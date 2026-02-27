Exceptional Clinical Trial Volunteers Presented National Citizen Scientist Awards for Research Efforts

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation (GAP) proudly announced the 2025 National Citizen Scientist Awards® elevated honorees. GAP’s Citizen Scientist Awards (CSA) acknowledge the contributions of individuals who make a difference by volunteering in clinical trials for neurodegenerative diseases.

This year’s award recipients include an inspirational woman living with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease who launched a YouTube series to raise awareness, a former researcher bravely sharing his journey living with Lewy Body Dementia, the leader of a patient-led organization providing support to families impacted by early onset familial Alzheimer’s disease, a yoga teacher turned devoted study partner whose commitment led him to become an advocate for research, an innovative Seniors program that turns brain health to action through education, and a beloved community partner and church integrating brain health into their congregation and beyond.

“We are deeply thankful to our study participants and community partners whose invaluable contributions are advancing CNS science and accelerating the development of therapies and cures for neurodegenerative diseases. The dedication of our Citizen Scientists drives the urgently needed research that brings us closer to effective treatments for these devastating conditions,” said John Dwyer, President of the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation. “Thank you to Ann, Jim, Scott, Brian, Deborah of the Wayne Densch YMCA, and the Hyde Park United Methodist Church. Your commitment to improving the lives of people in your community is immeasurable, and we are profoundly appreciative of your participation.”

Recruiting and maintaining clinical trial participants continues to be a major obstacle to developing new therapies and treatments for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Upwards of 90 percent of clinical trials are delayed due to a lack of participants1.

GAP supports more than 100 research sites in North America and worldwide who are part of the GAP-Net clinical research network. Together, they form a network of independent and academic clinical research sites that are committed to accelerating research to benefit people living with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

GAP-Net research sites nominated more than 119 deserving volunteers for the 2025 CSA season, and they were celebrated locally along with other volunteers who participate in clinical research.

The 2025 Citizen Scientist Award Elevated Recipients

Ann H. Taylor, Citizen Scientist Catalyst Award®

Banner Alzheimer’s Institute, Phoenix, AZ

After receiving an early-onset Alzheimer’s diagnosis at age 59, Ann turned uncertainty into purpose by becoming a visible advocate for others facing the disease. Alongside her husband, Russell, Ann recognized the lack of resources for people living with early-onset Alzheimer’s, inspiring the launch of their YouTube channel documenting their journey together. Through candid videos, they share insights on diagnosis, early warning signs, and their experience with clinical trial participation, offering both education and hope. They emphasize gratitude for their family, for their ability to vacation, for their love for one another, and their faith. As Ann shares, “I joined a clinical trial in the hopes of finding a treatment that would slow, stop, or reverse the Alzheimer’s process.”

James, “Jim” Rendeer, Citizen Scientist Champion Award®

Barrow Neurological Institute, Phoenix, AZ

Jim, a retired veterinary pathologist, has become an inspirational and beloved volunteer in both his clinical research site and amongst the broader Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) community. Through his consistent participation and dedication to multiple studies, he demonstrates the impact individuals can have on advancing research. As a panelist and speaker at multiple LBD-related events, Jim openly shares his lived experience, helping others understand both LBD and the importance of research participation. His optimism and resilience continue to encourage those newly diagnosed and their families. In Jim’s words, “The most rewarding aspect of being involved…is knowing that I am actively involved in trying to make a difference.”

Scott Brechtel, Citizen Scientist Cornerstone Award®

Advocate Memory Center, Park Ridge, IL

Scott and his wife are active members of Youngtimers, a patient-led organization supporting individuals and families affected by early-onset familial Alzheimer’s disease. Through meetings and events, Scott helps foster connection among those facing this rare hereditary condition and personally introduces others to the support network. Scott also has transformed his lifestyle, does not drink alcohol anymore, eats healthily, and engages in mentally stimulating activities while encouraging others to follow suit. Using science-based research, Scott and his wife, Dawn, encourage others to participate in research and to take charge of their brain health. Scott says, “If people don’t step up to get involved in these trials, we’re never going to find a cure.”

Brian Allas, Citizen Scientist Collaborator Award®

Premiere Research Institute at Palm Beach Neurology, West Palm Beach, FL

Brian, a yoga teacher and devoted husband, exemplifies the essential role of a study partner through his unwavering dedication to supporting his husband, Neil, throughout their clinical trial participation. From managing logistics to providing constant emotional support, Brian ensures Neil is set up for success at every step. Beyond their own participation, Brian actively advocates for research within the local community, helping others understand its importance. His commitment reflects both personal resilience and a broader desire to advance treatment options for the Alzheimer’s community. As Brian says, “Helping with the research and development of new drugs…has given us hope.”

Deborah Allen, Wayne Densch YMCA, Cultivator Citizen Scientist Cultivator Award®

K2 Medical Research – Orlando, FL

Through her work at the Wayne Densch YMCA, Deborah Allen has prioritized educating and empowering the African American and Black community around Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Through her leadership with the Forever Young Seniors and integration of GAP’s Acti-v8 Your Brain, a brain health program, she has transformed brain health education into an engaging and impactful experience. From caregiver support classes to Alzheimer’s awareness walks, Deborah has created meaningful opportunities for people to learn, connect, and take action. She works tirelessly to make research relatable and encourages clinical trial participation by highlighting its role in finding treatments and a cure. Her impact extends beyond her community, as organizations now seek her guidance on promoting brain health. As Deborah explains, “Clinical trials give us hope…they help scientists find better treatments and maybe even a cure one day.”



Hyde Park United Methodist, Citizen Scientist Cultivator Award®

Axiom Brain Health, Tampa, FL

Hyde Park United Methodist Church is an extraordinary community partner, advancing brain health awareness through programming and community outreach. The church instituted an offering called Caregivers Sanctuary to provide hope and relief to caregivers as well as education. For years they have partnered with Axiom Brain Health and have graciously served as host for brain health events and wellness fairs to encourage their congregation and local community to get memory screens, learn more about Alzheimer’s research, and to be a safe space for caregivers. Hyde Park United Methodist Congressional Care Pastor, Sally Campbell-Evans says, “Not only do we need to care for the dementia individual and the caregiver.... we need to be part of the solution for finding a cure/prevention of dementia. Encouraging early testing for dementia and taking part in clinical trials is a way towards that goal. Participating in research offers hope and a way to take positive action in caring for their loved one.”

About the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation (GAP)

The nonprofit Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation® was founded to speed the delivery of Alzheimer’s treatments with a commitment to promoting diversity in clinical research, as well as lowering the cost and duration of clinical trials to ensure that no one is left behind. As part of its mission, GAP supports more than 100 clinical research sites worldwide through study start up and recruitment activities, promoting diversity in research studies, and giving attention to the citizen scientists who make research possible.

About National Citizen Scientist Awards

The annual Citizen Scientist Awards® are one way that GAP recognizes the time, passion and dedication of the clinical trial participants who are helping to finding a new treatment, prevention or cure for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases through their volunteerism.