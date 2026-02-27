ESO Wave Convenes Emergency Services and Healthcare Leaders To Advance Data-Driven Outcomes

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESO Solutions, Inc. (“ESO”), a leading data services and software provider for EMS, fire departments, hospitals, and government agencies, will convene its annual Wave conference April 7-10, 2026, in Austin, Texas. The event brings together industry experts and practitioners to explore how data-driven insights and technological innovation improve outcomes across the emergency continuum. Registration is open to professionals across emergency services and healthcare.

Since 2010, Wave has served as a forum for the emergency services industry to connect with peers advancing the future of emergency response. The four-day gathering provides attendees with exclusive access to thought leaders and hands-on training powered by the industry’s largest integrated emergency outcome data asset.

“We built Wave to put the full depth of ESO's data, research and expertise directly in the hands of those serving their communities on the frontline,” said Eric Beck, CEO of ESO. “Innovation is unlocking new possibilities for improving outcomes and ESO stands at the forefront. We are excited to spend time learning from thought leaders, sharing best practices and engaging in dialogue with partners that are driving real impact. Join us in this powerful innovation exchange.”

Attendees will have access to exclusive presentations on ESO's annual EMS, Fire and Trauma Indices , alongside hands-on training through the ESO Training Academy. Wave's curated programming addresses some of the most pressing topics in emergency services today, including AI adoption and change management, emergency dispatch and response modernization, firefighter safety, regional data collaboration and evolving national benchmarks and clinical protocols designed to improve community health and safety outcomes.

The conference will feature sessions led by internationally recognized experts spanning EMS, fire and hospital care, including:

Dr. Nicholas Cozzi, medical consultant at Chicago Fire Department

Tristen Hazlett, OneDose founder and CEO, and Michael Elsbernd, the company’s co-founder and COO

Tom Jenkins, senior advisory and research program manager at the Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI)

Henry Lewis, executive director at South Carolina EMS Association

Dr. Freddy Lippert, international chief medical officer at Falck

Jerry Overton, president and chair of the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch

Mike Taigman, improvement guide at FirstWatch

Dr. Gerad Troutman, associate chief medical officer at Global Medical Response

For more information or to register for Wave, visit eso.com/events/wave .

About ESO

ESO ’s mission is to improve community health and safety outcomes through the power of data. Founded and led by emergency responders and medical professionals since 2004, ESO advances the industry by combining deep domain expertise with innovative technology, impactful research and the industry’s largest integrated emergency outcome data asset. The company delivers the world's most trusted and connected emergency ecosystem—an open, interoperable platform that unites emergency medical response, fire, hospital and government stakeholders across the full emergency continuum through real-time data exchange and embedded intelligence in frontline workflows. ESO’s solutions deliver actionable insights to decision-makers, enable smarter coordination across the emergency continuum and uphold the highest standards of data security and patient privacy. The company helps customers around the world deliver measurable improvements in clinical, operational and financial outcomes with dedicated teams in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Denmark, Czech Republic, India and Costa Rica. For more information, visit www.eso.com .