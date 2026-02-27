Global Market for Flexible Manufacturing Systems Set to Surge to $22.2 Billion by 2030

Boston, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Global Market for Flexible Manufacturing Systems” is expected to increase from $15.2 billion in 2025 to $22.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2025 through 2030.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market for flexible manufacturing systems, covering the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, which includes South America, the Middle East, and Africa. It segments the market by region, level of flexibility, component, and industry, using 2024 as the base year and offering forecasts for 2025-2030. This segmentation helps identify growth opportunities and regional trends shaping the market.

Additionally, the report explores the drivers, challenges, and emerging technologies influencing the market. It examines the vendor landscape, relevant patents, and ESG initiatives undertaken by leading companies, highlighting sustainability and governance practices. Company profiles of major players provide insights into competitive strategies, making this report a valuable resource for understanding market dynamics and future developments.

The factors driving the market include:

Demand for Customized Products in Manufacturing: Consumers increasingly want personalized products, which requires manufacturers to adapt quickly to changing designs and specifications. Flexible manufacturing systems (FMS) enable rapid adjustments without major cost or time increases, making customization feasible at scale.

Advances in Manufacturing Technology: Technologies like automation, robotics, IoT, and AI have enhanced production capabilities. These innovations make FMS more efficient, precise, and cost-effective, encouraging industries to adopt flexible systems for complex and varied tasks.

Need for More Production Efficiency and Reduced Lead Times: Global competition demands faster delivery and lower costs. FMS improves efficiency through quick changeovers, minimal downtime, and optimized resource use, significantly reducing lead times and boosting productivity.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $14.2 billion Market size forecast $22.2 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.9% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Level of Flexibility, Component, Industries, Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Italy, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, South America, Middle East and Africa Market drivers Demand for Customized Products in Manufacturing

Advances in Manufacturing Technology

Need for More Production Efficiency and Reduced Lead Times

Innovations

The global market for flexible manufacturing systems is fragmented but increasingly concentrated around major automation and technology providers such as Siemens, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, and Mitsubishi Electric. These major players are driving a strategic shift by evolving into full-suite automation and software providers, aggressively integrating AI and the IIoT into their offerings to facilitate smart manufacturing.

In 2025, Mitsubishi Electric Corp.'s ME Innovation Fund announced an investment in Things, a Japanese startup specializing in AI-assisted PLM systems. This marks the fund's 12th investment. Things develop comprehensive document management systems that handle all stages of a product's life, from planning to disposal. Through this collaboration, Mitsubishi Electric aims to combine its manufacturing and control expertise with Things’ generative AI technology to accelerate the development of digital transformation solutions for the manufacturing sector.

Emerging startups:

Atomic Industries

Zelos

Flexiv

Cerrion

AI Impact on Flexible Manufacturing Systems Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is causing a major disruption in the FMS market by automating core processes, shifting the focus from physical tasks to data-driven decision-making. While adoption is still in the early stages for many companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), spending on AI systems is rapidly increasing as manufacturers such as Cytiva, Makino, and FANUC recognize the long-term gains in efficiency and adaptability. This strategic investment is enabling a move toward smarter, more responsive manufacturing environments that can quickly adjust to market changes and customer demand.

For an in-depth analysis of AI’s impact on this sector, explore the complete AI Impact on Flexible Manufacturing Systems Market - BCC Pulse Report

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected market size and growth rate?

The global market for flexible manufacturing systems is projected to reach $22.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Rise in demand for customized products in manufacturing.

Advances in manufacturing technology.

Need for enhanced production efficiency and reduced lead times.

What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?

Key challenges include high initial investment costs, and complex implementation and maintenance.

Key opportunities include the rise of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0; sustainability and green manufacturing; and government initiatives supporting the development of Industry 4.0 technologies

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The report segments the market by level of flexibility, components, industry, and region.

Which component segment will be dominant through 2030?

The hardware segment will continue to dominate the market through the end of 2030. This is due to the manufacturers in high-value, high-mix industries, such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics, investing in FMS hardware to gain a competitive edge.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America accounts for the largest share of the global FMS market. This is primarily due to the region's established industrial bases and early adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies.

Market leaders include:

ABB

AMADA CO. LTD.

AUTODESK INC.

CYTIVA

FANUC CORP.

G-CON MANUFACTURING INC.

GEBR. HELLER MASCHINENFABRIK GMBH

JACOBS

LEIDOS

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORP.

OMRON CORP.

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

SIEMENS

TREVISAN MACHINE TOOL

