Proposal of the Shareholders’ Nomination Committee on the Composition and Remuneration of the Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc

The Shareholders’ Nomination Committee of Oma Savings Bank Plc (“OmaSp” or “the Company”) proposes to the 2026 Annual General Meeting the following:

The Nomination Committee proposes that eight members be elected to the Company’s Board of Directors. (There were seven members in 2025.)

The Nomination Committee proposes that the current members of the Board – Juhana Brotherus, Irma Gillberg-Hjelt, Jaakko Ossa, Carl Pettersson, Kati Riikonen and Juha Volotinen – be re-elected. More detailed information on the current Board members proposed for re-election is available on the Company’s website at www.omasp.com.

The Nomination Committee further proposes that Eeva Ahdekivi and Jens Jensen be elected as new members of OmaSp’s Board of Directors. The Financial Supervisory Authority has no comments on the proposals.

It is proposed that all candidates be elected for a term beginning at the 2026 Annual General Meeting and ending at the close of the 2027 Annual General Meeting. All the individuals proposed have given their consent to the election. All individuals proposed are independent of the Company and of its significant shareholders at the time of their election.

More detailed information on the proposed new Board members:

EEVA AHDEKIVI

Eeva Ahdekivi , DBA, M.Sc. (Econ.) (born 1966) is an investment professional and board member. Among other roles, Ahdekivi has previously worked as an investment banker, Portfolio Manager at Pohjola Varainhoito, Chief Investment Officer at Solidium, and CEO of Hartwall Capital. Ahdekivi is a member of the Board of Directors of LocalTapiola General Mutual Insurance Company, Vice Chair of the Market Practice Board of the Securities Market Association, a member of the advisory board of Tekir Oy, and a board member of the Sibelius Academy Foundation and the Helsingin Kauppakorkeakoulun tukisäätiö foundation.

JENS JENSEN

Jens Jensen, M.Sc. (Econ.) (born 1973) is the CEO of Suvia Group Oy. Jensen has extensive experience in leading service- and insurance-related operations. He previously served as the Head of Corporate Customers at Suomen Terveystalo Oy, and before that held management positions at If P&C Insurance Ltd, Aktia and MeritaNordbanken. Jensen is a member of the Board of Ålands Ömsesidiga Försäkringsbolag.





Proposal of the Shareholders’ Nomination Committee on the Remuneration of the Board of Directors of OmaSp:

The Shareholders’ Nomination Committee proposes that annual fees be paid to the members of the Board of Directors as follows:

Chair of the Board: EUR 85,000

Vice Chair of the Board: EUR 60,000

Other Board members: EUR 40,000

In addition, the Chairs of the committees will receive the following annual fees:

Chair of the Remuneration Committee: EUR 6,000

Chair of the Risk Committee: EUR 9,000

Chair of the Audit Committee: EUR 9,000

The Shareholders’ Nomination Committee proposes that meeting fees be paid as follows:

Board meeting: EUR 1,000

Committee meeting: EUR 1,000

Board or committee email meeting: EUR 500

The Nomination Committee proposes that 25% of the annual fees of the Board members be paid in shares of Oma Savings Bank Plc to be acquired on the market on behalf of the Board members. If the reward cannot be paid in shares, the reward in full can be paid in cash. The shares will be acquired directly for the Board members at the market price determined in public trading after the interim report for 1 January – 31 March 2026 has been published. The Company will bear the costs of acquiring the shares and any applicable transfer tax. The remaining portion of the annual fees will be paid in cash, from which taxes arising from the remuneration will be covered. The Nomination Committee recommends that the Board member keeps the shares received as annual remuneration for the duration of his or her Board membership, unless there is a compelling reason for the transfer.

Additionally, Oma Savings Bank Plc will reimburse or cover travel expenses and other direct costs related to Board work.

The proposals of the Shareholders’ Nomination Committee will be included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

The Chair of the OmaSp Shareholders’ Nomination Committee is Raimo Härmä (appointed by Etelä-Karjalan Säästöpankkisäätiö). The members are Ari Lamminmäki (appointed by Parkanon Säästöpankkisäätiö), Jouni Niuro (appointed by Liedon Säästöpankkisäätiö), Aino Lamminmäki (appointed by Töysän Säästöpankkisäätiö), Simo Haarajärvi (appointed by Kuortaneen Säästöpankkisäätiö), and the expert member is Jaakko Ossa, Chair of the Board of Directors of OmaSp.





Further information:

Raimo Härmä, Chair of the Shareholders’ Nomination Committee, tel. +358 44 363 7063

Pirjetta Soikkeli, CCO, tel. +358 40 750 0093

