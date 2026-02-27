Elevator and Escalator Industry Report 2026-2035: A $183 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Smart City Developments, Energy-efficient and Touchless Systems, Predictive Maintenance, Modernization

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elevator and Escalator Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The elevator and escalator market is poised for significant growth, projecting an increase from $124.87 billion in 2025 to $183.24 billion in 2030, reflecting an 8% CAGR. This expansion is driven by factors such as urbanization, high-rise construction, and public infrastructure investments. Growing demand for advanced traction technologies and vertical transportation solutions further boost this trend.

Anticipated future catalysts include smart city developments, the rise of touchless elevator systems, and an increasing focus on green building initiatives. As a result, there's a notable shift towards energy-efficient and digital solutions, with innovations in smart elevators featuring predictive maintenance and destination control technologies becoming prominent. Enhanced passenger safety systems are equally emerging as critical components in the industry.

The momentum in infrastructure investment is a significant driver. The U.S. Census Bureau reported a 6.7% increase in construction spending to $2.16 trillion in July 2024 compared to the previous year, underscoring the growing need for efficient vertical transportation solutions. This aligns with the overall positive market outlook.

Technology plays a pivotal role in transforming the market landscape. Companies like KONE India are leading the charge, introducing digitally connected elevators that utilize IoT, cloud, and AI technologies to improve operational efficiency and safety. In December 2024, KONE launched the KONE I MonoSpace SMART, integrating dual-channel redundancy safety controllers and energy-efficient operations.

Strategic acquisitions further bolster market growth and innovation. In April 2025, Mitsubishi Electric Corp. expanded its capabilities by acquiring Ascension Lifts, an Irish company specializing in vertical transportation solutions, aiming to fortify its market presence and develop more energy-efficient systems.

The competitive landscape is rich with prominent players like Schindler Group, Otis Worldwide Corporation, KONE Corporation, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, who are strategically focusing on technological advancements to cater to the growing global demand.

The Asia-Pacific region stands out as both the largest and fastest-growing market for elevators and escalators, with extensive coverage across key markets such as China, India, and Japan. This region's growth trajectory highlights the crucial role of emerging markets in the industry's future.

Overall, the elevator and escalator market encompasses a diverse range of products and services, indicating a robust and dynamic sector poised for continued expansion and innovation driven by global urbanization trends and technological advancements.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $134.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $183.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global



Product: Elevators, Escalators, Moving Walkway

Business: New Equipment, Maintenance, Modernization

Elevator Technology: Traction, Machine Room Less, Hydraulic

End User: Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Infrastructure

Elevators: Passenger, Freight, Service, Dumbwaiters

Escalators: Commercial, Industrial, Public Transport

Moving Walkways: Parallel, Inclined, Automated

Schindler Group

Otis Worldwide Corporation

KONE Corporation

Hitachi Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Fujitec Co. Ltd

Hyundai Elevator Ltd

Canny Elevator Co. Ltd.

WINONE Elevator Co. Ltd

Symax Lift (China) Co. Ltd

Nantong Fuji Elevator Co. Ltd

Ningbo Hosting Elevator Co. Ltd

General Elevator Co. Ltd

SAIL Intelligent Elevator (Suzhou) Co. Ltd

Huzhou Fuji Elevator Co. Ltd

Suzhou Towards Elevator Co. Ltd

SEPL India Ltd

Orbis Elevator

IEC LIFTS

IFE Elevators Co. Ltd

Expert Lift Ltd

Liftronic

Brilliant Lifts Australia

Orbitz Elevators

Yusaki Elevator

Blue Star Elevators

Omega-Elevators

Escon Elevators Pvt. Ltd

Sanei Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Vintec Elevator

Thyssenkrupp AG

Schmitt + Sohn

Delta Elevator Co. Ltd

AVT Beckett Elevators

True Canadian Elevator

Alphalift Ltd.

Arabian Elevators & Engineering Co. LLC

Gulf Tech Elevators LLC

Orient Lines Elevators

HAUSLIFT

Logan Davex

Trent Park Engineering

