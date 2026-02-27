Xometry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global, AI-native marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor events:

The Citizens Technology Conference: Tuesday, March 3, in San Francisco – including a fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. PT.

Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference: Wednesday, March 11, in New York City.

The webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website following the session.



Investor Contact:

Shawn Milne

VP, Investor Relations

240-335-8132

Shawn.Milne@xometry.com