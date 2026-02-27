Miracle Pay Begins Global Rollout, Enabling Crypto Payments at the Point of Sale

Nicosia, Cyprus, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miracle Pay today announced the start of its global rollout, enabling merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments at the point of sale through existing payment workflows and infrastructure.





“We’re proud to announce that Miracle Pay’s global rollout has begun,” announced Miracle Pay on their official website. “Our focus is simple: make crypto payments usable in everyday commerce, with a product that is practical for merchants, clear for customers, and designed to scale globally.”

Miracle Pay is built as a merchant-grade hybrid payments capability, designed to integrate into real-world business operations without requiring merchants to become crypto experts. The rollout is focused on expanding this version globally, anchored in usability, trust, and repeatable merchant adoption.









What the global rollout enables

Crypto payment acceptance at the point of sale with a merchant-friendly checkout experience

with a merchant-friendly checkout experience An onboarding path designed for credible, real-world businesses - not only crypto-native users

- not only crypto-native users A scalable approach built on clear use cases, measurable adoption, and operational simplicity

Merchant onboarding

Merchants interested in enabling Miracle Pay can begin the onboarding process via miraclepay.com.

About Miracle Pay

Miracle Pay is a hybrid payments solution designed to support merchants with secure, efficient, and scalable digital payment capabilities - including cryptocurrency acceptance in real-world commerce.