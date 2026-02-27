NetworkNews Audio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) Discussing AI Robotics Companies Scaling Beyond Prototype Phase into Commercialization

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “AI Service Robotics Market Accelerates as Platforms Move from Prototype to Revenue Deployment,” featuring Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:NGTF).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit https://nnw.fm/cHl5X

To read the original editorial, visit https://nnw.fm/90skh

Commercial readiness is becoming the defining characteristic of this new phase of robotics adoption. Companies seeking to scale beyond prototype stages increasingly focus on several key factors. First, clear ownership of intellectual property helps establish operational control, legal clarity, and partnership readiness. Second, engineering leadership structures tied to measurable revenue performance signal execution-driven strategies rather than speculative innovation. Third, validation through major technology showcases such as CES helps demonstrate real-world functionality under demanding conditions. Finally, companies capable of transitioning from prototype demonstration to scalable deployment are positioned to define early Robotics-as-a-Service (“RaaS”) infrastructure layers that allow businesses to adopt automation without large upfront capital investments. . . .

Within this context, Nightfood Holdings and its TechForce Robotics subsidiary illustrate how companies may navigate this transition. The company has focused on deploying AI-driven automation specifically tailored to hospitality workflows, including beverage dispensing and operational efficiency tools designed for high-traffic environments. By aligning product development with real-world deployment goals, rather than remaining in pilot phases, the company reflects the broader industry shift toward commercialization readiness and scalable infrastructure.

About Nightfood Holdings Inc.

Nightfood Holdings Inc. is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions. The Company’s innovative approach uses advanced automation technology to significantly improve hotel efficiency, reduce operating costs, and address labor challenges. As automation rapidly becomes the standard rather than a trend in hospitality, Nightfood is committed to setting that standard — delivering intelligent solutions that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations.

With its dual focus on owning hotel properties and offering Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), NGTF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global service robotics market, which is expected to surpass $170 billion by 2030. This integrated business model provides scalable revenue streams and positions NGTF as a leader in technology-driven hospitality solutions.

For more information about the company, please visit Nightfood Holdings.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company’s newsroom at http://ibn.fm/NGTF

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio, a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company powered by IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. With an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation, NNW cuts through the overload of information in today's markets, bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire is where news, content and information converge.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: https://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications