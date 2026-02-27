Green Technology and Sustainability Market Surges to $73.90 billion by 2030 | CAGR 23.7%

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the worldwide Green Technology and Sustainability Market is poised for substantial expansion, expected to reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. The market, valued at approximately USD 25.47 billion in 2025, is anticipated to grow to USD 73.90 billion by 2030.

Browse 309 market data Tables and 63 Figures spread through 354 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Green Technology & Sustainability Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Green Technology & Sustainability Market Share & Growth:

Green Technology & Sustainability Market Analysis & Forecast:

The green technology and sustainability software market presents strong opportunities through AI-powered energy optimization, automated ESG reporting, and data-driven carbon footprint tracking.

Supply chain traceability tools are the fastest-growing segment in the market, driven by their role in improving transparency, compliance, and risk management.

Contract drafting and review is the fastest-growing application in the market, driven by rising contract complexity and volume across industries.

The convergence of consumer preferences, corporate responsibility, and the economic viability of green solutions has positioned sustainability as a transformative force in the global market. Businesses across industries are integrating eco-friendly technologies to enhance operational efficiency, reduce waste, and lower long-term costs. The rise of circular economy models, emphasizing recycling, reuse, and waste reduction, is driving innovation in sustainable materials and production processes. Increasing investor focus on ESG compliance is prompting organizations to adopt greener strategies to attract capital and maintain competitive advantages.

As resource scarcity, climate-related risks, and regulatory pressures intensify, companies are prioritizing sustainability-driven innovation. The expansion of carbon markets and green financing mechanisms is further accelerating the transition toward clean energy and responsible consumption.

A major shift in the green technology landscape is the emergence of AI-driven carbon accounting frameworks, transforming how businesses track and reduce emissions. Advanced algorithms analyze real-time data across supply chains, identifying inefficiencies and optimizing sustainability strategies. This regulatory-driven shift aligns with stricter global reporting standards, such as the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), mandating transparent carbon disclosures. AI-powered compliance tools streamline reporting, minimizing corporate greenwashing risks while enhancing investor confidence. As regulatory bodies tighten ESG mandates, businesses integrating AI-driven sustainability analytics gain competitive advantages, ensuring resilience in a rapidly evolving green economy shaped by data-driven accountability and transparency.

Supply chain traceability tools are the fastest-growing segment in the green technology & sustainability market due to their ability to enhance transparency, compliance, and risk management. Using blockchain, IoT, and AI, they track product lifecycles, verify ethical sourcing, and reduce carbon footprints. With rising regulatory pressures and consumer demand for sustainability, businesses are rapidly adopting these tools to meet ESG standards. AI-driven insights help detect inefficiencies, prevent fraud, and optimize sustainability strategies, making traceability software essential for responsible sourcing and circular economy initiatives.

Contract drafting and review is the fastest-growing application in the green technology & sustainability market due to the increasing complexity and volume of contracts across industries. Organizations, particularly in BFSI, healthcare, IT, and real estate, handle thousands of agreements that require meticulous review, compliance checks, and risk assessment. AI-powered contract intelligence tools streamline contract creation, automate clause analysis, and identify potential legal risks, significantly reducing the time and costs associated with manual reviews.

With the rise of generative AI, legal teams can now draft contracts in minutes instead of hours, ensuring accuracy while maintaining compliance with evolving regulations like GDPR and the EU AI Act. Additionally, corporate legal departments are under growing pressure to optimize efficiency and mitigate legal risks, further driving demand for AI-driven contract lifecycle management solutions.

Carbon neutrality and climate strategy is fastest-growing application in the green technology & sustainability market driven by stringent regulations, corporate sustainability goals, and rising consumer demand for eco-friendly solutions. Businesses are investing in carbon offsets, renewable energy, and emission reduction technologies to achieve net-zero targets. These initiatives create new growth opportunities by fostering innovation in carbon capture, green finance, and sustainable supply chains. Moreover, companies embracing carbon-neutral strategies gain a competitive advantage, attract ESG-focused investors, and capitalize on the expanding market for low-carbon products and services.

The green technology and sustainability software market offers substantial opportunities, including optimizing energy management through AI-driven analytics, streamlining ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) reporting with automation, and enhancing carbon footprint tracking using data-driven insights. Companies can tap into these opportunities by developing intuitive, scalable solutions tailored to enterprises, governments, and sustainability-focused organizations. Ensuring seamless integration with existing enterprise systems and compliance with regulations like the CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive) will drive adoption. Offering customizable dashboards, automated compliance tracking, and AI-powered insights will differentiate providers.

Additionally, emphasizing strong data security, providing extensive training and support, and demonstrating ROI through case studies can build trust. Collaborating with sustainability experts to co-develop tools and staying ahead of emerging trends such as AI-driven climate risk modeling will further position vendors as leaders in this fast-growing market.

Europe leads the green technology & sustainability market due to a potent mix of ambitious policies, strong support, and private investment. The EU's stringent environmental regulations and net-zero targets have fostered green innovation, with circular economy solutions and carbon management technologies experiencing rapid growth. As industries prioritize ESG criteria and comply with frameworks like the EU Green Deal and CSRD, green technology adoption, especially in software and services, is poised to accelerate. This includes a growing demand for specialized consulting services to help businesses navigate the complex regulatory landscape and implement effective sustainability strategies.

This expansion is fueled by decarbonization pressures, rising carbon pricing, and substantial investments in sustainable infrastructure. Venture capital funding is boosting cleantech startups, and companies like SAP and Siemens are pioneering solutions for enhanced energy efficiency and sustainability. A key trend is the rise of Sustainability-as-a-Service (SaaS), where companies offer cloud-based software for carbon accounting, supply chain transparency, and ESG reporting. This allows businesses, especially SMEs, to access sophisticated sustainability tools without large upfront investments.

Another development is the increasing use of AI and machine learning for optimizing energy consumption in buildings and industrial processes. For instance, startups are developing platforms that use AI to predict energy demand and adjust building management systems, accordingly, leading to significant energy savings. Furthermore, the growing focus on supply chain sustainability is driving demand for software solutions that track and analyze the environmental impact of products across their entire lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to end-of-life management. This includes platforms leveraging blockchain technology for enhanced transparency and traceability.

Key Opportunity Areas in the Europe green technology & sustainability market

AI and Digital Solutions for Sustainability: Leading tech firms like Microsoft, IBM, AWS, Google, and Oracle are expanding their green initiatives by offering AI-powered sustainability solutions. Companies like Salesforce and SAP are integrating sustainability metrics into enterprise software, while C3.ai and Schneider Electric are leveraging AI for energy optimization and emission tracking.

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS): As part of its net-zero commitment, Europe is prioritizing CCUS to mitigate industrial carbon emissions. Firms such as CarbonChain and Carbon Clean are developing innovative carbon capture solutions, attracting significant funding and policy backing.

Circular Economy and Waste Management: The EU’s Circular Economy Action Plan is driving demand for recycling technologies, sustainable packaging, and waste-to-energy solutions. Companies like AMCS Group and EcoVadis are enhancing waste management strategies with digital solutions and sustainability assessments.

Sustainable Finance and ESG Reporting Technologies: Regulatory frameworks such as the EU Taxonomy and SFDR (Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation) are pushing financial institutions to integrate sustainability into investment strategies. Fintech firms like Sweep, and Normative are developing AI-driven ESG analysis tools to help businesses comply with sustainability reporting requirements.

Companies in Green Technology & Sustainability Market:

Companies in Green Technology & Sustainability Market are GE (US), Siemens (Germany), SAP (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), and IBM (US) along with SMEs & startups such as Watershed (US), Clarity AI (US), Normative (Sweden), Persefoni (US), and IsoMetrix (US).