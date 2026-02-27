Edible Garden to Showcase Zero-Waste Inspired® Platform and Announce Major Nutrition Platform Expansion at Natural Products Expo West® 2026 in Anaheim, California, March 3–6

BELVIDERE, NJ, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and producer of locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced its participation in Natural Products Expo West® 2026, taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California from March 3–6, 2026. The Company will exhibit at Booth #N1546, where it will highlight the strength of its vertically integrated growth platform and announce a significant strategic initiative reflecting the next stage of its corporate development.

Natural Products Expo West® 2026, produced by New Hope Network and co-located with Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace, is one of the world’s premier trade events for natural, organic, and healthy products. The event draws approximately 60,000 to 65,000 participants annually, with buyers representing roughly 60% of total attendance, making it a highly influential venue for major industry announcements. Expo West highlights the latest innovations in natural and organic food and beverage, eco-friendly beauty, household products, supplements, and functional ingredients.

“Expo West provides an ideal environment to share a meaningful advancement in our long-term strategy,” commented Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “Over the past year, we have strengthened our vertically integrated infrastructure while continuing to evolve our product portfolio across fresh produce, clean-label nutrition, and value-added offerings. The initiative we will announce represents a deliberate step forward in extending our Farm to Formula® model and building additional capacity to support growing retailer and consumer demand for trusted, transparent, clean-label products. By aligning product innovation with our Zero-Waste Inspired® operating framework, we are creating a more scalable platform designed to support sustainable growth and long-term value creation. We believe this announcement marks an important milestone in our continued evolution.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart’s Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG’s Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/.

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com