Boom Lifts Industry Report 2026-2035: A $17.52 Billion Market by 2030 with Kobelco Construction Machinery, XCMG Group, Sany Group, JLG Industries, Terex Leading

The boom lifts market is experiencing substantial growth, projected to expand from $12.48 billion in 2025 to $17.52 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7%. This trajectory is fueled by several factors including the rapid expansion of construction and infrastructure projects, the surge in equipment rental services, and the rising demand for safe elevated access. Significant advances in hydraulic systems and articulated lift designs have been pivotal in this expansion.

Future growth of the market remains robust, driven by the rising demand for low-emission construction equipment and the proliferation of smart construction sites. Investment in urban infrastructure continues to climb, bolstered by the adoption of advanced safety features and a growing need for maintenance and utility services. These trends are underscored by an increasing preference for electric and hybrid boom lifts, telematics integration, and remote monitoring solutions. The demand for compact, high-reach equipment is on the rise, alongside expanded rental-based models focused on operator safety.

The global push for construction activity fuels the boom lifts market growth. Boom lifts offer versatility and enhanced safety, making them indispensable in altering, building, and repairing structures. Global construction output, as projected by Atradius, is expected to grow by 2% in 2024, with growth in both advanced and emerging economies. Non-residential output and civil engineering are set to grow significantly, paving the way for boom lifts demand.

Technological advancements continue to shape the boom lifts market. Companies are focused on innovation to maintain competitive advantage. JCB's 2024 launch of the T 65D diesel-powered telescopic boom platform in India exemplifies this trend, optimizing productivity across industries with its impressive specifications. Similarly, self-leveling technology enhances usability across diverse terrains.

Industry consolidation through strategic acquisitions is prevalent, as demonstrated by JLG Industries Inc.'s acquisition of Hinowa S.p.A. This move aims to diversify JLG's product portfolio and enhance market reach in specialty sectors such as agriculture and vegetation management.

Key players in the market include Kobelco Construction Machinery, XCMG Group, Sany Group, JLG Industries, Terex Corporation, among others. As of 2025, North America led the market, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to show the fastest growth. The boom lifts market report encompasses regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, and more, with key countries such as the USA, China, and India.

The market comprises sales of various boom lifts, including trailer-mounted and vehicle-mounted options, encapsulating the factory gate value of sales across manufacturers and reaching diverse consumers.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Type (Articulating, Telescopic, Straight, Towable Boom Lifts)

Movement type (Mobile, Fixed)

Engine type (Electric, Engine Powered)

End-user applications (Rental, Construction, Mining, among others).

