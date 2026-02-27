RenovoRx Advancing RenovoCath® Adoption at U.S. Cancer Centers, Strengthening Clinical and Commercial Momentum

Over the past year, RenovoRx has Tripled Commercially Active U.S. Cancer Centers and Centers Requesting Access to RenovoCath, its FDA-Cleared Device

Over 700 RenovoCath Procedures Successfully Completed Since FDA Clearance in 2014

Company Appoints Ramtin Agah, MD to the Additional Position of Executive Chairman to Support Continued Clinical Adoption and Commercial Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovoRx, Inc. (“RenovoRx” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT), a life sciences company developing innovative targeted oncology therapies and commercializing RenovoCath®, a patented, FDA-cleared drug-delivery device, today announced continued commercial progress, with 12 U.S. cancer centers now utilizing the RenovoCath device. These 12 centers are in addition to those centers currently using RenovoCath as part of RenovoRx’s ongoing Phase III trial.

A total of 33 centers have requested access to RenovoCath, tripling the potential number of near-term commercial centers in RenovoRx’s sales pipeline since the first quarter of 2025. The growing adoption reflects increasing clinical demand for RenovoCath as it becomes integrated into overall cancer treatment paradigms and sets the stage for Company revenue expansion in 2026.

Increased numbers of cancer patients that have undergone multiple procedures using RenovoCath across RenovoRx’s existing commercial customer base has led to an increase in repeat purchase orders. This reflects strong physician satisfaction and demand growth. RenovoRx continues to engage with hundreds of physicians and key decision makers who have expressed commercial interest in adopting RenovoRx’s TAMP™ therapy platform, enabled by RenovoCath, for therapeutic drug-delivery in patients diagnosed with solid tumors.

The rise in clinical adoption is supported by both targeted commercialization efforts such as the launch of RenovoRx’s sales and marketing team in late 2025, and the growing body of real-world clinical evidence regarding the safety and effectiveness of RenovoCath in patients with solid tumors. Since receiving FDA 510(k) clearance, RenovoCath has been used in more than 700 successful procedures.

“With 12 commercial centers actively using RenovoCath, additional centers preparing to launch, and Phase III enrollment nearing completion, we believe we are well positioned heading into 2026,” said Shaun Bagai, RenovoRx’s Chief Executive Officer. “Year-over-year utilization growth has been compelling. In the first quarter of 2025, three patients initiated treatment via TAMP across four cancer centers. In the first quarter of this year, we expect at least 10 new patients will begin TAMP in a customer base of 12 centers and this is growing. One of the lessons we learned in 2025 was that when commercialization efforts start from zero, just a few patients can make a meaningful difference in revenue results, as a patient typically receives multiple procedures. Rising physician engagement and a deepening sales pipeline gives us confidence in expanding adoption and utilization of RenovoCath, resulting in the potential for revenue growth throughout 2026 and beyond.”

To further strengthen the implementation of RenovoRx’s strategy, the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Ramtin Agah, MD, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Medical Officer of the Company, to the position of Executive Chairman. In this expanded role, Dr. Agah will dedicate more of his time to the Company by leveraging his medical background and deep knowledge of the TAMP therapy platform to build on the commercial strategy execution achieved during 2025 and help drive broader market penetration and adoption across oncology centers nationwide.

In commenting on Dr. Agah’s expanded role, Mr. Bagai stated, “Dr. Agah is the co-founder of RenovoRx, the inventor of the TAMP therapy platform, and has served as the Chairman. As such, he possesses a deep medical understanding of how TAMP and RenovoCath can help physicians treat patients. As our Chief Medical Officer, he has been instrumental in accelerating physician engagement and clinical adoption of TAMP, helping drive significant expansion into several cancer centers treating patients with our therapy platform. As Executive Chairman, Ramtin’s extensive clinical expertise and unwavering commitment to our mission will be a powerful addition to our sales, marketing, and clinical efforts as we advance our strategic commercialization initiatives.”

“TAMP is at the core of RenovoRx’s strategy to redefine cancer treatment through precise targeted cancer drug-delivery that aims to minimize toxicity and improve patient outcomes,” said Dr. Agah. “Shaun and the sales team he established in late 2025 are proving that with dedicated effort we can achieve great things. It is at this exciting time that I want to dedicate more of my effort and passion to expanding usage of RenovoCath. Growing physician interest at premier cancer centers strengthens our conviction that expanding access to our innovative approach to drug-delivery for difficult-to-treat tumors will help patients and drive value for our shareholders.”

About RenovoCath

Based on its FDA clearance, RenovoCath® is intended for the isolation of blood flow and delivery of fluids, including diagnostic and/or therapeutic agents, to select sites in the peripheral vascular system. RenovoCath is also indicated for temporary vessel occlusion in applications including arteriography, preoperative occlusion, and chemotherapeutic drug infusion. For further information regarding our RenovoCath Instructions for Use (“IFU”), please see: IFU-10004-Rev.-G-Universal-IFU.pdf.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNXT) is a life sciences company developing innovative targeted oncology therapies and commercializing RenovoCath®, a novel, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared local drug-delivery device, targeting high unmet medical needs. RenovoRx’s patented Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP™) therapy platform is designed for targeted therapeutic delivery across the arterial wall near the tumor site to bathe the target tumor, while potentially minimizing a therapy’s toxicities versus systemic intravenous therapy. RenovoRx’s novel approach to targeted treatment offers the potential for increased safety, tolerance, and improved efficacy, and its mission is to transform the lives of cancer patients by providing innovative solutions to enable targeted delivery of diagnostic and therapeutic agents.

RenovoRx is in the initial stages of actively commercializing its TAMP technology and FDA-cleared RenovoCath as a stand-alone device. In December 2024, RenovoRx announced the receipt of its first commercial purchase orders for RenovoCath devices, and for the first nine months of 2025, approximately $900,000 of revenues were generated from RenovoCath sales. Several customers have already initiated repeat orders in parallel to RenovoRx expanding the number of medical institutions initiating new RenovoCath orders, including several esteemed, high-volume National Cancer Institute-designated centers. To meet and satisfy the anticipated demand, RenovoRx will continue to actively explore further revenue-generating activity, either on its own or in tandem with a medical device commercial partner.

RenovoRx is also evaluating its novel drug-device combination oncology product candidate (intra-arterial gemcitabine delivered via RenovoCath, (known as IAG) in the ongoing Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial. IAG is being evaluated by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (the drug division of the FDA) under a U.S. investigational new drug application that is regulated by the FDA’s 21 CFR 312 pathway. IAG utilizes RenovoCath, the Company’s patented, FDA-cleared drug-delivery device, indicated for temporary vessel occlusion in applications including arteriography, preoperative occlusion, and chemotherapeutic drug infusion.

The IAG combination product candidate, which is enabled by the RenovoCath device, is currently under investigation and has not been approved for commercial sale. RenovoCath with gemcitabine received Orphan Drug Designation for pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer, which provides seven years of market exclusivity upon new drug application approval by the FDA.

For more information, visit www.renovorx.com. Follow RenovoRx on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of the Company’s management made in connection therewith contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s commercialization efforts and potential future growth in RenovoCath usage by physicians, as well as the anticipated benefits of Dr. Agah’s expanded role with the Company, as described herein, as well as (i) our clinical trials and studies, (ii) the potential for our product candidates to treat or provide clinically meaningful outcomes for certain medical conditions or diseases, and (iii) our efforts to commercialize our RenovoCath and our TAMP technology. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon our current expectations and beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain, outside of our control, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. These may include estimates, projections, and statements relating to our research and development plans, intellectual property development, clinical trials, our therapy platform, business plans, financing plans, objectives, and expected operating results, which are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified using words such as “may,” “expects,” “plans,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “intends,” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology regarding RenovoRx’s expectations strategy, plans, or intentions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, that could cause actual events to differ materially from those projected or indicated by such statements, including, among other things: (i) the risk that our exploration of commercial opportunities for our TAMP technology may not lead to viable, revenue generating operations; (ii) circumstances which would adversely impact our ability to efficiently utilize our cash resources on hand or raise additional funding-; (iii) the timing of the initiation, progress, and potential results (including the results of interim analyses) of our preclinical studies, clinical trials, and our research programs; (iv) the possibility that interim results may not be predictive of the outcome of our clinical trials, which may not demonstrate sufficient safety and efficacy to support regulatory approval of our product candidate-;(v) that the applicable regulatory authorities may disagree with our interpretation of the data-, research, and clinical development plans and timelines, and the regulatory process for our product candidates; (vi) future potential regulatory milestones for our product candidates, including those related to current and planned clinical studies; (vii) our ability to use and expand our therapy platform to build a pipeline of product candidates; (viii) our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; (ix) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; (x) our estimates of the number of patients who suffer from the diseases we are targeting and the number of patients that may enroll in our clinical trials; (xi) the commercialization potential of our product candidates, if approved; (xii) our ability and the potential to successfully manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical trials and for commercial use, if approved; (xiii) future strategic arrangements and/or collaborations and the potential benefits of such arrangements; (xiv) our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, and needs for additional financing and our ability to obtain additional capital; (xv) the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents to fund our future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; (xvi) our ability to retain the continued service of our key personnel and to identify, and hire and retain additional qualified personnel; (xvii) the implementation of our strategic plans for our business and product candidates; (xviii) the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights, including our therapy platform, product candidates, and research programs; (xix) our ability to contract with third-party suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to perform adequately; (xx) the pricing, coverage, and reimbursement of our product candidates, if approved; and (xxi) developments relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing product candidates and therapies. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and RenovoRx does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

