VisionWave Holdings, Inc. Enters into Memorandum of Understanding to Pursue German Defense Market Opportunities

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “VisionWave”) (Nasdaq: VWAV), a defense technology company focused on advanced autonomous and counter-UAS solutions, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with a German aerospace systems provider and an Israeli developer of interceptor drone technologies.

The MOU establishes a framework for cooperation among the parties to explore potential opportunities to propose interceptor drone systems to the Bundeswehr and related German government entities.

Addressing an Identified Operational Need

The parties believe there is an ongoing operational requirement within certain NATO-aligned defense environments, including Germany, for drone interception systems that comply with strict regulatory and rules-of-engagement constraints.

In particular, certain NATO-related regulatory frameworks and operational doctrines may impose limitations on the deployment of interceptor drones utilizing onboard explosive payloads. These constraints can narrow available solution sets and create demand for alternative interception methodologies that do not rely on explosive mechanisms.

The proposed interceptor concept contemplated under this cooperation is designed to align with such operational and regulatory considerations.

Framework of Cooperation

Under the terms of the MOU:

The German aerospace systems provider is expected to act as reseller, distributor, or prime contractor in Germany, leveraging its existing defense ecosystem relationships;

The Israeli developer will provide technical solutions, documentation, and operational support for evaluation and potential proposal development; and

VisionWave will remain an active participant in discussions, proposal development, and related commercial efforts.



The MOU outlines cooperation principles, confidentiality, non-circumvention, and compliance with applicable export control regulations. The parties intend that the MOU shall serve as the basis for a subsequent binding definitive commercial agreement, should opportunities materialize.

At this stage, the MOU does not constitute a contract with the Bundeswehr or any German government entity, and no assurances can be provided that any definitive agreements, procurement awards, or revenues will result from this cooperation.

Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of VisionWave, commented:

“This MOU reflects our strategy of expanding VisionWave’s footprint in key European defense markets through structured collaboration with experienced international partners. We believe there is growing demand for compliant, non-explosive drone interception solutions within NATO-aligned jurisdictions, and we look forward to exploring these opportunities in Germany in full compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements.”

The MOU has an initial term of six months, unless earlier terminated or extended by mutual agreement.

