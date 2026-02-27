Arbor Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Share

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

GAAP net income of $0.07 per diluted common share

Distributable earnings of $0.19, or $0.22 per diluted common share, excluding $5.1 million of net realized losses from the resolution of certain legacy assets previously reserved for

of $0.19, or $0.22 per diluted common share, excluding $5.1 million of net realized losses from the resolution of certain legacy assets previously reserved for Declares cash dividend on common stock of $0.30 per share

Agency loan originations of $1.63 billion

Structured loan originations of $1.10 billion, our strongest quarter in over three years

Issued $400.0 million of 8.50% senior unsecured notes due 2028

Unwound CLO 16 with $482.1 million of outstanding notes generating ~$90 million of liquidity

Foreclosed on six loans totaling $139.0 million and sold three real estate owned properties totaling $77.6 million

Repurchased $20.0 million of stock at an average price of $7.40 per share, or 64% of book value, between December 2025 and February 2026

Full Year Highlights:

GAAP net income of $0.56 per diluted common share

Distributable earnings of $1.07, or $1.17 per diluted common share, excluding $22.6 million of net realized losses from the resolution of certain legacy assets previously reserved for

of $1.07, or $1.17 per diluted common share, excluding $22.6 million of net realized losses from the resolution of certain legacy assets previously reserved for Agency servicing portfolio of ~$36.20 billion on growth of 8% from loan originations of $5.07 billion

Structured portfolio of $12.11 billion on growth of 7% from loan originations of $3.52 billion

Recognized significant cash gains totaling $56.0 million from an equity investment

Continued success from our industry-leading securitization platform: Closed our first build-to-rent collateralized securitization vehicle totaling $801.9 million with improved terms over our warehouse lines Closed a $1.05 billion collateralized securitization vehicle with initial pricing of 1.82% over SOFR and leverage of 89%

Generated significant liquidity through improvements to the right side of our balance sheet: Issued $900.0 million of senior unsecured notes to repay $557.5 million of unsecured debt and add ~$340 million of liquidity Unwound three CLO vehicles, financing assets with a new $1.15 billion repurchase facility and existing lines, enhancing leverage, reducing pricing and generating ~$170 million of liquidity



UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $14.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $59.8 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Net income for the year was $107.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, compared to $223.3 million, or $1.18 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2024. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $41.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, compared to $81.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Distributable earnings for the year was $223.6 million, or $1.07 per diluted common share, compared to $358.0 million, or $1.74 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2024.1

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

Agency Loan Volume (in thousands) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Fannie Mae $ 1,068,889 $ 872,753 $ 2,982,659 $ 2,374,040 Freddie Mac 493,294 1,103,120 1,924,773 1,770,976 FHA 62,104 — 78,145 146,507 SFR - Fixed Rate 3,857 7,242 43,762 27,314 Private Label — — 44,925 151,936 Total Originations $ 1,628,144 $ 1,983,115 $ 5,074,264 $ 4,470,773 Total Loan Sales $ 1,539,801 $ 2,026,815 $ 5,104,490 $ 4,609,686 Total Loan Commitments $ 1,602,180 $ 2,003,538 $ 5,103,885 $ 4,443,972

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Agency Business generated revenues of $81.0 million, compared to $81.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net on the Agency business was $20.9 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.36%, compared to $23.3 million and 1.15% for the third quarter of 2025. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $19.9 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.24% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $15.5 million and 0.78% for the third quarter of 2025.

At December 31, 2025, loans held-for-sale was $409.1 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $390.4 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $36.20 billion at December 31, 2025. Servicing revenue, net was $26.9 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $45.1 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $18.2 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee (bps) Wtd. Avg. Life (years) UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee (bps) Wtd. Avg. Life (years) UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee (bps) Wtd. Avg. Life (years) Fannie Mae $ 24,085,960 44.7 5.5 $ 23,468,256 45.3 5.7 $ 22,730,056 46.4 6.4 Freddie Mac 7,455,088 18.3 5.9 7,090,516 19.1 6.2 6,077,020 21.5 6.8 Private Label 2,558,048 18.7 4.5 2,561,736 18.7 4.8 2,605,980 18.7 5.5 FHA 1,549,483 13.9 19.1 1,492,536 14.0 19.1 1,506,948 14.1 19.2 Bridge 277,738 10.4 2.2 277,935 10.4 2.3 278,494 10.4 3.0 SFR-Fixed Rate 277,490 20.0 4.0 279,650 20.0 4.1 271,859 20.1 4.4 Total $ 36,203,807 35.6 6.1 $ 35,170,629 36.2 6.3 $ 33,470,357 37.8 6.9

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $35.7 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at December 31, 2025. The Company recorded a $9.7 million net provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the fourth quarter of 2025. At December 31, 2025, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $61.9 million, representing 0.26% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 UPB % UPB % UPB % UPB % Bridge: SFR $ 668,059 61 % $ 391,768 41 % $ 1,947,107 55 % $ 869,141 61 % Multifamily 336,945 30 % 375,950 39 % 1,183,945 34 % 444,635 31 % Land — — — — — — 10,350 1 % 1,005,004 91 % 767,718 80 % 3,131,052 89 % 1,324,126 93 % Construction - Multifamily 61,206 6 % 87,742 9 % 242,844 7 % 4,368 — Mezzanine / Preferred Equity 36,922 3 % 101,281 11 % 149,642 4 % 97,305 7 % Total Originations $ 1,103,132 100 % $ 956,741 100 % $ 3,523,538 100 % $ 1,425,799 100 % Number of Loans Originated 29 30 98 170 Commitments: SFR $ 245,750 $ 25,300 $ 665,834 $ 1,438,841 Construction - Multifamily 62,000 143,500 470,500 101,000 Total Commitments $ 307,750 $ 168,800 $ 1,136,334 $ 1,539,841 Loan Runoff $ 537,519 $ 734,209 $ 2,213,378 $ 2,691,583





Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 UPB % UPB % UPB % Bridge: Multifamily $ 8,143,114 67 % $ 8,109,058 69 % $ 8,725,429 76 % SFR 3,184,910 26 % 2,766,284 24 % 1,993,890 18 % Other 43,734 <1% 164,505 1 % 173,787 2 % 11,371,758 94 % 11,039,847 94 % 10,893,106 96 % Mezzanine/Preferred Equity 492,330 4 % 481,102 4 % 404,401 3 % Construction - Multifamily 249,019 2 % 187,813 2 % 4,367 <1% SFR Permanent — — — — 3,082 <1% Total Portfolio $ 12,113,107 100 % $ 11,708,762 100 % $ 11,304,956 100 %

At December 31, 2025, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance ("UPB"), excluding loan loss reserves, was $12.11 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 6.49%, compared to $11.71 billion and 6.64% at September 30, 2025. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 7.08% at December 31, 2025, compared to 7.27% at September 30, 2025. The decrease in pay rate was largely due to an decrease in the SOFR rate in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2025, excluding loan loss reserves, was $11.84 billion with a weighted average yield of 7.38%, compared to $11.76 billion and 6.95% for the third quarter of 2025. The increase in the weighted average yield was primarily due to an $18 million one-time reversal of accrued interest on previously modified loans, along with additional delinquencies and rate modifications, in the third quarter of 2025, partially offset by a decrease in the SOFR rate in the fourth quarter of 2025.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a $6.5 million reversal of provision for loan losses associated with CECL. At December 31, 2025, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $146.0 million, compared to $246.3 million at September 30, 2025. The decrease in the allowance was primarily due to the resolution of a portfolio of legacy loans with a total UPB of $127.9 million and a previously recorded reserve of $77.9 million, resulting in a $68.9 million charge-off and a $9.0 million provision reversal. In addition, the Company recorded $20.5 million of impairments on real estate owned with a carry value of $158.2 million.

The Company had twenty-six non-performing loans with a UPB of $569.1 million, before related loan loss reserves of $10.2 million, compared to twenty-five loans with a UPB of $566.1 million, before loan loss reserves of $22.9 million at September 30, 2025.

In addition, at December 31, 2025, the Company had three non-accrual loans with a UPB of $48.3 million (before a related loan loss reserves of $10.7 million) that were less than 60 days past due, compared to eight non-accrual loans with a total UPB of $183.1 million (before related loan loss reserves of $15.3 million) at September 30, 2025.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company modified seven loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty with a total UPB of $251.1 million, the vast majority of which had borrowers investing additional capital to recapitalize their deals. Five of these loans with a total UPB of $131.2 million contained interest rates based on pricing over SOFR ranging from 3.35% to 4.15% and were modified to provide temporary rate relief through a pay and accrual feature. At December 31, 2025, these modified loans had a weighted average pay rate of 5.52% and a weighted average accrual rate of 1.69%. In addition, of the total modified loans for the fourth quarter, one loan with a UPB of $12.0 million was non-performing at September 30, 2025, and is now current in accordance with its modified terms.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at December 31, 2025 was $10.46 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 6.45% as compared to $9.49 billion and a rate of 6.72% at September 30, 2025. The decrease in the weighted average interest rate was primarily due to a decline in the SOFR rate during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $10.09 billion, as compared to $9.96 billion for the third quarter of 2025. The average cost of borrowings for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 6.81%, compared to 7.02% for the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in average cost was primarily due to an decrease in the SOFR rate in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Company issued $400 million of its 8.50% senior unsecured notes due December 2028 through a private offering. The Company is using the net proceeds of this offering to pay down debt and for general corporate purposes.

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The dividend is payable on March 24, 2026 to common stockholders of record on March 10, 2026.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, or you can access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (800) 267-6316 for domestic callers and (203) 518-9783 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ425 when prompted by the operator.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until March 6, 2026. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 839-1192 for domestic callers and (402) 220-0402 for international callers.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR ) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge , CMBS , mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Notes

During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last two pages of this release.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

($ in thousands—except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income $ 236,011 $ 262,871 $ 940,008 $ 1,167,872 Interest expense 180,272 180,002 701,836 804,615 Net interest income 55,739 82,869 238,172 363,257 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net 20,891 22,180 70,669 74,932 Mortgage servicing rights 19,933 13,344 54,532 51,272 Servicing revenue, net 26,925 33,319 109,617 125,896 Property operating income 7,319 2,705 21,347 7,226 (Loss) gain on derivative instruments, net (155 ) (3,833 ) 1,259 (8,543 ) Other income, net 2,743 1,129 14,801 8,083 Total other revenue 77,656 68,844 272,225 258,866 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 42,759 46,283 174,145 181,694 Selling and administrative 14,937 15,034 59,805 54,931 Property operating expenses 10,408 2,446 27,980 7,394 Depreciation and amortization 8,267 2,617 23,214 9,555 Impairment loss on real estate owned 20,500 — 20,500 — Provision for loss sharing, net 10,001 3,996 24,259 11,782 Provision for credit losses, net (5,077 ) 3,641 42,696 68,543 Total other expenses 101,795 74,017 372,599 333,899 Income before extinguishment of debt, (loss) gain on real estate, income (loss) from equity affiliates, and income taxes 31,600 77,696 137,798 288,224 Loss on extinguishment of debt (601 ) — (2,919 ) (412 ) (Loss) gain on real estate (4,338 ) — (9,151 ) 3,813 Income (loss) from equity affiliates 3,656 (1,616 ) 50,880 5,772 Provision for income taxes (4,196 ) (752 ) (18,779 ) (13,478 ) Net income 26,121 75,328 157,829 283,919 Preferred stock dividends 10,342 10,342 41,369 41,369 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,204 5,160 9,033 19,278 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 14,575 $ 59,826 $ 107,427 $ 223,272 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.32 $ 0.56 $ 1.18 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.32 $ 0.56 $ 1.18 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 195,708,401 188,924,182 192,956,154 188,701,149 Diluted 212,479,888 205,759,307 209,733,331 205,526,610 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.43 $ 1.20 $ 1.72





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands—except share and per share data)

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 482,875 $ 503,803 Restricted cash 67,347 156,376 Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $145,971 and $238,967) 11,934,248 11,033,997 Loans held-for-sale, net 409,081 435,759 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net 340,842 368,678 Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $17,013 and $10,846) 156,087 157,154 Investments in equity affiliates 57,966 76,312 Real estate owned, net 498,938 176,543 Due from related party 6,534 12,792 Goodwill and other intangible assets 86,553 88,119 Other assets 454,432 481,448 Total assets $ 14,494,903 $ 13,490,981 Liabilities and Equity: Credit and repurchase facilities $ 5,149,651 $ 3,559,490 Securitized debt 3,468,258 4,622,489 Senior unsecured notes 2,029,078 1,236,147 Convertible senior unsecured notes — 285,853 Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities 145,497 144,686 Notes payable - real estate owned 222,965 74,897 Due to related party 501 4,474 Due to borrowers 33,451 47,627 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations 97,579 83,150 Other liabilities 280,770 280,198 Total liabilities 11,427,750 10,339,011 Equity: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period: 633,683 633,684 Special voting preferred - 16,169,858 and 16,293,589 shares 6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares 6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares 6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 195,491,855 and 189,259,435 shares issued and outstanding 1,955 1,893 Additional paid-in capital 2,454,312 2,375,469 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (136,597 ) 13,039 Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity 2,953,353 3,024,085 Noncontrolling interest 113,800 127,885 Total equity 3,067,153 3,151,970 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,494,903 $ 13,490,981





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 Structured

Business Agency

Business Other(1) Consolidated Interest income $ 222,612 $ 13,399 $ — $ 236,011 Interest expense 173,046 7,226 — 180,272 Net interest income 49,566 6,173 — 55,739 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net — 20,891 — 20,891 Mortgage servicing rights — 19,933 — 19,933 Servicing revenue — 45,093 — 45,093 Amortization of MSRs — (18,168 ) — (18,168 ) Property operating income 7,319 — — 7,319 Loss on derivative instruments, net — (155 ) — (155 ) Other income (loss), net 2,757 (14 ) — 2,743 Total other revenue 10,076 67,580 — 77,656 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 15,598 27,161 — 42,759 Selling and administrative 7,426 7,511 — 14,937 Property operating expenses 10,408 — — 10,408 Depreciation and amortization 7,876 391 — 8,267 Impairment loss on real estate owned 20,500 — — 20,500 Provision for loss sharing, net — 10,001 — 10,001 Provision for credit losses, net (6,477 ) 1,400 — (5,077 ) Total other expenses 55,331 46,464 — 101,795 Income before extinguishment of debt, loss on real estate, income from equity affiliates and income taxes 4,311 27,289 — 31,600 Loss on extinguishment of debt (601 ) — — (601 ) Loss on real estate (4,338 ) — — (4,338 ) Income from equity affiliates 3,656 — — 3,656 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 317 (4,513 ) — (4,196 ) Net income 3,345 22,776 — 26,121 Preferred stock dividends 10,342 — — 10,342 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 1,204 1,204 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (6,997 ) $ 22,776 $ (1,204 ) $ 14,575

(1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

December 31, 2025 Structured

Business Agency

Business Consolidated Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,141 $ 358,734 $ 482,875 Restricted cash 35,258 32,089 67,347 Loans and investments, net 11,934,248 — 11,934,248 Loans held-for-sale, net — 409,081 409,081 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net — 340,842 340,842 Securities held-to-maturity, net — 156,087 156,087 Investments in equity affiliates 57,966 — 57,966 Real estate owned, net 498,938 — 498,938 Goodwill and other intangible assets 12,500 74,053 86,553 Other assets and due from related party 382,735 78,231 460,966 Total assets $ 13,045,786 $ 1,449,117 $ 14,494,903 Liabilities: Debt obligations $ 10,625,053 $ 390,396 $ 11,015,449 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations — 97,579 97,579 Other liabilities and due to related party 241,873 72,849 314,722 Total liabilities $ 10,866,926 $ 560,824 $ 11,427,750





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)

($ in thousands—except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 14,575 $ 59,826 $ 107,427 $ 223,272 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,204 5,160 9,033 19,278 Income from mortgage servicing rights (19,933 ) (13,344 ) (54,532 ) (51,272 ) Deferred tax provision (benefit) 7,305 (2,691 ) 3,773 (11,613 ) Amortization and write-offs of MSRs 21,517 20,194 81,113 76,922 Depreciation and amortization 8,977 3,238 26,217 12,040 Loss on extinguishment of debt 601 — 2,919 412 Provision for credit losses, net (17,701 ) 2,199 9,872 65,537 (Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (118 ) 4,535 (3,379 ) 9,212 Loss on real estate 22,303 — 27,338 — Stock-based compensation 2,505 2,485 13,789 14,232 Distributable earnings (1) $ 41,235 $ 81,602 $ 223,570 $ 358,020 Diluted distributable earnings per share (1) $ 0.19 $ 0.40 $ 1.07 $ 1.74 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2) 212,479,888 205,759,307 209,733,331 205,526,610

(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.

(2) The diluted weighted average shares outstanding exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance.

The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.

The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.

The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.

Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

