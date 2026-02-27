AMC Robotics Corporation Announces Strategic Collaboration with Sunward Logistics USA LLC for NovaArm™ Sorting Robot Deployment

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Robotics Corporation (Nasdaq: AMCI) (“AMC Robotics” or the “Company”), an AI-driven robotics solutions provider, today announced a strategic collaboration with Sunward Logistics USA LLC (“Sunward”) in connection with the deployment and field validation of its next-generation warehouse sorting robot, NovaArm™.

Under the collaboration, Sunward will serve as AMC Robotics’ first commercial deployment customer and its first strategic customer for NovaArm™. The system will be integrated into Sunward’s live warehouse operations for structured on-site testing and operational validation, marking an important step in the Company’s transition from product development into commercial implementation.

NovaArm™ was previously introduced as part of AMC Robotics’ product development roadmap, with formal testing completion and commercial launch targeted for the second quarter of 2026. The engagement with Sunward advances the system into a pre-commercial deployment phase, enabling performance evaluation under real operating conditions while further refining the technology through real-time workflow data.

By partnering with an established logistics operator at this stage, AMC Robotics aims to validate throughput, accuracy, and system reliability in a functioning warehouse environment. This customer-based validation process supports product readiness and provides practical reference experience ahead of broader commercialization efforts.

Management believes that securing both a first deployment customer and a first strategic partner prior to full-scale launch reflects steady progress in aligning product development with market demand. The field testing phase is expected to continue through the first quarter of 2026, supporting final system acceptance and the Company’s planned commercial rollout.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Sunward as both our first deployment customer and first strategic partner for NovaArm™,” said Sean, Chief Executive Officer of AMC Robotics. “Introducing the system into a live warehouse setting represents a meaningful milestone in our commercialization process and reinforces our commitment to disciplined product execution.”

Frank Si, General Manager of Sunward Logistics USA commented, “We look forward to working closely with AMC Robotics to evaluate NovaArm™ within our operational environment and to explore the long-term potential of intelligent sorting automation.”

About AMC Robotics Corporation

AMC Robotics (Nasdaq: AMCI) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on developing intelligent, scalable hardware and software solutions for logistics, warehousing, and industrial automation. For more information, please visit www.amcx.ai.

About Sunward Logistics USA LLC

Sunward Logistics USA LLC is a U.S.-based logistics and warehousing services provider offering integrated storage, distribution, and supply chain solutions across key commercial markets. For more information, please visit www.sunward-usa.com.

