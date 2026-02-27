Super Technologies Strengthens Sportradar Partnership to Accelerate Its Global Growth Strategy

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super Technologies (Super), through their leading commercial brand Superbet, has deepened its long-standing relationship with Sportradar AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), signing a unique agreement aimed at supercharging the global entertainment brand’s growth by unlocking the full suite of Sportradar’s value add betting solutions.

Super gains access to a wide array of products from Sportradar’s market leading betting portfolio in return for committed annual spend. The client-centric approach provides Super the flexibility to adjust products in order to meet continually evolving business needs.

Sportradar will enhance the sports betting experience for Super’s customers in priority, highly regulated European markets through the provision of innovative betting solutions to drive in-play betting and engagement.

The agreement also supports expansion in Brazil, the largest market in Latin America and one of the top five globally, where Super is advancing its expansion strategy, leveraging Sportradar’s iGaming and engagement solutions to deliver personalized content and scale its offering.

Luke Saunders, Director of Sports Partnerships, Super Technologies: “We are strengthening a strategic relationship that has contributed to our consolidated growth across European and Latin American markets. In our constant drive to ensure the best entertainment experience for our customers, Sportradar has proved to be a reliable and resourceful partner.”

Eduard Blonk, Chief Commercial Officer at Sportradar, said: “For more than a decade Sportradar has partnered with Super Technologies, aligning our support with the needs of their business. Through this wide ranging and far-reaching agreement, Sportradar is providing the products and services needed by Super Technologies to achieve long-term success.”

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the Company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA and WNBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, PGA TOUR, UEFA, FIFA, CONMEBOL, AFC, and the Bundesliga, Sportradar covers more than a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

Contact Media

Sandra Lee Sandra.lee@sportradar.com

Investors

Jim Bombassei j.bombassei@sportradar.com

About Super Technologies

Super is a global technology company dedicated to building the future of entertainment and fan-centric experiences. With commercial operations across Brazil, Belgium, Poland, Romania, and Serbia, and technology and product hubs in Spain, the Netherlands and Croatia, Super is shaping the future of play on a global scale and engaging with millions of customers worldwide.

The company’s long-term strategy is supported by world-class investors. In 2019, Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, made a strategic minority investment of €175 million. In 2025, the company strengthened its financial position through a €1.3 billion refinancing agreement, reinforcing its partnership with Blackstone and enabling accelerated global expansion.

For more information, visit super.xyz.