Milengo Repositions as an AI-Led Language Solutions Integrator

Berlin, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milengo announces a strategic brand repositioning, evolving from a traditional Language Service Provider (LSP) into an AI-led Language Solutions Integrator (LSI).



The shift reflects a fundamental change in global communication. As generative AI automates large parts of translation, businesses no longer benefit from language services optimized solely for linguistic perfection. Instead, they require fit-for-purpose multilingual content that scales fast and affordably, plugs seamlessly into existing ecosystems, and delivers measurable business impact.



“For years, the industry treated quality as something humans had to produce manually from scratch every time,” said Roman Kotzsch, CEO of Milengo. “In reality, human quality fluctuates.

AI changes that by stabilizing the baseline and freeing experts to focus on what truly matters. The real challenge for businesses today isn’t translation itself but running language operations that scale, integrate, and deliver measurable performance.”

A New Model for Language Operations

Traditional localization has relied heavily on human-driven processes, making consistency and scalability difficult as content volumes grow – especially when language workflows remain disconnected from the systems that create and manage content.



AI changes this dynamic by empowering humans rather than replacing them. Supported by Milengo’s in-house localization engineers, LLM and automation experts, AI is applied to enforce consistency, connect workflows across platforms, and remove the cost barriers that historically limited what content could be localized. This establishes a stable quality baseline that subject matter experts can refine where it adds the most value, resulting in higher efficiency and predictable quality at scale, made concretely measurable through LQA score dashboards and performance metrics.

Four Pillars of Milengo’s AI-Led LSI Model

Milengo’s new positioning is built on three core pillars:

AI Orchestration – providing a scalable, cost-efficient foundation for multilingual content delivery

Human Subject Matter Experts – ensuring domain accuracy, terminological and brand guardrails, and local market relevance

Platform Connectivity & Workflow Automation – plugging seamlessly into existing ecosystems to eliminate manual handovers and enable end-to-end visibility

Measurable Quality Through LQA Dashboards – Delivering transparent, data-driven quality monitoring through structured LQA scoring, performance metrics, and continuous improvement insights

Together, these pillars shift localization from isolated translation tasks to integrated, measurable language operations (LangOps) embedded directly into business workflows.

About Milengo

Milengo is an AI-led Language Solutions Integrator helping global manufacturing and B2B SaaS organizations manage multilingual communication as a scalable, measurable operation. By combining AI orchestration, human expertise, platform connectivity, and transparent quality measurement, Milengo enables faster, more affordable, and more reliable global content delivery.



Milengo works with some of the world’s leading technology and industrial enterprises, including Snowflake, Infor, Genesys, Magna, Bosch, and TKE, supporting their expansion into international markets with compliant, high-performance multilingual workflows.

Media:



Melina Koycheva, Head of Marketing

Milengo GmbH

contact@milengo.com



https://thenewsfront.com/milengo-repositions-as-an-ai-led-language-solutions-integrator/