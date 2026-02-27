Smart Elevators Industry Report 2026-2035: A $29.44 Billion Market by 2030 with Hitachi, Thyssenkrupp, Mitsubishi Electric, and Kone Leading

Key opportunities in the smart elevators market include growing demand for energy-efficient and AI-based systems, increased high-rise building construction, adoption of touchless and digitally advanced technologies, and integration with smart building systems. Rapid growth in Asia-Pacific and M&A activities also present opportunities.

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Elevators Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart elevators market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with its size projected to expand from $18.02 billion in 2025 to $19.82 billion by 2026, at a robust CAGR of 9.9%. This growth is driven by urbanization, increased high-rise construction, modernization of existing systems, demand for energy efficiency, adoption of digital controls, and growth in commercial real estate development.

The market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $29.44 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 10.4%. This growth is underpinned by investments in smart building infrastructure, rising demand for touchless systems, expansion of predictive maintenance services, focus on carbon-neutral buildings, and integration with building management systems. Key trends include AI-based dispatch systems, predictive maintenance technologies, and energy-efficient solutions enhancing high-rise building operations.

The advancement of high-rise building construction significantly drives the smart elevator market. These structures necessitate advanced mechanical vertical transportation systems that leverage smart technology for enhanced safety, efficiency, and user experience. As of 2023, a record 185 buildings of 200 meters or taller were completed globally, underscoring this trend and its positive impact on the market.

Leading market players are innovating with technologies like in-car multimedia displays. For instance, TK Elevator launched EOX, an eco-efficient platform for low- to mid-rise buildings, offering energy savings of up to 45% and reducing embodied carbon by 50%. It features multimedia displays, predictive maintenance via the MAX platform, and enhanced safety through sensors and communication systems.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the market landscape. In May 2024, KONE Corporation acquired Orbitz Elevators Pty Ltd. to expand service offerings in Australia and New Zealand, focusing on People Flow solutions.

Major companies in this sector include Hitachi Ltd., Thyssenkrupp AG, Mitsubishi Electric, Otis Elevator Company, Schindler Group, Kone Corporation, and more. North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region through 2030.

The smart elevator market encapsulates revenues from services including maintenance, modernization, repair, and testing, alongside technological advancements like touchless interfaces. Market value reflects goods and related service sales by entities, including automated and energy-efficient systems. Values are calculated as 'factory gate' prices, considering only direct transactions with end consumers or between entities. Revenues pertain to consumption values within a specified geography, independent of production location, excluding supply chain resale incomes.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$19.82 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$29.44 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Major Trends

  • Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence Based Elevator Dispatch Systems
  • Rising Deployment of Predictive Maintenance Technologies
  • Growing Integration of Energy Efficient Elevator Solutions
  • Expansion of Smart Elevators in High Rise Buildings
  • Enhanced Focus on Passenger Experience Optimization

Specific Sections of the Report

  • Market size and forecast, considering AI, automation, geopolitical factors, and economic conditions.
  • Market segmentation based on setup (modernization, maintenance, new deployments), carriage (passenger, freight), installation (low/mid-rise, high-rise), and application (residential, commercial, industrial).
  • Regional and country analyses, including an expanded focus on Southeast Asia, reflecting supply chain and manufacturing shifts.
  • Competitive landscape assessments, financial deals influencing the market, and a company scoring matrix evaluating market position.

Companies Featured

  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Thyssenkrupp AG
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Otis Elevator Company
  • Schindler Group
  • Kone Corporation
  • Hyundai Elevators Co. Ltd.
  • Fujitec Co. Ltd.
  • Sigma Elevator Company
  • Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation
  • Nidec Elevator Group
  • Emerald Elevators
  • TK Elevator
  • Canny Elevator Co., Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Meilun Elevator Co., Ltd.
  • SJEC Corporation
  • Kleemann Hellas SA
  • Orona Group
  • Doppler S.A.
  • IFE Elevators Co., Ltd.
  • Express Lift Company
  • Stannah Group
  • Wittur Group
  • AVT Beckett

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxxipq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

