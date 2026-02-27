Unaudited financial results of LITGRID AB for the twelve months of 2025

LITGRID AB, company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str.8, Vilnius, Lithuania, is publishing results of the Company for 2025. 

Key financial results of 2025:

Main financial results2025  2024  
Revenue, EUR million431.1378.3
EBITDA, EUR million48.960.5
Net profit, EUR million34.249.0
ROE , percents13.019.7
Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million5347.6
Adjusted* net profit, EUR million37.734.3
Adjusted* ROE percents14.313.8


*The adjustment of regulated income, costs and profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by Council and eliminating other non-typical profit or loss. 


Attachments:

1. Management report of 2025 and financial results of the Company

2. Press release.


The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:

Mantas Bieliauskas

Communications project manager

phone: +370 652 53424, e-mail: mantas.bieliauskas@litgrid.eu 

Press release – Litgrid's results for 2025 - operating more reliably in continental Europe, strengthening system resilience, developing interconnections LITGRID FA 2025Q4 EN
