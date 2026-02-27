BIGC Partners with Bauer Lab to Expand K-POP in the Middle East

EnterTech Platform and Immersive Dome Theater Join Forces to Build Regional Digital Performance Ecosystem

Mega-Scale Dubai K-POP Festival Planned as Strategic Gateway for Market Expansion





SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGC (CEO Mihee Kim, www.bigc.im), a global entertainment-tech company operating an all-in-one digital venue platform, announced the signing of a strategic MOU with immersive content specialist Bauer Lab to expand K-POP business initiatives in the Middle East.

The agreement, signed on February 10 at BIGC’s headquarters in Gangnam, Seoul, goes beyond simple concert collaboration. The two companies aim to jointly build a Middle East-focused K-POP digital performance ecosystem integrating concerts, exhibitions, and artist IP. By combining their core technologies and platform capabilities, the partners plan to establish a sustainable distribution structure for Korean cultural IP in the region.

As part of the partnership, the companies plan to co-host a mega-scale K-POP festival in Dubai within the year, positioning it as a strategic gateway for expansion into the Middle East. Moving beyond one-time events, the initiative seeks to transform performance content into scalable and monetizable digital assets, with the long-term vision of fostering the Middle East as a key hub for global K-POP expansion.

The Middle East is regarded as a high-potential market, characterized by a young population and rapidly growing global content consumption. According to the “2025 Overseas Hallyu Status Survey,” more than 70% of respondents in countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia reported having consumed K-POP content. While performance infrastructure and digital distribution systems remain underdeveloped in parts of the region, this gap presents significant opportunities for EnterTech-driven market entry. BIGC and Bauer Lab aim to address these structural limitations through technological innovation.

Under the agreement, BIGC will leverage its global “All-in-one Digital Venue” platform to oversee integrated operations including performance planning, ticketing, commerce, fandom services, and data analytics. Through this approach, K-POP concerts in the Middle East will be expanded beyond standalone live events into scalable, platform-driven digital business models.

Bauer Lab will contribute its high-resolution LED dome theater “ORBYT,” specializing in immersive content production and venue operations. Equipped with spatial audio and real-time transmission technology, ORBYT supports not only physical concerts but also virtual performances, hybrid live events, and archive-based content screenings.

Mihee Kim, CEO of BIGC, stated, “By integrating K-POP content with the digital venue technologies of both companies, we aim to establish a new EnterTech model in the Middle East and further expand into diverse K-culture consumption markets worldwide.”

Su Hyun Cho, CEO of Bauer Lab, commented, “We seek to transform performances from one-time events into scalable and continuously distributable content assets. By combining BIGC’s global platform capabilities with ORBYT’s immersive technology, we will introduce a new concert experience to the Middle East.”

BIGC operates an all-in-one digital venue platform for the entertainment industry, offering integrated services including BIGC PASS (ticketing), AI Live, commerce, fandom services, and data analytics.

With more than 1.3 million members across 230 countries, the company continues to strengthen its global footprint across key entertainment markets.

Through this partnership, BIGC aims to accelerate its digital expansion strategy for K-POP IP in the Middle East and beyond.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebbfdc5b-ba6f-44fc-93e0-5dd4aef7ad3b