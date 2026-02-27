Callan JMB Announces Participation in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference on March 10–11, 2026

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB), (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced its participation in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference on March 10-11, 2026.

iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference



Dates: March 10–11, 2026

Location: Virtual

Presentation Details: Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 10:30am ET

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3157/53626

For more information, please contact your iAccess Alpha representative or email KCSA Strategic Communications at CallanJMB@kcsa.com.

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. is a vertically integrated logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer a gold standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

CallanJMB@kcsa.com

212.896.1254