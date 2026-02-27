Saint Peter Port, Guernsey, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ghacks announces the removal of all display advertising and the launch of dedicated Dutch and German news editions. The updates, finalized between late 2025 and early 2026, include a technical overhaul of the website’s code and the appointment of new editorial leadership.



Ghacks is a technology news and analysis website established in 2005. The publication delivers daily reporting on gaming, big tech, Windows, software, artificial intelligence, web browsers, blockchain and cybersecurity.



“After nearly two decades online, we’re evolving Ghacks in ways that respect its history while preparing it for what’s next. The goal isn’t to chase trends, but to deliver clear, independent tech news in a way that feels modern, fast, and reader focused,” said Arthur Kay, Editorial Lead.



From news, software reviews to privacy analysis, Ghacks provides latest information and analysis for daily users and professionals. Key advantages include:



Localized European Editions



The publication has launched dedicated language editions for Ghacks Nederland and Ghacks Deutschland. These editions provide news and analysis in Dutch and German, expanding the site’s reach within the European tech news market.



Interactive Social Channels



The site has reactivated its presence on Ghacks X and Ghacks Facebook to facilitate community discussion. These social accounts provide immediate access to breaking news, such as the confirmed dates for Google I/O 2026 on May 19 and 20.



Ad-Free Reading Experience



Ghacks has removed all display advertising from its website to improve content accessibility and remove visual clutter. This transition ensures that readers can view the content without video, banner ads or pop-ups.



Expanded Editorial Scope



The newsroom is increasing its coverage of AI, gaming and blockchain technology while maintaining its focus on software and security. Recent gaming reports include analysis of the Steam Deck’s availability in the US and the cancellation of 5 unannounced titles by Ubisoft in January 2026.



Daily Artificial Intelligence Coverage



Ghacks AI tracks developments in generative AI, such as the launch and impact of Google Geminiy, Google Lyria 3 for 30-second music generation or the integration of ChatGPT into Apple CarPlay in 2026.



Readers can access the full archive of technology news and software reviews on the main website.



About Ghacks



Ghacks is a digital publication focused on the technology sector, providing news and analysis since 2005. The news website reports on gaming, big tech, software developments, cybersecurity, and consumer electronics for an international audience. Ghacks Tech News maintains a repository of technical guides and industry reports to assist users with digital privacy and system optimization.



More Information



To learn more about Ghacks and the launch of its ad-free website and international editions, please visit https://www.ghacks.net.



https://thenewsfront.com/ghacks-technology-news-removes-all-ads-and-launches-new-dutch-and-german-editions/