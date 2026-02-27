Polaryx Therapeutics Marks Rare Disease Day, Reaffirming Commitment to Patients with Rare Pediatric Lysosomal Storage Disorders

PARAMUS, NJ, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaryx Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PLYX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, disease-modifying therapies for rare, pediatric lysosomal storage disorders (“LSDs”), joins the global rare disease community in raising awareness and supporting patients, families, caregivers, and healthcare providers.

“On Rare Disease Day, Polaryx proudly stands alongside the rare disease community - patients, families, caregivers, researchers, and advocacy partners to underscore the urgent need for new and transformative treatments,” said Alex Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. “We are deeply committed to raising awareness of rare pediatric lysosomal storage disorders and developing disease-modifying, family-friendly therapies across multiple LSDs.”

Polaryx continues to pursue its mission of addressing significant unmet medical needs in rare pediatric disorders by advancing the launch of SOTERIA, a phase 2, open-label, single-arm trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and clinical activity of Polaryx’s lead candidate, PLX-200, across four rare LSDs, including CLN2, CLN3, Krabbe disease and Sandhoff disease.

LSDs are a heterogeneous group of more than 50 inherited rare metabolic diseases caused by mutations in genes encoding lysosomal enzymes or associated proteins. These mutations result in the accumulation of undegraded substrates within lysosomes, leading to cellular dysfunction, chronic inflammation, and cell apoptosis. LSDs often manifest in infancy or early childhood and are associated with severe clinical outcomes, including developmental regression, seizures, blindness, motor impairment, and premature death. LSDs affect approximately 1 in 5,000 births. Among the indications, the SOTERIA trial specifically targets rare subtypes, including:

CLN2 disease, also known as late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis (“LINCL”), is associated with mutations in the CLN2 gene, which encodes lysosomal tripeptidyl-tripeptidase I (“TPP1”). This mutation in the CLN2 gene results in a deficiency and/or loss of function of the TPP1 protein that leads to intralysosomal accumulation of auto-fluorescent lipopigments known as ceroid-lipofuscin. Globally, the classical form of CLN2 disease has a prevalence of 0.6 to 0.7 per million inhabitants. CLN2 is a rare neurodegenerative genetic disease that affects children in early life

CLN3 disease, also known as juvenile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis (“JNCL”) or juvenile Batten disease, is a rare inherited LSD that primarily affects the nervous system in childhood. With a prevalence of one in 100,000 births worldwide, CLN3 disease is caused by mutations in the CLN3 gene which encodes a lysosomal transmembrane protein, Battenin. Due to impaired lysosomal function, neurons accumulate waste material and progressively deteriorate, resulting in a neurodegenerative disease course

Krabbe disease, also known as globoid cell leukodystrophy, is caused by mutations in the galactosylceramidase (“GALC”) gene, leading to galactocerebrosidase deficiency and an inability to break down certain lipids in the body. This results in accumulation of toxic substances in the brain and other areas of the nervous system leading to demyelination and severe neurological decline. The incidence rate of Krabbe disease varies significantly, affecting 0.3 to 2.6 per 100,000 live births. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (“HSCT”) is considered the current standard of care

Sandhoff disease, is part of a group of inherited disorders called GM2 gangliosidoses, resulting from deficiencies in the hexosaminidase enzyme. This mutation leads to an accumulation of GM2 ganglioside in nerve cells, resulting in rapid neurodegeneration. Sandhoff Disease has a prevalence of approximately 0.67 per 100,000 births. There is currently no established standard of care for these diseases

The National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD), a rare disease patient advocacy organization, notes that a disease is considered rare when it affects fewer than 1 in 2,000 people globally, with approximately 70% of these diseases starting in childhood. There are more than 6,000 rare diseases identified, 72% of which are genetically inherited. More than 300 million people worldwide live with rare diseases, representing about 3.5% to 5.9% of the global population. Many of these diseases currently have limited treatment options, highlighting the urgent need for ongoing research and support for affected individuals and families.

Rare Disease Day, observed annually on the last day of February, serves as an international campaign to raise awareness about the challenges faced by individuals and families living with rare diseases. For more information about Rare Disease Day, please visit www.rarediseaseday.org.

About the SOTERIA Trial

SOTERIA is a Phase 2, open-label, single arm trial intended to assess the safety, tolerability, and clinical activity of Polaryx’s lead drug candidate, PLX-200, in CLN2, CLN3, Krabbe disease, and Sandhoff disease, four different LSDs whose patient populations Polaryx believes represent approximately one quarter of the LSD population. SOTERIA is designed to be flexible, resource-efficient, and provide data and information important to PLX-200’s future clinical development. Polaryx received a safe to proceed letter in October 2025 from the FDA and plans to initiate SOTERIA in the first half of 2026 in trial sites in the United States as well as in Europe and Asia or other foreign jurisdictions. Designed with a high degree of flexibility, SOTERIA represents a resource-efficient opportunity to validate PLX-200’s preclinical science across multiple LSDs while gathering data that will be invaluable in planning PLX-200’s future development pathway, including the initiation of potentially pivotal trials. For the CLN2 and CLN3 cohorts, although the entire trial is open label, these cohorts will incorporate analyses comparing natural history data as a control arm to PLX-200’s treated arm. A natural history study is a preplanned observational study intended to track the course of the disease. Should the data demonstrate compelling clinical activity, Polaryx may seek conditional marketing authorization.

About Polaryx Therapeutics

Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing patient-friendly small molecule and gene therapy treatments for rare orphan lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). Founded in 2014, Polaryx seeks to deliver safe, effective, and patient-friendly treatments that address the underlying pathophysiology of these catastrophic diseases and their significant unmet need. Our approach integrates small molecule therapies, including a combination therapy, and a gene therapy, positioning us to potentially address both the genetic and downstream pathological features of LSDs. Our small molecule drug candidates share similar modes of action that have been demonstrated to address lysosomal dysfunction, neuroinflammation, and neuronal loss in our validated animal models that closely mimic human clinical phenotypes. Our most advanced product candidate, PLX-200, targets several LSDs and we intend to launch SOTERIA, a Phase 2 basket trial, to evaluate PLX-200’s safety and efficacy. For more information, please visit www.polaryx.com.

