Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp Announces Director Nominees for the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The proposed nominees are the result of a structured, skills-based refreshment process designed to support Credicorp’s strategy, evolving risk profile, and capital allocation priorities. As the Company advances its digital transformation, strengthens operational resilience and continues to execute on its long-term value creation objectives across its diversified financial services platform, the Board has sought to further strengthen expertise in technology and AI-related oversight, financial and regulatory governance, and strategic execution.

The Board will propose the election of three new directors: María Inés Álvarez (Independent), Juan Paredes Manrique (Independent) and Manuel Romero Valdez (Non-Independent). If elected, they will join the Board effective March 31st, succeeding Antonio Abruña Puyol, Alexandre Gouvêa and Patricia Lizárraga Guthertz, who have announced their intention to retire from the Board. All other current Board directors will stand for re-election.

The 2026 nomination process was conducted by the Compensation and Nominations Committee, under the oversight of the Board, in accordance with the Company’s Bye‑laws, Corporate Governance Policies, Board Regulations and Committee Charters and included formal independence assessments and conflict-of-interest safeguards. The Audit Committee will remain fully composed of independent directors and will continue to include a financial expert in accordance with SEC requirements. Key committees will continue to operate under independent leadership, preserving robust oversight of financial reporting, risk management, executive compensation and nominations. Women would continue to represent one-third of the Board’s composition, maintaining Credicorp’s commitment to diversity of perspectives and balanced governance.

Proposed New Director Nominees

María Inés Álvarez Arnao (Independent)

Ms. Álvarez is a technology executive and board director with more than 30 years of experience in artificial intelligence, cloud platforms, cybersecurity and large‑scale technology operations. She most recently served as Vice President of Experimentation, AI Platform, Cloud & AI at Microsoft, and previously held senior technology leadership roles at Panda Security and Yahoo. She currently serves as a Board Member and Chair of the Information Security Audit Committee at Alkami Technology. Her experience strengthens the Board’s independent oversight of digital transformation, operational resilience, cybersecurity governance and technology‑related risks.

Juan Paredes Manrique (Independent)

Mr. Paredes is an independent consultant and director with more than three decades of experience in external audit, financial advisory and regulatory matters, particularly within financial institutions and regulated companies. He served as Audit Partner at EY Peru from 2002 to 2021, leading the firm’s Assurance practice, and currently serves as a Director of Banco de Crédito del Perú. His background reinforces the Board’s independent oversight of financial reporting, regulatory compliance and risk governance bringing deep familiarity with supervisory frameworks applicable to publicly listed companies.

Manuel Romero Valdez (Non‑Independent)

Mr. Romero is Chairman of Grupo Romero and brings extensive experience in corporate finance, strategy, transformation, mergers and acquisitions and, long-term capital allocation He previously served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Alicorp S.A.A., and worked in investment banking at Credit Suisse. He currently serves on the board of Alicorp S.A.A. and several private companies. His appointment supports long-term stewardship and generational continuity, contributing strategic perspective and capital discipline within the Board’s established governance framework.

In addition to the proposed new nominees, the Board will propose the re‑election of Nuria Aliño Pérez, María Teresa Aranzabal Harreguy, Raimundo Morales Dasso, Leslie Pierce Diez‑Canseco, Luis Romero Belismelis and Pedro Rubio Feijóo. These Directors bring continuity, deep institutional knowledge and broad experience across Credicorp’s businesses. For detailed information related to the professional backgrounds and qualifications of each of the existing directors, please refer to our latest 20-F filing (link).

At the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Antonio Abruña Puyol, Alexandre Gouvêa and Patricia Lizárraga Guthertz will retire from the Board. The Board expresses its sincere gratitude for their valuable professional and personal contributions during their tenure.

Detailed information regarding the director nomination process, the assessment of independence, the rationale supporting each proposed candidate, and the applicable voting procedures will be available at the Proxy Information document to be published at the Annual Materials section of Credicorp Web page (link) by March 2nd.

Other Board Resolutions

At the same meeting, the Board approved an update to the Company’s dividend policy, which maintains the minimum payout of 25% of consolidated net profits and reinforces alignment with regulatory capital considerations.

About Credicorp

Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama and United States. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business (“LoBs”): Universal Banking, through BCP and Banco de Crédito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management & Advisory, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp. Additionally, it complements its operations through Krealo, its Corporate Venture Capital arm.

