategic partnership with China Post Securities. By integrating Aurora Mobile’s intelligent push notification solution, JPush, the two companies have built a financial-grade messaging infrastructure to improve the speed, stability, and accuracy of digital financial services.

As the securities industry evolves beyond traditional commission-based models, technological capabilities and service quality have become key competitive differentiators. As a majority-owned subsidiary of China Post Group Corporation, China Post Securities leverages the group’s strong institutional foundation to serve a broad investor base with comprehensive services. Its mobile app serves as a trading platform and a vital link between millions of users and the capital markets. In this context, ensuring real-time, accurate delivery of high-volume market data and transaction notifications is a critical priority in its digital transformation.

Securities trading is inherently time sensitive. During peak trading periods, such as market open, market close, and intraday volatility, millions of concurrent users can generate traffic surges that overwhelm traditional messaging channels, resulting in congestion or packet loss. As a result, important transaction confirmations or risk alerts may not reach users on time. Additionally, the fragmentation of Android device brands, each with different system management mechanisms, further complicates message delivery and makes consistent delivery rates difficult to achieve. For investors who rely on timely information, these issues can significantly impact the user experience.

To address these challenges, China Post Securities integrated JPush into its mobile application infrastructure. In response to the financial sector’s stringent requirements for data security and service stability, Aurora Mobile provided a customized solution tailored to China Post Securities’ operational needs, drawing on its extensive expertise in push notification technologies. Together, the two companies built a dedicated high-speed message transmission framework. Through intelligent routing strategies that bypass network congestion nodes, both individualized transaction alerts and large-scale market announcements are delivered with millisecond-level precision, enabling investors to act swiftly at critical moments.

JPush has also enabled China Post Securities to overcome cross-platform delivery challenges. JPush supports multiple operating systems, including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp, and Web. It integrates seamlessly with JPush’s proprietary channel, FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging), APNs (Apple Push Notification Service), and native push channels for major device manufacturers such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu, ASUS, and NIO Phone. This integration equips the China Post Securities app with OS-level messaging capabilities. Even when the app is closed, in the background, or its process is cleared, critical notifications such as IPO allotment results and payment reminders are delivered directly via OS-level channels to users’ devices. This addresses the common issue of message loss on Android devices and significantly improves overall delivery rates.

As a result, the technology upgrade has delivered measurable business impact. Since deploying JPush, the China Post Securities app has improved message delivery stability and timeliness. Overall delivery rates remain at industry-leading levels, with zero missed deliveries for critical notifications. More reliable delivery and wider reach have strengthened trust in the platform. Timely pre-market, intraday, and post-market updates have also lifted engagement, supporting steady growth in daily active users (DAUs).

Leveraging its robust technical capabilities, Aurora Mobile has become a reliable partner in supporting China Post Securities’ high-volume message delivery and advancing its digital financial services initiatives. Looking ahead, the two companies will continue collaborating to deliver faster, more stable, and higher-quality mobile financial experiences for investors.

