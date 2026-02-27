Dental Patient Monitors Announces Launch of New Website

Westminster, Colorado, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Patient Monitors is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, which provides oral surgeons and dentists with access to a diverse range of leading dental patient monitors.



The FDA-cleared systems from Mindray and Edan from Dental Patient Monitors deliver a selection of professional-grade monitoring equipment with CO₂ capabilities for sedation dentistry, oral surgery procedures, and Patient Monitors for Dental Implants. With a 2–3-year warranty, free shipping with fast delivery nationwide, and dedicated customer support, the dental equipment specialists deliver a high-quality selection of monitoring systems that are trusted by oral surgeons nationwide.



“For most dental practices performing implant surgery with sedation, investing in a comprehensive patient monitor with CO₂ monitoring capabilities—such as the Mindray ePM 12MA or Edan iM Series—provides the safety, regulatory compliance, and professional capabilities needed for long-term success in modern implant dentistry,” said a spokesperson for Dental Patient Monitors. “Our team can help you select the right dental patient monitoring equipment for your practice’s specific needs, ensuring you meet all regulatory requirements while staying within budget.”



Expertly designed to connect dental professionals with FDA-cleared monitoring systems from trusted manufacturers, the premier selection at Dental Patient Monitors offers patient monitoring for:



Oral Surgery Procedures: The catalogue of oral surgery patient monitors provides comprehensive vital signs monitoring for extractions, bone grafts, and complex surgical procedures requiring sedation.



Dental Implant Surgery: Offering continuous patient monitors dental implants placement procedures with advanced CO₂, this equipment ensures trusted tracking for patient safety under sedation.



Sedation Dentistry: Real-time respiratory monitoring with CO₂ capnography for IV sedation and moderate-to-deep sedation protocols.



CO₂ Monitoring: End-tidal CO2 monitor sedation dentistry to help detect respiratory depression early, meeting safety standards for dental sedation.



Some of the professional patient monitors available at Dental Patient Monitors include:



Edan iM Series Patient Monitor: The Edan iM Series features high-resolution touchscreen displays (8.4″ to 15″) with intuitive shortcut menus for fast access to critical data. Perfect for busy dental operatories and surgical suites, this FDA-cleared monitor includes built-in CO₂ monitoring, ECG, SpO₂, NIBP, and temperature tracking. The quiet, fanless design and WiFi connectivity make it ideal for multi-room setups and mobile sedation units.



Mindray ePM 10A Patient Monitor: The Mindray ePM 10A features a 10-inch high-resolution touchscreen with integrated CO₂ monitoring, making it perfect for outpatient sedation and dental procedures. This FDA-cleared, ADA-compliant monitor supports pediatric and adult patients with adaptive alarm configurations. It tracks ECG, SpO₂, NIBP, respiration, and temperature with quiet fanless operation and built-in WiFi for EMR integration. Backed by a 3-year warranty.



Dental Patient Monitors encourages dentists and oral surgeons searching for their ideal dental patient monitor to visit the website today to request a custom quote.



About Dental Patient Monitors



Dental Patient Monitors offers a diverse range of professional patient monitoring equipment for dental implant surgery, oral surgery, and sedation dentistry. The dental equipment experts connect dental professionals with FDA-cleared monitoring systems from trusted manufacturers.



More Information



To learn more about Dental Patient Monitors and the launch of its new website, please visit https://dentalpatientmonitors.com.



https://thenewsfront.com/dental-patient-monitors-announces-launch-of-new-website/