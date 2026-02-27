Elevator and Escalator Industry Report 2026-2035: A $183 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Smart City Developments, Energy-efficient and Touchless Systems, Predictive Maintenance, Modernization

The elevator and escalator market is driven by urbanization, infrastructure investments, and technology innovations. Key opportunities include smart city developments, demand for energy-efficient and touchless systems, predictive maintenance, modernization, and safety solutions, with Asia-Pacific leading growth.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elevator and Escalator Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The elevator and escalator market is poised for significant growth, projecting an increase from $124.87 billion in 2025 to $183.24 billion in 2030, reflecting an 8% CAGR. This expansion is driven by factors such as urbanization, high-rise construction, and public infrastructure investments. Growing demand for advanced traction technologies and vertical transportation solutions further boost this trend.

Anticipated future catalysts include smart city developments, the rise of touchless elevator systems, and an increasing focus on green building initiatives. As a result, there's a notable shift towards energy-efficient and digital solutions, with innovations in smart elevators featuring predictive maintenance and destination control technologies becoming prominent. Enhanced passenger safety systems are equally emerging as critical components in the industry.

The momentum in infrastructure investment is a significant driver. The U.S. Census Bureau reported a 6.7% increase in construction spending to $2.16 trillion in July 2024 compared to the previous year, underscoring the growing need for efficient vertical transportation solutions. This aligns with the overall positive market outlook.

Technology plays a pivotal role in transforming the market landscape. Companies like KONE India are leading the charge, introducing digitally connected elevators that utilize IoT, cloud, and AI technologies to improve operational efficiency and safety. In December 2024, KONE launched the KONE I MonoSpace SMART, integrating dual-channel redundancy safety controllers and energy-efficient operations.

Strategic acquisitions further bolster market growth and innovation. In April 2025, Mitsubishi Electric Corp. expanded its capabilities by acquiring Ascension Lifts, an Irish company specializing in vertical transportation solutions, aiming to fortify its market presence and develop more energy-efficient systems.

The competitive landscape is rich with prominent players like Schindler Group, Otis Worldwide Corporation, KONE Corporation, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, who are strategically focusing on technological advancements to cater to the growing global demand.

The Asia-Pacific region stands out as both the largest and fastest-growing market for elevators and escalators, with extensive coverage across key markets such as China, India, and Japan. This region's growth trajectory highlights the crucial role of emerging markets in the industry's future.

Overall, the elevator and escalator market encompasses a diverse range of products and services, indicating a robust and dynamic sector poised for continued expansion and innovation driven by global urbanization trends and technological advancements.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$134.81 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$183.24 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.0%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Global Elevator and Escalator Market Trends

  • Increasing Adoption of Smart Elevators With Predictive Maintenance
  • Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Escalator Systems
  • Growing Integration of Destination Control Technologies
  • Expansion of Modernization and Retrofit Services
  • Enhanced Focus on Passenger Safety Systems

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

  • Product: Elevators, Escalators, Moving Walkway
  • Business: New Equipment, Maintenance, Modernization
  • Elevator Technology: Traction, Machine Room Less, Hydraulic
  • End User: Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Infrastructure

Subsegments:

  • Elevators: Passenger, Freight, Service, Dumbwaiters
  • Escalators: Commercial, Industrial, Public Transport
  • Moving Walkways: Parallel, Inclined, Automated

Companies Featured

  • Schindler Group
  • Otis Worldwide Corporation
  • KONE Corporation
  • Hitachi Ltd
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Fujitec Co. Ltd
  • Hyundai Elevator Ltd
  • Canny Elevator Co. Ltd.
  • WINONE Elevator Co. Ltd
  • Symax Lift (China) Co. Ltd
  • Nantong Fuji Elevator Co. Ltd
  • Ningbo Hosting Elevator Co. Ltd
  • General Elevator Co. Ltd
  • SAIL Intelligent Elevator (Suzhou) Co. Ltd
  • Huzhou Fuji Elevator Co. Ltd
  • Suzhou Towards Elevator Co. Ltd
  • SEPL India Ltd
  • Orbis Elevator
  • IEC LIFTS
  • IFE Elevators Co. Ltd
  • Expert Lift Ltd
  • Liftronic
  • Brilliant Lifts Australia
  • Orbitz Elevators
  • Yusaki Elevator
  • Blue Star Elevators
  • Omega-Elevators
  • Escon Elevators Pvt. Ltd
  • Sanei Manufacturing Co. Ltd
  • Vintec Elevator
  • Thyssenkrupp AG
  • Schmitt + Sohn
  • Delta Elevator Co. Ltd
  • AVT Beckett Elevators
  • True Canadian Elevator
  • Alphalift Ltd.
  • Arabian Elevators & Engineering Co. LLC
  • Gulf Tech Elevators LLC
  • Orient Lines Elevators
  • HAUSLIFT
  • Logan Davex
  • Trent Park Engineering

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gdzb9v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Elevator and Escalator Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Elevator
                            
                            
                                Elevators and Escalators 
                            
                            
                                Escalator
                            
                            
                                Passenger Elevator
                            
                            
                                Smart Elevator
                            
                            
                                Traction Elevator
                            
                            
                                Vertical Transportation
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading