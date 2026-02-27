Northwest Indiana Moving Company Immediate Movers & Storage Partners with Hunter Woods Sales Leader Brad Anderson to Elevate Homebuyer Experience

LA PORTE, IN, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Immediate Movers & Storage, a Northwest Indiana moving and storage company and active member of the Northwest Indiana REALTORS® Association (NIRA), has announced a strategic partnership with Brad Anderson, Realtor with RE/Max County Wide 1st who is heading sales for the Hunter Woods home market. The collaboration is designed to enhance the homebuyer experience by integrating professional relocation services directly into the new construction sales process.

As Hunter Woods continues to attract attention from buyers seeking quality new homes in Northwest Indiana, the demand for reliable, locally trusted moving services has grown alongside sales activity. By aligning with the development's sales leadership, Immediate Movers & Storage aims to provide buyers with a seamless transition from contract signing to move-in day.

Hunter Woods is emerging as a sought-after residential community located at 1984 Park St. in La Porte, IN, drawing interest from families, first-time buyers, and homeowners relocating within the region. This 32 acre development is located in the city limits of La Porte. Hunter Woods is comprised of 95 Townhomes and 13 single family homes. Easy accessibility to all major thoroughfares, high speed internet available, tasteful finishes, and a convenient process with Hunter Woods home.

With increased activity in the Northwest Indiana real estate market, coordinated services between REALTORS®, sales leadership, and moving professionals have become an essential component of a smooth closing process.

"Hunter Woods represents growth for La Porte and opportunity for buyers looking to plant roots in Northwest Indiana," said Brad Anderson, who is leading sales efforts for the development. "Partnering with Immediate Movers & Storage allows us to connect our buyers with a responsive moving team that understands timing, coordination, and the importance of a stress-free transition."

Immediate Movers & Storage provides residential moving, commercial relocation, safes & extra-heavy items moving, including piano and specialty items and secure climate controlled and boat storage solutions throughout Northwest Indiana. As a NIRA member, the company works closely with real estate professionals to ensure clients receive consistent communication and reliable service throughout the relocation process.

"Moving is more than transporting boxes — it's about supporting families during one of life's biggest milestones," said Andrew Brown, Founder/Owner of Immediate Movers & Storage. "Our partnership with Brad Anderson and RE/MAX County Wide 1st and the Hunter Woods community allows us to deliver a coordinated, customer-focused moving experience that complements the integrity of the sales process and protects the excitement of buying a new home."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to professionalism, local economic growth, and delivering a quality customer experience within the evolving Northwest Indiana housing market. By combining strong real estate leadership with experienced relocation services, the collaboration aims to set a new standard for integrated homebuyer support in the region.

Homebuyers interested in Hunter Woods in Northwest Indiana can contact Brad Anderson Realtor with RE/MAX County Wide 1st at (219) 369-3330 and online at hunter-woods.com. When seeking professional moving and storage services contact Immediate Movers & Storage directly for consultation and scheduling at (210) 327-2148 and online at ImmediateMoversNWI.com.

About Immediate Movers & Storage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-p5N0MOwdQ

Immediate Movers & Storage is a locally owned and operated Northwest Indiana moving company providing residential moving, commercial relocation, packing services, and secure storage solutions. As a member of the Northwest Indiana REALTORS® Association (NIRA), and the La Porte County Association of Realtor® the company operates with the highest of standards and partners with real estate professionals to support buyers and sellers throughout the relocation process. Immediate Movers & Storage is committed to the communities they serve with integrity, professionalism, reliability, and delivering a seamless moving experience from start to finish.

For more information about Immediate Movers & Storage, contact the company here:



Immediate Movers & Storage

Andrew Brown

574-213-5203

support@immediatemoversnwi.com

10544 N St Rd 39, La Porte, IN 46350