AEHL Board Approves Digital Asset Strategic Reserve Plan in Support of the “Genius Plan,” Establishing $10 Billion Phased Target

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL, or the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors has formally approved the Company’s Digital Asset Strategic Reserve Plan, establishing a phased target of $10 billion to further support the continued implementation of its “Genius Plan.”

The Company stated that the approved target reflects AEHL’s long-term commitment to strategic asset allocation. Beyond expanding asset scale, the initiative is designed to provide stronger capital foundation and structural support for the Genius Plan, while systematically advancing digital asset allocation within the framework of a publicly listed company.

Under the approved plan, AEHL intends to pursue its digital asset reserve strategy in a structured and disciplined manner, integrating digital assets into its medium- to long-term development framework. Subject to regulatory compliance and prudent risk management, the Company will focus on strategic logic, disciplined execution, and cyclical assessment to optimize asset structure and enhance capital allocation efficiency.

Management emphasized that the $10 billion phased objective is intended to establish a clear long-term scale framework in support of the Genius Plan, rather than representing a short-term market action. The Company will continue to advance the initiative based on market conditions, regulatory requirements, and internal execution pacing, while maintaining transparency in its disclosures.

Through systematic strategic design and disciplined execution, AEHL believes it can further strengthen its positioning and differentiation within the evolving digital finance landscape.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited engages in energy infrastructure solutions through natural gas power generation via its wholly owned subsidiary AEHL US LLC (“AEHL US”) and holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co. Ltd (“Kylin Cloud”), which operates a livestreaming e-commerce business in China. Kylin Cloud provides access to over 800,000 hosts and influencers. For more information, please visit our website at https://aehltd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the continued stable macroeconomic environment in the PRC, the consumer and technology sectors continuing to exhibit sound long-term fundamentals, and our ability to continue to grow our business management, information system consulting, and online social commerce and live streaming business. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “could,” “intend,” “target” and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC’s Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

