Knockout Mosquito & Tick Control Announces 2026 Early Bird Pricing for New Jersey Homeowners

Eatontown, NJ, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Knockout Mosquito & Tick Control, a locally owned and family operated mosquito and tick control company, is now offering 2026 Early Bird Pricing to help New Jersey homeowners prepare in advance for the upcoming mosquito and tick season.



Serving Monmouth County, Ocean County, and Middlesex County, Knockout Mosquito & Tick Control provides professional, dependable protection designed to help families reclaim their outdoor spaces. With the company’s proven approach—“Knock ’em out, keep ’em out.”—customers receive targeted treatments focused on long-term results, not rushed applications.



The 2026 Early Bird program allows homeowners to lock in preferred seasonal pricing ahead of peak demand, ensuring priority scheduling once the season begins. Knockout Mosquito &

Tick Control offers both traditional treatment plans and all-natural, eco-friendly options, giving customers flexible solutions that are safe for families, pets, and the environment.



“All-natural and essential oil-based treatments continue to grow in demand, and we’re proud to offer effective options that align with environmentally conscious households,” said a company spokesperson. “As a family-operated business, we treat every property like it’s our own.”



Treatments are performed by licensed professionals who focus on high-risk areas where mosquitoes and ticks live and breed, helping reduce populations throughout the entire season—not just for a few days.



Homeowners interested in the 2026 Early Bird Pricing are encouraged to secure their spot early, as availability is limited and seasonal schedules fill quickly.



For more information about Knockout Mosquito & Tick Control or to reserve early bird pricing for 2026, residents in Monmouth, Ocean, and Middlesex counties can visit the company online knockoutmosquitonj.com or contact their local office.



About Knockout Mosquito & Tick Control



Knockout Mosquito & Tick Control is a New Jersey-based, locally owned and family operated company specializing in mosquito and tick reduction services. The company offers reliable seasonal protection using both conventional and eco-friendly treatment options, helping homeowners enjoy their outdoor spaces with confidence.



https://thenewsfront.com/knockout-mosquito-tick-control-announces-2026-early-bird-pricing-for-new-jersey-homeowners/