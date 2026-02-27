AlloX Launches AI-Powered Investment Platform with $25,000 USDT Prize Pool for Early Participants

Road Town, Tortola, BVI, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlloX is an AI-powered capital allocation platform recently launched and designed to help investors build diversified, risk-managed portfolios in the narrative-driven crypto market. It leverages artificial intelligence and automation to bridge TradFi and DeFi, enabling clear, transparent capital allocation.

AlloX is building the much-needed AI-driven allocation layer that crypto users can harness to invest in the narratives that drive the market, not in temporarily popular tokens. The platform soft-launched on February 23, and in only three days, it recorded over 3.8 million transactions, totaling over $123 million in volume and $751.3K in on-chain value from more than 84,700 connected wallets.





The crypto market has evolved into a standalone financial ecosystem where narrative drives liquidity allocation, transferring capital across multiple themes, including AI, gaming, RWA, DeFi, memecoins, etc. Despite these visible movements, many investors still allocate capital manually, and often react emotionally to volatility.

AlloX aims to solve this issue by making capital allocation structured, disciplined, and intelligent. The platform combines the primary traits of TradFi, such as portfolio construction and risk management, with fundamental DeFi features, such as transparency, automation, and permissionless access, to create a unique and powerful tool.

AlloX simplifies crypto investing by removing emotional trading and manual complexity. The crypto market is renowned for its swift shifts in attention between narratives. Therefore, instead of picking tokens one by one, users choose a narrative. Its AI-driven engine constructs a diversified basket based on that theme. It then applies transparent weights, selects a risk tier, and automatically rebalances depending on market movements. The entire process takes place transparently on the chain, allowing the user’s capital to flow in an organized, intelligent, and scalable way.

AlloX uses AI to analyze essential market data, including liquidity shifts, volatility metrics, sector performance, asset correlations, and narrative acceleration. It then automatically allocates capital to relevant investment targets. Users maintain autonomy by defining the narrative while AI drives capital distribution.

AlloX integrates portfolio analytics, allowing users to track their capital in real time across structured insights, such as Total Balance, Total Invested, Current Value, Profit and Loss, and Positions Overview.

The platform uses a points system to reward active users who engage with it and drive long-term growth. For instance, users earn points through the Welcome Bonus, portfolio creation, staking, completing X-related tasks, and the daily bonus.

The AlloX Daily Bonus is a new way for users to earn points just by logging in daily and claiming rewards. High consistency allows users to accrue more points, which count toward future airdrop eligibility.

The AI-driven capital allocation is the portfolio layer that AlloX brings to DeFi. The platform plans to add new layers, such as optimization, which integrates staking and yield-generating opportunities into the broader allocation framework to strengthen the AlloX ecosystem and drive participation.

Participation is one of the primary engines of the AlloX ecosystem. The platform launched The Spring Series, a 3-season campaign with $25,00 rewards, focused on growth, activity, and competitive progression.

AlloX AI Spring Warm Up is the first chapter of the Spring Series. It is designed to reward early participants, active users, and builders within the AlloX ecosystem, with a $5,000 USDT prize pool. Anyone can participate by connecting their wallets to AlloX, claiming their Welcome Bonus, and starting to earn points by completing tasks and being consistently active on the platform. This chapter started on February 23rd and will end on March 9th.









Following the Spring Warm Up, the AlloX Spring Series continues with two additional chapters: Spring Acceleration, featuring an $8,000 USDT prize pool, and Spring Finale, with a $12,000 USDT prize pool.

Early participants in the AlloX Spring Series benefit from several perks, including the opportunity to build strong momentum heading into the Finale chapter. More importantly, early users get to become more familiar with the platform before it reaches peak activity.

About AlloX

AlloX bridges the TradFi discipline with DeFi infrastructure through an AI-powered capital allocation platform that drives investment based on rapidly shifting market narratives. The platform eliminates time-consuming tasks, such as manual allocation, and relies on transparency and logic rather than emotional attachments to help investors build structured, diversified portfolios.

AlloX is designed by an experienced team with a proven track record in DeFi, including over $150 million in capital throughput, more than $100 million in allocated assets, and $40M+ in on-chain rewards. The team has a community reach of over 175,000 users, interacting with over 87,000 wallets while harnessing global liquidity from 10+ top-tier crypto exchanges.

Join AlloX today and start claiming your daily bonus, gathering points, and participating in the AlloX AI Spring Campaign for a share of the $25,000 USDT prize pool.

