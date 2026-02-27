Arbor Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Share

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • GAAP net income of $0.07 per diluted common share
  • Distributable earnings1 of $0.19, or $0.22 per diluted common share, excluding $5.1 million of net realized losses from the resolution of certain legacy assets previously reserved for
  • Declares cash dividend on common stock of $0.30 per share
  • Agency loan originations of $1.63 billion
  • Structured loan originations of $1.10 billion, our strongest quarter in over three years
  • Issued $400.0 million of 8.50% senior unsecured notes due 2028
  • Unwound CLO 16 with $482.1 million of outstanding notes generating ~$90 million of liquidity
  • Foreclosed on six loans totaling $139.0 million and sold three real estate owned properties totaling $77.6 million
  • Repurchased $20.0 million of stock at an average price of $7.40 per share, or 64% of book value, between December 2025 and February 2026

Full Year Highlights:

  • GAAP net income of $0.56 per diluted common share
  • Distributable earnings1 of $1.07, or $1.17 per diluted common share, excluding $22.6 million of net realized losses from the resolution of certain legacy assets previously reserved for
  • Agency servicing portfolio of ~$36.20 billion on growth of 8% from loan originations of $5.07 billion
  • Structured portfolio of $12.11 billion on growth of 7% from loan originations of $3.52 billion
  • Recognized significant cash gains totaling $56.0 million from an equity investment
  • Continued success from our industry-leading securitization platform:
    • Closed our first build-to-rent collateralized securitization vehicle totaling $801.9 million with improved terms over our warehouse lines
    • Closed a $1.05 billion collateralized securitization vehicle with initial pricing of 1.82% over SOFR and leverage of 89%
  • Generated significant liquidity through improvements to the right side of our balance sheet:
    • Issued $900.0 million of senior unsecured notes to repay $557.5 million of unsecured debt and add ~$340 million of liquidity
    • Unwound three CLO vehicles, financing assets with a new $1.15 billion repurchase facility and existing lines, enhancing leverage, reducing pricing and generating ~$170 million of liquidity

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $14.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $59.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Net income for the year was $107.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, compared to $223.3 million, or $1.18 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2024. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $41.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, compared to $81.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Distributable earnings for the year was $223.6 million, or $1.07 per diluted common share, compared to $358.0 million, or $1.74 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2024.1

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

 Agency Loan Volume (in thousands)
 Quarter Ended Year Ended
 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Fannie Mae$1,068,889 $872,753 $2,982,659 $2,374,040
Freddie Mac 493,294  1,103,120  1,924,773  1,770,976
FHA 62,104    78,145  146,507
SFR - Fixed Rate 3,857  7,242  43,762  27,314
Private Label     44,925  151,936
Total Originations$1,628,144 $1,983,115 $5,074,264 $4,470,773
        
Total Loan Sales$1,539,801 $2,026,815 $5,104,490 $4,609,686
        
Total Loan Commitments$1,602,180 $2,003,538 $5,103,885 $4,443,972
            

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Agency Business generated revenues of $81.0 million, compared to $81.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net on the Agency business was $20.9 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.36%, compared to $23.3 million and 1.15% for the third quarter of 2025. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $19.9 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.24% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $15.5 million and 0.78% for the third quarter of 2025.

At December 31, 2025, loans held-for-sale was $409.1 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $390.4 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $36.20 billion at December 31, 2025. Servicing revenue, net was $26.9 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $45.1 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $18.2 million.

 Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)
 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
 UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee (bps) Wtd. Avg. Life (years) UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee (bps) Wtd. Avg. Life (years) UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee (bps) Wtd. Avg. Life (years)
Fannie Mae$24,085,960 44.7 5.5 $23,468,256 45.3 5.7 $22,730,056 46.4 6.4
Freddie Mac 7,455,088 18.3 5.9  7,090,516 19.1 6.2  6,077,020 21.5 6.8
Private Label 2,558,048 18.7 4.5  2,561,736 18.7 4.8  2,605,980 18.7 5.5
FHA 1,549,483 13.9 19.1  1,492,536 14.0 19.1  1,506,948 14.1 19.2
Bridge 277,738 10.4 2.2  277,935 10.4 2.3  278,494 10.4 3.0
SFR-Fixed Rate 277,490 20.0 4.0  279,650 20.0 4.1  271,859 20.1 4.4
Total$36,203,807 35.6 6.1 $35,170,629 36.2 6.3 $33,470,357 37.8 6.9
                     

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $35.7 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at December 31, 2025. The Company recorded a $9.7 million net provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the fourth quarter of 2025. At December 31, 2025, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $61.9 million, representing 0.26% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

 Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands)
 Quarter Ended  Year Ended
 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
 UPB %  UPB % UPB % UPB %
Bridge:               
SFR$668,059 61% $391,768 41% $1,947,107 55% $869,141 61%
Multifamily 336,945 30%  375,950 39%  1,183,945 34%  444,635 31%
Land             10,350 1%
  1,005,004 91%  767,718 80%  3,131,052 89%  1,324,126 93%
                
Construction - Multifamily 61,206 6%  87,742 9%  242,844 7%  4,368  
Mezzanine / Preferred Equity 36,922 3%  101,281 11%  149,642 4%  97,305 7%
Total Originations$1,103,132 100% $956,741 100% $3,523,538 100% $1,425,799 100%
                
Number of Loans Originated 29    30    98    170  
                
Commitments:               
SFR$245,750   $25,300   $665,834   $1,438,841  
Construction - Multifamily 62,000    143,500    470,500    101,000  
Total Commitments$307,750   $168,800   $1,136,334   $1,539,841  
                
Loan Runoff$537,519   $734,209   $2,213,378   $2,691,583  
                    


 Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands)
 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
 UPB %  UPB %  UPB %
Bridge:           
Multifamily$8,143,114 67% $8,109,058 69% $8,725,429 76%
SFR 3,184,910 26%  2,766,284 24%  1,993,890 18%
Other 43,734 <1%  164,505 1%  173,787 2%
  11,371,758 94%  11,039,847 94%  10,893,106 96%
            
Mezzanine/Preferred Equity 492,330 4%  481,102 4%  404,401 3%
Construction - Multifamily 249,019 2%  187,813 2%  4,367 <1%
SFR Permanent         3,082 <1%
Total Portfolio$12,113,107 100% $11,708,762 100% $11,304,956 100%
                  

At December 31, 2025, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance ("UPB"), excluding loan loss reserves, was $12.11 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 6.49%, compared to $11.71 billion and 6.64% at September 30, 2025. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 7.08% at December 31, 2025, compared to 7.27% at September 30, 2025. The decrease in pay rate was largely due to an decrease in the SOFR rate in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2025, excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.84 billion with a weighted average yield of 7.38%, compared to $11.76 billion and 6.95% for the third quarter of 2025. The increase in the weighted average yield was primarily due to an $18 million one-time reversal of accrued interest on previously modified loans, along with additional delinquencies and rate modifications, in the third quarter of 2025, partially offset by a decrease in the SOFR rate in the fourth quarter of 2025.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a $6.5 million reversal of provision for loan losses associated with CECL. At December 31, 2025, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $146.0 million, compared to $246.3 million at September 30, 2025. The decrease in the allowance was primarily due to the resolution of a portfolio of legacy loans with a total UPB of $127.9 million and a previously recorded reserve of $77.9 million, resulting in a $68.9 million charge-off and a $9.0 million provision reversal. In addition, the Company recorded $20.5 million of impairments on real estate owned with a carry value of $158.2 million.

The Company had twenty-six non-performing loans with a UPB of $569.1 million, before related loan loss reserves of $10.2 million, compared to twenty-five loans with a UPB of $566.1 million, before loan loss reserves of $22.9 million at September 30, 2025.

In addition, at December 31, 2025, the Company had three non-accrual loans with a UPB of $48.3 million (before a related loan loss reserves of $10.7 million) that were less than 60 days past due, compared to eight non-accrual loans with a total UPB of $183.1 million (before related loan loss reserves of $15.3 million) at September 30, 2025.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company modified seven loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty with a total UPB of $251.1 million, the vast majority of which had borrowers investing additional capital to recapitalize their deals. Five of these loans with a total UPB of $131.2 million contained interest rates based on pricing over SOFR ranging from 3.35% to 4.15% and were modified to provide temporary rate relief through a pay and accrual feature. At December 31, 2025, these modified loans had a weighted average pay rate of 5.52% and a weighted average accrual rate of 1.69%. In addition, of the total modified loans for the fourth quarter, one loan with a UPB of $12.0 million was non-performing at September 30, 2025, and is now current in accordance with its modified terms.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at December 31, 2025 was $10.46 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 6.45% as compared to $9.49 billion and a rate of 6.72% at September 30, 2025. The decrease in the weighted average interest rate was primarily due to a decline in the SOFR rate during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $10.09 billion, as compared to $9.96 billion for the third quarter of 2025. The average cost of borrowings for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 6.81%, compared to 7.02% for the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in average cost was primarily due to an decrease in the SOFR rate in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Company issued $400 million of its 8.50% senior unsecured notes due December 2028 through a private offering. The Company is using the net proceeds of this offering to pay down debt and for general corporate purposes.

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The dividend is payable on March 24, 2026 to common stockholders of record on March 10, 2026.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Notes

  1. During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last two pages of this release.
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
    
 Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)    
Interest income$236,011  $262,871  $940,008  $1,167,872 
Interest expense 180,272   180,002   701,836   804,615 
Net interest income 55,739   82,869   238,172   363,257 
Other revenue:       
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net 20,891   22,180   70,669   74,932 
Mortgage servicing rights 19,933   13,344   54,532   51,272 
Servicing revenue, net 26,925   33,319   109,617   125,896 
Property operating income 7,319   2,705   21,347   7,226 
(Loss) gain on derivative instruments, net (155)  (3,833)  1,259   (8,543)
Other income, net 2,743   1,129   14,801   8,083 
Total other revenue 77,656   68,844   272,225   258,866 
Other expenses:       
Employee compensation and benefits 42,759   46,283   174,145   181,694 
Selling and administrative 14,937   15,034   59,805   54,931 
Property operating expenses 10,408   2,446   27,980   7,394 
Depreciation and amortization 8,267   2,617   23,214   9,555 
Impairment loss on real estate owned 20,500      20,500    
Provision for loss sharing, net 10,001   3,996   24,259   11,782 
Provision for credit losses, net (5,077)  3,641   42,696   68,543 
Total other expenses 101,795   74,017   372,599   333,899 
Income before extinguishment of debt, (loss) gain on real estate, income (loss) from equity affiliates, and income taxes 31,600   77,696   137,798   288,224 
Loss on extinguishment of debt (601)     (2,919)  (412)
(Loss) gain on real estate (4,338)     (9,151)  3,813 
Income (loss) from equity affiliates 3,656   (1,616)  50,880   5,772 
Provision for income taxes (4,196)  (752)  (18,779)  (13,478)
Net income 26,121   75,328   157,829   283,919 
Preferred stock dividends 10,342   10,342   41,369   41,369 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,204   5,160   9,033   19,278 
Net income attributable to common stockholders$14,575  $59,826  $107,427  $223,272 
        
Basic earnings per common share$0.07  $0.32  $0.56  $1.18 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.07  $0.32  $0.56  $1.18 
        
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic 195,708,401   188,924,182   192,956,154   188,701,149 
Diluted 212,479,888   205,759,307   209,733,331   205,526,610 
        
Dividends declared per common share$0.30  $0.43  $1.20  $1.72 
                


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
    
 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$482,875  $503,803
Restricted cash 67,347   156,376
Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $145,971 and $238,967) 11,934,248   11,033,997
Loans held-for-sale, net 409,081   435,759
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net 340,842   368,678
Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $17,013 and $10,846) 156,087   157,154
Investments in equity affiliates 57,966   76,312
Real estate owned, net 498,938   176,543
Due from related party 6,534   12,792
Goodwill and other intangible assets 86,553   88,119
Other assets 454,432   481,448
Total assets$14,494,903  $13,490,981
    
Liabilities and Equity:   
Credit and repurchase facilities$5,149,651  $3,559,490
Securitized debt 3,468,258   4,622,489
Senior unsecured notes 2,029,078   1,236,147
Convertible senior unsecured notes    285,853
Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities 145,497   144,686
Notes payable - real estate owned 222,965   74,897
Due to related party 501   4,474
Due to borrowers 33,451   47,627
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations 97,579   83,150
Other liabilities 280,770   280,198
Total liabilities 11,427,750   10,339,011
    
Equity:   
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity:   
Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period: 633,683   633,684
Special voting preferred - 16,169,858 and 16,293,589 shares   
6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares   
6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares   
6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares   
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 195,491,855 and 189,259,435 shares issued and outstanding 1,955   1,893
Additional paid-in capital 2,454,312   2,375,469
(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (136,597)  13,039
Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity 2,953,353   3,024,085
    
Noncontrolling interest 113,800   127,885
Total equity 3,067,153   3,151,970
    
Total liabilities and equity$14,494,903  $13,490,981
       


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
  
 Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
 Structured
Business		 Agency
Business		 Other(1) Consolidated
Interest income$222,612  $13,399  $  $236,011 
Interest expense 173,046   7,226      180,272 
Net interest income 49,566   6,173      55,739 
Other revenue:       
Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net    20,891      20,891 
Mortgage servicing rights    19,933      19,933 
Servicing revenue    45,093      45,093 
Amortization of MSRs    (18,168)     (18,168)
Property operating income 7,319         7,319 
Loss on derivative instruments, net    (155)     (155)
Other income (loss), net 2,757   (14)     2,743 
Total other revenue 10,076   67,580      77,656 
Other expenses:       
Employee compensation and benefits 15,598   27,161      42,759 
Selling and administrative 7,426   7,511      14,937 
Property operating expenses 10,408         10,408 
Depreciation and amortization 7,876   391      8,267 
Impairment loss on real estate owned 20,500         20,500 
Provision for loss sharing, net    10,001      10,001 
Provision for credit losses, net (6,477)  1,400      (5,077)
Total other expenses 55,331   46,464      101,795 
Income before extinguishment of debt, loss on real estate, income from equity affiliates and income taxes 4,311   27,289      31,600 
Loss on extinguishment of debt (601)        (601)
Loss on real estate (4,338)        (4,338)
Income from equity affiliates 3,656         3,656 
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 317   (4,513)     (4,196)
Net income 3,345   22,776      26,121 
Preferred stock dividends 10,342         10,342 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest       1,204   1,204 
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders$(6,997) $22,776  $(1,204) $14,575 

(1)  Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
  
 December 31, 2025
 Structured
Business		 Agency
Business		 Consolidated
Assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$124,141 $358,734 $482,875
Restricted cash 35,258  32,089  67,347
Loans and investments, net 11,934,248    11,934,248
Loans held-for-sale, net   409,081  409,081
Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net   340,842  340,842
Securities held-to-maturity, net   156,087  156,087
Investments in equity affiliates 57,966    57,966
Real estate owned, net 498,938    498,938
Goodwill and other intangible assets 12,500  74,053  86,553
Other assets and due from related party 382,735  78,231  460,966
Total assets$13,045,786 $1,449,117 $14,494,903
      
Liabilities:     
Debt obligations$10,625,053 $390,396 $11,015,449
Allowance for loss-sharing obligations   97,579  97,579
Other liabilities and due to related party 241,873  72,849  314,722
Total liabilities$10,866,926 $560,824 $11,427,750
         


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands—except share and per share data)
    
 Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net income attributable to common stockholders$14,575  $59,826  $107,427  $223,272 
        
Adjustments:       
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,204   5,160   9,033   19,278 
Income from mortgage servicing rights (19,933)  (13,344)  (54,532)  (51,272)
Deferred tax provision (benefit) 7,305   (2,691)  3,773   (11,613)
Amortization and write-offs of MSRs 21,517   20,194   81,113   76,922 
Depreciation and amortization 8,977   3,238   26,217   12,040 
Loss on extinguishment of debt 601      2,919   412 
Provision for credit losses, net (17,701)  2,199   9,872   65,537 
(Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (118)  4,535   (3,379)  9,212 
Loss on real estate 22,303      27,338    
Stock-based compensation 2,505   2,485   13,789   14,232 
Distributable earnings (1)$41,235  $81,602  $223,570  $358,020 
        
Diluted distributable earnings per share (1)$0.19  $0.40  $1.07  $1.74 
        
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2) 212,479,888   205,759,307   209,733,331   205,526,610 
                

(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.

(2) The diluted weighted average shares outstanding exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance.

The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.

The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.

The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.

Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.


