Obagi Medical and Schweiger Dermatology Announce Collaboration in the ALOHA Program to Drive Real-World Evidence for Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obagi Medical, a leading innovator in physician-dispensed skincare and aesthetic solutions and part of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or the “Company”), today announced Schweiger Dermatology as a key partner for the Aesthetics Leadership with Obagi’s Hyaluronic Acid (ALOHA) Program.

Schweiger will help generate real-world data to translate the clinical safety and efficacy demonstrated in FDA pivotal trials into everyday practice across multiple trials and evaluation programs.

“This partnership with Obagi makes perfect sense for us. They're taking a thoughtful, evidence-based approach to introducing this innovative injectable, and we have the clinical depth and scale to evaluate how trial data translates into real-world outcomes across our diverse patient base,” said Dr. David Goldberg, Director of Cosmetic Dermatology and Clinical Research at Schweiger Dermatology. “Our providers see thousands of patients daily for both medical and cosmetic needs. That volume and expertise matter. This is exactly the kind of collaborative work that advances aesthetic dermatology. Obagi’s focus on integrated protocols and real-world insights aligns closely with how we prioritize accessible, high-quality patient care.”

The ALOHA Program with Schweiger encompasses two complementary initiatives. A Phase 4 clinical study, led by Dr. David Goldberg at the Hackensack location, will evaluate Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™ through a structured research protocol with standardized data capture. In addition, a real-world evaluation program will give providers at select top-performing Schweiger aesthetic locations hands-on experience with the product and complete Obagi protocols, with the goal of driving patient satisfaction and strengthening provider-patient relationships. Initial program activities are expected to begin in early 2026.

Schweiger will present initial findings at upcoming internal leadership meetings, highlighting the benefits of the new protocols and product within the Schweiger network. Results will also be presented at key industry conferences to demonstrate the real-world impact of introducing this innovative injectable across Schweiger’s extensive practices.

“Partnering with Schweiger Dermatology is a clear statement of our intent to launch this new injectable on a foundation of robust clinical evidence, education, and integrated patient outcomes,” said Drew Fine, U.S. General Manager, Professional Channel. “The ALOHA program will serve as a platform for a differentiated launch strategy and underscore Obagi Medical’s commitment to delivering innovative products across every facet of skincare and now injectable aesthetics.”

Obagi® saypha® MagIQ™, developed by Croma-Pharma GmbH, utilizes proprietary MACRO Core Technology to create a stable three-dimensional hyaluronic acid matrix. The technology is designed to deliver natural-looking results with category-leading performance, including high usable HA content upon injection, consistent gel distribution, and a predictable injection force and swelling profile¹.

For more information about ALOHA, visit https://obagi-professional.com .

About Obagi Medical

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, with a legacy of 35+ years of experience. Initially known for its leadership in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi Medical products are designed to address a variety of skin concerns, including premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. As the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 2024,² Obagi Medical empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. More information about Obagi Medical is available on the brand's website, https://www.obagi.com.

About Schweiger Dermatology

Schweiger Dermatology is a leading national dermatology practice, providing medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology, as well as allergy services through Schweiger Allergy. Built around the needs of patients, Schweiger is committed to delivering high-quality, personalized care while removing barriers to access. With a focus on convenience, timely appointments, and clinical excellence, the practice makes expert skin and allergy care easier to get—often within days, with same- and next-day appointments available. Learn more at https://www.schweigerderm.com/.

About Waldencast plc

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com.

